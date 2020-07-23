 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   DHS employees worry the Portland protest response could destroy their agency's reputation. In related news, some DHS employees think their agency had a good reputation   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only the sickest farks think themselves monsters.
To be clear, they ARE monsters.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The USA has over 17 security agencies and departments. You really need to start defunding some of these.

One foreign (CIA), one domestic (FBI), one police (FBI again) and one for business fraud (Commerce), that was plenty in the 1940s through 1990s and it should be plenty now.

And why does every damn government service need guns, tanks, helicopters, jets, etc? The Park Service? Well, maybe Game Wardens need to defend themselves against Sovereign Citizens, but Park Rangers?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And Fish Wardens. They need to shoot back at the poachers once in a while.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DHS ought to clamor for the 25th amendment to be invoked.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ever considered not following illegal orders?

Yeah, yeah, I know. Then you wouldn't have any orders at all, would you?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or you could rename yourselves the Dept of Fatherland Security.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've said it before, but the foundational issue with the DHS is the Department itself, not necessarily the component parts.

What we now refer to as the DHS used to be a bunch of mostly unrelated subsections of the federal government, narrowly constrained to specific issues. What we now know as ICE was mainly a part of the Department of Labor, focused on employers who secretly hired unregistered immigrants. What we now call the TSA was a tiny part of the Department of Transportation and so was the Coast Guard. The Secret Service was part of the Treasury Department, and FEMA was made up from a hodgepodge of disaster-level response teams from the Departments of Energy, Justice, Agriculture and Health and Human Services.

So it was possible to motivate each of these agencies towards larger federal policy goals but only by first creating sweeping changes in the agencies and departments they were part of. The President couldn't just snap his fingers and order INS to stop people at the border. The Secretary of the Treasury understood how the Secret Service fit within the Treasury Department and its objectives and how to follow higher orders while keeping them on-task. Customs and Border Patrol couldn't easily justify doing something wildly off-mission like deploying unidentifiable guys in military combat gear to arrest American protesters in a major city hundreds of miles from the border.

What exists now is a system more akin to being the elected mayor and getting to order the chief of police to crack down on crime so you look good. You control the police budget, the police have all the tools necessary to look tough, and if people don't do what you say they'll be replaced with people who will. And not just at the Presidential level, this holds true for Congress and state officials as well.

So now we have what's basically a nationwide Sheriff's department and the Sheriff (the cabinet member in charge) is running for reelection every few months or years based on what the president thinks of their job performance. Instead of enforcing the laws as part of a larger organization with discrete areas of enforcement and interest, these groups are instead being directed to "clean up the streets" in a public way that makes the boss look tough on crime. And that doesn't allow for long-term planning since the President could change their mind or the Presidency itself could change mid-mission.

TLDR the Department of Homeland Security is a hastily thrown together mess that's designed for finding terrorists in a damn hurry but useless for broader law and regulatory enforcement.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their sleek, new Hugo Boss uniforms should turn things around.

warhistoryonline.com
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No department with "Homeland" in its name should exist.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Biden's "DAY ONE" - purge all MAGAts from government at every level. No negotiation on that.

After that, there are about a thousand and one more "First" things for the new administration to do, but I really believe that one of the very first is to fire all these fu*king mercenaries that our taxes are paying for and start investigations into Eric Prince - he's dirty as fu*k.

Then disband ICE and CPB and create a new Border Patrol and a separate agency that handles seasonal migration, guest visas, labor protections, and so on for migrant workers, with a path to citizenship. These folks are hard-working, and we need the SS support. Punish *employers* who break the new rules.

Border Patrol would be tasked with *providing* water, instead of destroying it, for example, and be mainly concerned with any drug smuggling, unless it's weed. Weed will be sold at auction to dispensaries and that money can help fund the new BP.

Customs would be a separate agency dealing with actual customs-type work.

Then all the alphabet agencies under the Department of "Homeland" Security should be reconsidered and regrouped as appropriate, with the head of a central control agency - something named oh, central control and not "homeland security," would basically coordinate the agencies as needed for whatever situation.

All IGs fired be restored, unless they were MAGAts, and stringent rules on firing an IG enacted.

NOW, we can work on all the rest, but unless we purge the gov of these specific problem areas, the next tin-pot dictator wanna-be has the MAGAt playbook ready to go.
 
