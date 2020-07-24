 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yet another female judge was on Roy Den Hollander's hit list. It's almost like he hated women   (cnn.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
was it Jeanine Pirro? or a real judge?
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nobody has heard from that robot from another planet for a few days.

/Just saying
//Accusations
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or ... They SAY there was a photo. To deflect.

/S
//Adjust tinfoil hat
///Keeps the windows taped shut to keep the chem-trails out

:)
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: //Adjust tinfoil hat
///Keeps the windows taped shut to keep the chem-trails out)


Nice try, plant.  If you were serious about the chem trails, you'd be wearing an airtight, tin-foil astronaut helmet.

/It's not a mask
//It is a omni-directional electro-hypnosis repulsor
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's weird how everything here is important except for the two guys who were shot.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puffy999: It's weird how everything here is important except for the two guys who were shot.


Is there really anything to say about their deaths beyond "It was a senseless murder instigated by a crazy person?", and maybe another mention of why gun control is important in a country as full up on psychopaths as the US seems to be?  What riveting conversation are you expecting to conjure up over their corpses?
 
