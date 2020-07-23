 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Secret police going to Seattle this weekend
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But Seattle now has a force to confront them: release the KRAKEN!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If this is as effectively coordinated as the Orange Menace's response to the pandemic, protest away. The Feds will be busy stepping on their own dicks while making a few arrests.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So Judge issues a TRO against U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service in Portland...so they are switching to Seattle?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Going to party like it's 1999.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is going to do the same thing it did in Portland- it's going to revive a protest effort that was becoming quieter over time, and it's going escalate. The fat orange toad wants to cause riots.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Nine Most Terrifying Words
Youtube xhYJS80MgYA
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan are getting a different message from DHS:

"The Mayor had a call with Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf this afternoon, and he confirmed that DHS has no plans and sees no need to send federal officers to Seattle. Acting Secretary Wolf committed to notifying the Mayor and Chief Best if DHS were to increase their personnel in Seattle." (source)

This is quite possibly one hand not knowing what the other hand is doing. It's not like mixed messaging is a new thing to this administration.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'd say, at this point, whether or not its effectively coordinated in the Barking Yam's usual flawless way, it needs to be protested.

This cannot stand.

If they were in my city, even though I'm disabled, I would be out there ready to whack any pigs or LGM that came near me with my metal cane that has four feet on it and is very heavy. Oh, did I mention it's made out of metal?

I'm really in a mood lately to get my whacking on, but they probably won't come anywhere near where I live.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

If you can't get your whacking on, will you instead be whacking off?

/low-hanging fruit
//testicles
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I don't think we ladies can do that, but I don't know the name of what we can do.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"schlicking"
 
whr21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Durkan will do everything in her power to make sure they know they're not welcome.

What? I meant the protesters.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to defund the police and end this madness
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of a secret now. Thanks for the spoilers, Subby.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is quite possibly one hand not knowing what the other hand is doing. It's not like mixed messaging is a new thing to this administration.


Or, the brown shirts are reporting to the political officers and not to the proper chain of command. I mean that would also be par for the course for this administration.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think there will be moms there to meet them?
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is quite possibly one hand not knowing what the other hand is doing. It's not like mixed messaging is a new thing to this administration.


They lied so the state wouldn't do something to prevent the deployment.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
federal tactical team

Translation: More Blackwater mercenaries.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. Mars needs moms.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He doesn't wish to cause riots; while he's evil enough, he isn't smart enough.

You are still giving him too much credit.

He acts on impulses alone, usually bad ones. This is just him "punching back", for as a bully, he can never back down. There might be some pseudo-Nazi like Miller, or Pom - Pompey- the volcano-sounding guy, encouraging him. He has no plan, not even a evil one.
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

this is the intention.

Trump is an extension of the burn it down crowd popularized by RON PAUL,

I'll cast my bet that by election he dips his dick in 9/11 and blames Obama for a coverup for the bushes.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the SS stirs up shiat they are unable to handle, does D2S get to call in the army? Martial law?

He sure as Hell isn't going to win any elections.
 
powhound
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't have a choice in the matter, but as of now I still liken them to the Gustapo. I don't think we are quite at the SS level yet.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to go to one of these places and see if I can play "Spot the Fed".

Bonus points if I can get one of them on video trying to convince me to throw a brick through a window.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I totally read that as KAREN.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seattle voted 15-0 to ban the use of tear gas, a judge hasn't signed off on the order but is reserving the right because the city can't technically do that or some BS legalize reason.

What are the odds they pull the same shiat in Seattle they do in Portland, "Oh, SPD didn't use CS to gas civilians in the streets of America, it was the Federal Agents! So, technically, we're complying with the order"
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You say that but this is literally in the DoD's counter-insurgency manual of what NOT to do because you will create more protests and unrest. Is his administration really that devoid of anyone with a lick of sense?
 
Hypnotic Harlequin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This is quite possibly one hand not knowing what the other hand is doing. It's not like mixed messaging is a new thing to this administration.


I believe Chad Wolf.  Because look at that name.  Chad Wolf.How is this man not President?  Of the Galaxy?

/also because he's the only person who actually has the authority to do this
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creidiki: So if the SS stirs up shiat they are unable to handle, does D2S get to call in the army? Martial law?

He sure as Hell isn't going to win any elections.


You forget 35% - 40% of the country is masturbating furious to the idea that cities will soon have their people murdered by secret police.

To them, everyone who lives in a city is a liberal and nothing fills them with more glee than dead liberals, because that's what will make America great.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I'll take Obvious Questions where the Answer is Yes, for $500 Alex.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yes.

There is naught left but evil, stupid, and evil and stupid.
 
apocryphaandmyth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It's not that they don't have sense, it's that their sense is aimed in terrible directions.  A stable, peaceful, well-organized America throws the GOP out in November.  So let's have blood, death, and chaos.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I first read that as "Federal Attack Team".
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well boys, may your stead be fast and your aim true. And don't stop firing until you hear them stop calling for medics.

Let Trump's forces learn what a "patriot" actually is.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The more you tighten your grip, the more cities will slip through your fingers.
 
virulent_loser [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the rona: it's up to the govenors, except occasionally for stuff that makes it worse.

blue cities*: the super duper sekrit Trump Gestapo will forcibly stop the violence by exacerbating and outright creating it.

*yes I know, almost all cities are blue
 
Hypnotic Harlequin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

God am I glad I left that increasingly stupid city.

Here's the actual ban:
A. Unless exempted or excepted, no City department shall own, purchase, rent, store or use crowd control weapons.
B. Law enforcement agencies operating under mutual aid agreements are prohibited from using crowd control weapons while rendering aid to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle Police Department mutual aid agreements for crowd control must prohibit other law enforcement agencies from using crowd control weapons for the purpose of crowd dispersal.
C. As used in this Section 3.28.146, "crowd control weapons" means kinetic impact projectiles, chemical irritants, acoustic weapons, directed energy weapons, water cannons, disorientation devices, ultrasonic cannons, or any other device that is designed to be used on multiple individuals for crowd control and is designed to cause pain or discomfort.
D. Oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray is not a crowd control weapon for purposes of owning, purchasing, renting, or storing under subsection 3.28.146.A. Use of OC spray is prohibited under subsection 3.28.146.A if:
1. It is used in a demonstration, rally, or other First Amendment-protected event; or
2. When used to subdue an individual in the process of committing a criminal act or presenting an imminent danger to others, it lands on anyone other than that individual.
E. A person shall have a right of action against the City for physical or emotional injuries proximately caused by the use of crowd control weapons for crowd dispersal that occur after this ordinance takes effect.

So no tear gas, no flashbangs, no pepper spray, no blastballs.

What does that leave police to use?  Dogs and batons.  Bark bark nom nom thump thump whack.

You know what does a fark more damage and causes far more severe injuries?  Dogs and batons.

They probably won't allow them to use dogs, so it's just beating people with batons to break up crowds.

So brilliant of the City Council, taking us back to the 1930s.

It's almost like the City Council has no clue how riot control actually works, and is completely screwing everything.
 
powhound
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*Gestapo

I know better. Jeesh.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, found that meme I was looking for.  Some how, I get the feeling I'm going to be getting a lot of mileage out of it.  How sad is that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size

I think they'll have things handled.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Head Stompers have been activated. Heads will be Stomped ma'am.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A whole lot of C-130/C-5 activity in Sacramento earlier today. I haven't seen that many since the base closed at McClellen. So that might be them as McClellen was a logistics base and there's still some activity there even though it is no longer 'active' technically. It's a commercial field now or so we're told. An air museum is there too with an A-10 on display -- one can get a nice photo taken with the GAU-30 barrels pointing at your head.

/ Too poor to own a camera phone damn my luck.
 
gcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The feds should not have come here. Maybe the rest of America has forgotten how to throw down, but the Pacific Northwest hasn't.

Maybe Trump is spoiling for a fight. Either way, that's what his goons are going to get.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yes.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Take it easy Timmy, you'll rupture your spleen.  Probably.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Or, you know, people are finally realizing that police are only capable of exacerbating or outright creating riots at this point and that's part of why we want the bastards disbanded.

Also, pro-tip. If you don't want riots don't treat large parts of your citizenry like garbage. Works wonders.
 
