(Daily Dot)   "So this is how maskless covidiots get kicked off planes . . . with thunderous applause"   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like a weird hill to die on.

Literally.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why don't anti-maskers pull themselves up by their bootstraps and start their own airline where masks are forbidden?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that's considered thunderous applause, all those passengers need their iron checked 'cause that was anemic AF.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
as much as anti maskers annoy me, travel delays because someone is being a selfish douche make me stabby.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three carryons? That monster.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White older people can't handle reality.  They should just stay home and have some Earl Grey and watch Bonanza or some shiat.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matlock would wear a mask.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards


White middle age people remember a time when they (I'm white and middle aged) were on top of the heap just because we were white. At least that's what the other white people around me, told me.  Movies and TV certainly reinforced that message.

Now that white people get called a little on their shiatty behavior, they feel like they've lost everything.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards


White people still support Trump over Biden 49-42%.
White people are idiots.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I think there is still a bigger majority of people that are fed up with jackholes like these. Unfortunately having a president that is the personification of the worst kind of person makes them feel they are in the minority. I'm looking forward to society realizing that these self centered arses are in the minority and treating them like the fools that they are. I think with enough consequence, we might eventually see a better society overall rather than Karen and Kyle every two minutes cussing at a minority for not speaking English, giving someone a hard time for wearing a mask, or having the gall to say black lives matter or criticize BMI 45.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airlines are a private business, if they say you have to wear a mask on their plane, then that's what you have to do. Don't like it? Find another airline, or don't fly. Flying isn't a right.

On the other hand, is this just a scam brought on by Boggs so nobody can break his record?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly, even in my prime, I don't think I could have touched his record
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye (Official Music Video)
Youtube Eo-KmOd3i7s
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why don't anti-maskers pull themselves up by their bootstraps and start their own airline where masks are forbidden?


They tried.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowe's wont kick out people without masks because they're afraid of violent confrontations.

Airlines will kick off people without masks even with (especially with) violent confrontations,

/I wonder what's the difference?
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards


The older generations grew up with lead in everything. Lead in paint. Lead in pipes. Lead in the goldang air. Not sure why it seems to only affect whites, but I'm this is the reason at least in part. A lot of them, my own parents included, had comfortable lives handed to them, and they have squandered any wealth on bulsch.

They're economically anxious.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why was she allowed into the airport without a mask?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Lowe's wont kick out people without masks because they're afraid of violent confrontations.

Airlines will kick off people without masks even with (especially with) violent confrontations,

/I wonder what's the difference?


If a business will not enforce the public health rules of the state or locality it is in, then it needs to have its business license revoked.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Lowe's wont kick out people without masks because they're afraid of violent confrontations.

Airlines will kick off people without masks even with (especially with) violent confrontations,

/I wonder what's the difference?


After studying the Mile High Club multipart documentary video series, I have to conclude it's due to the lack of sex in Lowes.
 
ongbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Three carryons? That monster.


She probably pitched a biatch about the carryons and they caved on that.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

physt: silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards

White middle age people remember a time when they (I'm white and middle aged) were on top of the heap just because we were white. At least that's what the other white people around me, told me.  Movies and TV certainly reinforced that message.

Now that white people get called a little on their shiatty behavior, they feel like they've lost everything.


Yuuup. I got into it last weekend with my dad and mom. They started in about how Karen's racist, and that they're not racist but it hurts their feelingsthat the word even exists and that people shouldn't be allowed to call people that. My dad proceeded to disparage identity politics as "PC bull" and that people should toughen up.

Between the cognitive dissonance of that argument and them refusing to grasp the concept of "if you don't want to be called Karen, don't act like a Karen." I had my weekend ruined.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Lowe's wont kick out people without masks because they're afraid of violent confrontations.

Airlines will kick off people without masks even with (especially with) violent confrontations,

/I wonder what's the difference?


Airline has your money, and don't need to refund you if they kick you off for not following their rules?

/not saying it's a good thing, just that there's incentive for other businesses not to enforce masks
 
clams_casino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Lowe's wont kick out people without masks because they're afraid of violent confrontations.

Airlines will kick off people without masks even with (especially with) violent confrontations,

/I wonder what's the difference?


A lot of armed law enforcement agents close to hand. Hell, there's a good chance there's an armed air Marshall sitting on the plane already.

Company employees will probably feel a lot safer confronting these idiots if they know they'll have police backup within minutes, if not sooner.
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They need to just stop talking to these people and just taser or pepper spray them and be done with it. It would really save a lot of time dealing with their insane rantings.


/tired of their shiat
//white guy
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

standardeviation: physt: silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards

White middle age people remember a time when they (I'm white and middle aged) were on top of the heap just because we were white. At least that's what the other white people around me, told me.  Movies and TV certainly reinforced that message.

Now that white people get called a little on their shiatty behavior, they feel like they've lost everything.

Yuuup. I got into it last weekend with my dad and mom. They started in about how Karen's racist, and that they're not racist but it hurts their feelingsthat the word even exists and that people shouldn't be allowed to call people that. My dad proceeded to disparage identity politics as "PC bull" and that people should toughen up.

Between the cognitive dissonance of that argument and them refusing to grasp the concept of "if you don't want to be called Karen, don't act like a Karen." I had my weekend ruined.


Man, you should've just shrugged and said, "OK Boomer."
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

devine: Why was she allowed into the airport without a mask?


Or even down the gangway?
 
ongbok
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

standardeviation: physt: silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards

White middle age people remember a time when they (I'm white and middle aged) were on top of the heap just because we were white. At least that's what the other white people around me, told me.  Movies and TV certainly reinforced that message.

Now that white people get called a little on their shiatty behavior, they feel like they've lost everything.

Yuuup. I got into it last weekend with my dad and mom. They started in about how Karen's racist, and that they're not racist but it hurts their feelingsthat the word even exists and that people shouldn't be allowed to call people that. My dad proceeded to disparage identity politics as "PC bull" and that people should toughen up.

Between the cognitive dissonance of that argument and them refusing to grasp the concept of "if you don't want to be called Karen, don't act like a Karen." I had my weekend ruined.


So they want to be as a-holish as they want to be and don't feel that they should have any social repercussions about it, but they don't feel that other groups should have that same right.
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm so happy there are still so many "Karen's" are running around spreading whatever 1/64 truths they can come up with.

On the plus side they are very easy to spot!!!!!!

Merica where the pot quit melting & now it's all now just a "Karen"ed-lump.....Talk about a sick society!!!!
 
vgss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?


Because they are literally being bred out of existence. Globally.

For all their bluster and superiority, at some point in the next few hundred years there will not be enough Boogaloo Bros manning missiles and armories to stop an ass-kicking that's been building for half a millenia.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The other side of the coin is the number of people that, while wearing a mask, have their nose uncovered.  Some even just have them hanging on their chin.  If you try to mention it, they say they have the mask on.  They are just as much a covidiot as anyone not wearing a mask.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Karen
Feelings
Matter
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't drive, so I ride the bus if I have to go anywhere too far to walk. Masks are mandatory on the bus, but some people don't seem to think the rules apply to them and just don't wear them. The bus drivers, who are supposed to enforce this rule, don't say anything. This is one reason why the virus is still spreading and surging, people won't obey the rules, and other people who are supposed to make them obey the rules, won't.

Four days ago a guy was sitting right behind me talking loudly on his phone without a mask, probably spraying COVID all over me. Bus driver said nothing. I couldn't move because they blocked off the front half of the bus to "protect the driver" (f*ck the passengers) and all the remaining seats were taken. A few weeks ago two 18-year-old girls got on the bus without masks. Driver said nothing. Eventually another passenger (a big guy) went back where they were and said "Why aren't you two wearing masks?" They were like "Oh......we don't have any". SERIOUSLY???? He was like "Well not wearing one can kill you" and they were like "Yeah....well....a  lot of stuff can kill you". These are the type of idiots we're dealing with and why America is such a mess right now.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't drive, so I ride the bus if I have to go anywhere too far to walk. Masks are mandatory on the bus, but some people don't seem to think the rules apply to them and just don't wear them. The bus drivers, who are supposed to enforce this rule, don't say anything. This is one reason why the virus is still spreading and surging, people won't obey the rules, and other people who are supposed to make them obey the rules, won't.

Four days ago a guy was sitting right behind me talking loudly on his phone without a mask, probably spraying COVID all over me. Bus driver said nothing. I couldn't move because they blocked off the front half of the bus to "protect the driver" (f*ck the passengers) and all the remaining seats were taken. A few weeks ago two 18-year-old girls got on the bus without masks. Driver said nothing. Eventually another passenger (a big guy) went back where they were and said "Why aren't you two wearing masks?" They were like "Oh......we don't have any". SERIOUSLY???? He was like "Well not wearing one can kill you" and they were like "Yeah....well....a  lot of stuff can kill you". These are the type of idiots we're dealing with and why America is such a mess right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monkey: devine: Why was she allowed into the airport without a mask?

Or even down the gangway?


Likely wore one to get through security, then took it off and refused to put it back on. Clearly, she had already 'done her part' and now it is everyone else who is unreasonable.

EABOD, b*tch.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: They need to just stop talking to these people and just taser or pepper spray them and be done with it. It would really save a lot of time dealing with their insane rantings.


/tired of their shiat
//white guy


Also the people who think wearing mask not covering your nose qualifies.  This isn't a fashion statement
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards

White people still support Trump over Biden 49-42%.
White people are idiots.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 311x162]


Uneducated whites are overwhelmingly for Trump. Educated whites are for Biden. This fact explains why DeVos is education secretary. They want a moronic grifter in charge, not only because it is their brand, but also to ensure that the next generation has enough uneducated people to vote Republican.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

physt: silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards

White middle age people remember a time when they (I'm white and middle aged) were on top of the heap just because we were white. At least that's what the other white people around me, told me.  Movies and TV certainly reinforced that message.

Now that white people get called a little on their shiatty behavior, they feel like they've lost everything.


It's about time they're called out on it. I'm a 34 year old white lady. Ever since I started working, both for pay and as a volunteer as a pre teen, the worst people I dealt with were middle aged white people.  They scream about people feeling entitled but that is so much projection.  They are the most entitled brats. Obviously not all, but theres a pretty sizeable group in that age bracket who are.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's almost equally as annoying is the amount of shiat she brought on board with her. Learn to travel lady.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: groppet: They need to just stop talking to these people and just taser or pepper spray them and be done with it. It would really save a lot of time dealing with their insane rantings.


/tired of their shiat
//white guy

Also the people who think wearing mask not covering your nose qualifies.  This isn't a fashion statement


That just happened the other day and people here seemed pretty upset about it.

img.particlenews.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 422x750]


My Gods, it's beautiful. We need that everywhere.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Land Ark: caffeine_addict: groppet: They need to just stop talking to these people and just taser or pepper spray them and be done with it. It would really save a lot of time dealing with their insane rantings.


/tired of their shiat
//white guy

Also the people who think wearing mask not covering your nose qualifies.  This isn't a fashion statement

That just happened the other day and people here seemed pretty upset about it.

[img.particlenews.com image 512x288]


That was just a black man buying his kid a bike. Not the "Mask Police".
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Yas!!!
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, look - an intellectually dishonest person.
On Fark, of all places!
How droll.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Why don't anti-maskers pull themselves up by their bootstraps and start their own airline where masks are forbidden?

They tried.
[Fark user image 425x271]


More like..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
groppet: They need to just stop talking to these people and just taser or pepper spray them and be done with it. It would really save a lot of time dealing with their insane rantings.


/tired of their shiat
//white guy

or better, yet, mb we could just round them all up and put them in big camps. mb take them there by train?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is how idiots should be dealt with. Castigated, ridiculed, shown exactly how bonkers, pants on head idiotic they are. We're reaping the results of underfunding education for fifty years. Your moron blockhead infectathon is in no way equal or as valid as thinking of other people and preventing the spread of a highly infectious pathogen.

We've given far too much equal time between legitimate experts and the blithering dumb. Take your stupid elsewhere.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ongbok: standardeviation: physt: silo123j: Why is it always middle-aged white people?

\middle-aged
\\white
\\\slashies thinks they are selfish bastards

White middle age people remember a time when they (I'm white and middle aged) were on top of the heap just because we were white. At least that's what the other white people around me, told me.  Movies and TV certainly reinforced that message.

Now that white people get called a little on their shiatty behavior, they feel like they've lost everything.

Yuuup. I got into it last weekend with my dad and mom. They started in about how Karen's racist, and that they're not racist but it hurts their feelingsthat the word even exists and that people shouldn't be allowed to call people that. My dad proceeded to disparage identity politics as "PC bull" and that people should toughen up.

Between the cognitive dissonance of that argument and them refusing to grasp the concept of "if you don't want to be called Karen, don't act like a Karen." I had my weekend ruined.

So they want to be as a-holish as they want to be and don't feel that they should have any social repercussions about it, but they don't feel that other groups should have that same right.


Yeah, I think they're terrified that they'll get called out for their actions at some point and end up on Twitter. They've seen the constant stream of white people getting called out on their nonsense, and are afraid they're next but don't understand that only happens when you behave like a Karen.

Long story short: Older white folks cannot grasp "You're not an shiathead, don't act like a shiathead and you'll be fine". and "If you don't work there STFU, you're not the behavin' police".
 
