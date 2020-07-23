 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Who knew there's a "provision of the Occupational Safety and Health Act that allows workers to sue the secretary of labor for 'arbitrarily or capriciously' failing to counteract imminent dangers?" Meat packing workers near Scranton, that's who   (propublica.org) divider line
12
    More: News, Occupational safety and health, Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, essential workers, OSHA officials, Maid-Rite workers, company's response, agency's history, workers  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Jul 2020 at 5:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
2020 is looking better all the time.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's... that's not about OSHA, subby.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: That's... that's not about OSHA, subby.


Or meat packing...or Scranton.
I was hoping for some scrapple mentions, dang it.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://www.propublica.org/article/th​e​y-warned-osha-they-were-in-imminent-da​nger-at-the-meat-plant-now-theyre-suin​g-the-agency
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Joe Biden from Scranton?
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh nice.

I bet all the mother farking c*nt lawyers who the GOP listens to in order to distort laws and humanity, didn't think of that one.

The US must never forget that some slimey lawyers managed to make torture and indefinite detention A-Ok in the US.  And this hasn't changed, so far no lawyers or judges have stepped forward to put a stop to either.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of OSHA penalizing businesses (or was it suing them?), never heard of OSHA themselves sued.

The funny thing is that people think this is for the meatpackers. My twisted mind is saying this is actually an attempt to bankrupt OSHA.
Less regulations for everyone!!
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Secret Police show up to escort all the expendable workers to work to keep the plant open in 3..2..1...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if that plant was packing the meat the US exports to China, cos I wouldn't be surprised at this point.
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why is it no surprise to learn that Eugene "That is a sacrifice I am prepared to make" Scalia is the son of Antonin "Clear evidence of innocence is no reason to stop an execution" Scalia?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: And the Secret Police show up to escort all the expendable workers to work to keep the plant open in 3..2..1...


We can get those strike busters like they had in the 30s.

Abe Simpson - Union Buster
Youtube 5Rzao52ndNA
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've heard of OSHA penalizing businesses (or was it suing them?), never heard of OSHA themselves sued.

The funny thing is that people think this is for the meatpackers. My twisted mind is saying this is actually an attempt to bankrupt OSHA.
Less regulations for everyone!!


OSHA typically issues civil fines against regulated businesses. I'd have to look it up, but I think if the business doesn't pay, they can be sued in court over the money.

This one stands out, because all the OSHA cases I know of where OSHA gets sued, it's by somebody they regulate, to either say a fine or penalty is inappropriate or doesn't apply, or that the underlying regulation is bad (usually they do this on procedural grounds - they will claim OSHA violated a rulemaking procedure).
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.