(KRQE News)   If you ran away to join the circus you didn't get far   (krqe.com) divider line
11
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stuck in RoswellN.M..  Now there is thought.
As a member of a traveling circus?

That is the next X-files movie right there.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Patton oswalt pitches the circus
Youtube J_soChrA6U8
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
was that reporter the Burger King Foot Lettuce guy?
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great, everybody like having homeless clowns living over on the fairground.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
British Prime Minister John Major was born into a circus family and ran away to join the upper bourgeoisie.

Same difference, as black people used to say.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: Great, everybody like having homeless clowns living over on the fairground.


That always happens in Election Years, doesn't it?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blender61: Stuck in RoswellN.M..  Now there is thought.
As a member of a traveling circus?

That is the next X-files movie right there.


Great idea. Work up a pitch and a pilot, they'll buy it on spec and kill the idea forever.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you ran away to join the circus you didn't get far

I thought that you had to be elected or appointed by a governor in order to join the circus.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Subby: If you ran away to join the circus you didn't get far

I thought that you had to be elected or appointed by a governor in order to join the circus.


Oh, wait. The article isn't about Congress. Never mind.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of the clowns Is a peeping to.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tom, f##k  autocorrect
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

