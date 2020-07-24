 Skip to content
Welcome to Fartist Friday. The 2020 Summer Olympics® would be starting but for this meddling pandemic, so let's throw a Farklympics. Use a paint/draw program to showcase a Fark-inspired event you'd medal in. Bonus: Include your Team Farkistan uniform
3
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Welcome to Fartist Friday! This week's theme: The 2020 Summer Olympics® would be starting but for this meddling pandemic, so let's throw a Farklympics. Use a paint/draw program to showcase a Fark-inspired event you'd medal in. Bonus: Include your Team Farkistan uniform.

For example, Paint or Draw yourself excelling in Farkin' sports such as:

Slatted Chair Hurdles

Being At The Gymnastics In 26 Minutes

Rolling Ricks

As a sample here's my Team Farkistan event, "Heinekin-Juggling":

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you created your Fark-lympics uniform in the Team Farkistan Fartist Friday thread, you can find it here: https://www.fark.com/comments/1081348​4​/

Reminder: 3 contest entries only per person please!

Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since most of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and
be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

Congratulations to last week's winners, Snubnose, Manic Depressive Mouse, and CrankyAndi!

This weekly contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to the Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on either the full site or mobile, just check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post. And if you forget just Report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

Rules:
All votable entries must follow the theme requirements.

This week's theme: The 2020 Summer Olympics® would be starting but for this meddling pandemic, so let's throw a Farklympics. Use a paint/draw program to showcase a Fark-inspired event you'd medal in. Bonus: Include your Team Farkistan uniform

Three (3) separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

All skill levels are encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Freestyle Newbie Punt!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
