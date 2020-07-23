 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Kos)   Remember that piggish cheesehead who moved out West to help the Dildonians squat on a wildlife refuge a few years ago? The one who posted a video suggesting you should shoot at police on your way out there? Well guess what he just did   (dailykos.com) divider line
52
    More: Dumbass, National Rifle Association, Blog, Kos Media, Daily Kos, Daily Kos moves, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy, onetime Malheur occupier, John Kerry  
•       •       •

1775 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 7:30 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He starred in a few Fark threads back in the day

images.dailykos.comView Full Size


https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/Malheur_​W​ildlife_Refuge_Occupation
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He isn't dead?  Damn!  It is going to take me forever to win this tontine.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Was it a "one in a million shot"?...
 
LionHound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How many dildos were recovered from the vehicle?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sorry Fakeriot but the Cops in Freedom loving states will shoot your ass just like they will  in liberal states
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wasn't he the guy at the end trying to talk to the cops while interrupting with screams of "Shutup, David.... Shutup, David.... SHUT THE F*CK UP, DAVID" on the last day?

I remember that day vividly - I was at work, but in a private office.  I closed the door, pulled the blinds and listened to the whole arrest go down, laughing my ass off.  I mean, Green Shirt Guy had nothing on me.  I nearly fell out of my chair several times.  That was the best laugh I think I've ever had.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dildonian thread!!!!!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The fact he was shot in the face and didn't die does say something about how small or unused his brain is.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Trump will send a DHS surge to Idaho right? That guy was clearly against the police.

If Trump doesn't send DHS to Idaho over this matter, he's just doing racist election meddling in other places.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"The medias are cowards."
"Show the truth. Show the truth."
"There are no laws in this United States now. This is a free-for-all Armageddon."
"Kill them."

Malheur Militiaman Warns of 'Bloodbath,' Calls for Fellow Patriots to Join 'History in the Making'
Youtube ew_BTB23OyY


Live as a fool, die as a fool. Cool ethos fatso.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He looks exactly like The Not-Racist Butt's racist brother, Racist Butt.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I bet Piggish Cheesehead can push out some solid three-pounders.
At least.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
what happened to the low rent Adam Driver, their IT guy?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: The fact he was shot in the face and didn't die does say something about how small or unused his brain is.


Have you seen the size of his face?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: He looks exactly like The Not-Racist Butt's racist brother, Racist Butt.


I mean, they're at least cousins.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Those were some fun threads! Looks like some of the Sovereign Citizens might be getting antsy again. We honestly don't need any bullshiat from these defectives right now! We're sort of busy with a Pandemic here!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LionHound: How many dildos were recovered from the vehicle?


He really needs some replacements now that he's recovering from his injuries.

Anyone have an address?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: The fact he was shot in the face and didn't die does say something about how small or unused his brain is.


It's a big face...
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At the time, Sheriff Giddings wrote a letter defending Anderson, and told reporters that he believed the couple had committed no crimes-for which he was widely criticized.

"They were radicalized in their thinking," Giddings told the Tribune. "I know a lot of guys radicalized in their thinking. There's no crime against that, and if you can't speak against your government, whoa, where does that go? And if that's the reason that you're in trouble, that's not acceptable."

I know a lot of guys radicalized in their thinking.  Many of them ended up at Gitmo to be detained for an indeterminate amount of time.  There's been people radicalized in their thinking that have killed numerous Americans.  Notice the uptick in rightwing violence in America?  Right wing terrorists have killed more Americans on our soil than the notorious Islamic terrorists have in the past decade.

This sheriff needs to have his head examined or even be relieved of office.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He fixed the cable dildo?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The north Idaho truck video idiots have been extra special stupid this year. I can't say I'm shocked one finally bumped up into an armed government representative and decided to Ruby Ridge martyr themselves.

I have one I follow on youtube just to see how the other half lives in the rattling can of paranoia that is that armed free dumb loving muricans.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He looks like Judge Arse in that iMockery rom hack.

i-mockery.com
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That guy's mouth isn't anywhere big enough to stick that apple when he's thrown on the spit. Bet it'll fit somewhere else, though.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wound to the face. Can only be an improvement
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was he on his way to Portland to protect fellow Americans from a tyrannical government?
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey Guys! It actually happened! The cops shot someone that deserved it!  This is a red letter day!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like there are a bunch of law flouting anarchists out there..Better send out the
Secret Police to Mormonia and see what that's about....
 
hej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah man, this brings back some memories.  My favorite was him dancing with his wife on camera and crying about... whatever he was crying about.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: eurotrader: The fact he was shot in the face and didn't die does say something about how small or unused his brain is.

Have you seen the size of his face?


He's banned from FaceTime due to bandwidth issues.
 
hej
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: what happened to the low rent Adam Driver, their IT guy?


I always thought of him as long rent Justin Long.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta love the acab crowd
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whats a cheesehead? I love cheese is that a bad thing?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wejash: LionHound: How many dildos were recovered from the vehicle?

He really needs some replacements now that he's recovering from his injuries.

Anyone have an address?


Address, indeed! I smell a KickMe Fund Campaign ovah heah. This little piggie is going to be lonely in the Hospital and needs plenty of Male blow up dolls and He Man Olympic Size Dildonians to keep up his courage and strength.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: He isn't dead?  Damn!  It is going to take me forever to win this tontine.


He didn't die? Well, just another example of white privilege.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sean Anderson, 52, was hospitalized with a wound to the face

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stay tuned for the further adventures of Shot In The Face Fat Guy With Goatee!
 
floydw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fire the sheriff that apologized to this terrorist.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Hey Guys! It actually happened! The cops shot someone that deserved it!  This is a red letter day!


A stopped clock is right twice a day.

A police force that shoots at everyone will eventually hit someone who deserves it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm so old I remember this:

https://www.motherjones.com/anti-raci​s​m-police-protest/2020/06/nra-police-pr​otest-george-floyd-donald-trump/

So it was bad during the Obama administration, then it was good because ORANGEMANBAD!, and now it's bad again because it makes you look bad for suggesting it in the first place?
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why would the Sheriff apologize?
If this guy had followed lawful orders they never would have shot him.
If this guy had a job and stayed home they never would have shot him.
If this guy hadn't taken an aggressive stance they never would have shot him.
If this guy would have respected the LEOs they never would have shot him.

/some of the greatest hits
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sourballs: Wound to the face. Can only be an improvement


"You got that right!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, the only logical solution to this is to crack down on those MS-13, BLM, Muslim terrorists by separating Mexican families and sending secret police to Portland.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should use his gun as a dildo.  And give it a beej.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm so old I remember this:

https://www.motherjones.com/anti-racis​m-police-protest/2020/06/nra-police-pr​otest-george-floyd-donald-trump/

So it was bad during the Obama administration, then it was good because ORANGEMANBAD!, and now it's bad again because it makes you look bad for suggesting it in the first place?


Suggesting what?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm so old I remember this:

https://www.motherjones.com/anti-racis​m-police-protest/2020/06/nra-police-pr​otest-george-floyd-donald-trump/

So it was bad during the Obama administration, then it was good because ORANGEMANBAD!, and now it's bad again because it makes you look bad for suggesting it in the first place?


You're old enough to remember that the NRA are currently a bunch of hypocrites, who pretend to care about freedom, but only for white people?

Huh?
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.