(Media Matters)   Remember that absurd "Plandemic" video? Sinclair Media, owner of 294 local tv stations sure does   (mediamatters.org) divider line
    More: Murica, Conspiracy theory, host Eric Bolling, end of his show, Conspiracy theories, Conspiracy?, medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier, prerecorded interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're claiming Fauci made the virus and shipped it to China?

....

And their rebuttal "expert" said it was probably man made, too?

GODDAMNITSOMUCHFARKYOUALLYOUPURPLEMONK​EYDISHWASHERS
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sinclair Media is being utterly deceptive and using their stations to push a personal agenda in support of Trump?

Sinclair's script for stations
Youtube hWLjYJ4BzvI


I'm shocked...
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Coronavirus: Conspiracy Theories: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 0b_eHBZLM6U
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She's nuttier than a squirrel's back pocket

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mikovits also asserted that it's "insanity" to close beaches because somehow the sand and "healing microbes in the ocean" will actually help treat the virus

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is kind of ironic considering Sinclair is part of a bigger conspiracy. The one where they bough up all of the local television stations and now all the news anchors all across the country all read from the same script, and not just about Trump, about everything. Oh wait, that's actually true.

It's creepy as fark and wrong, just wrong. We need to go back to the Under the F.C.C.'s 7-7-7 rule asap. Local news should stay locally owned and operated, period.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An appropriate response to Mikovits should be repeating this until still stops talking.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. Air it across all 294 so that we get another Borg-like supercut of it, which is further irrefutable fuel to break the spell conservative media has over people. Let's make this election a full-on landslide.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 The free flow of information is supposed to be a cornerstone of a good society. But America has proven it can't handle it. It's one thing for people to be uninformed, but quite another to be ILL-informed. Entities like Fox and Sinclair, and the f*cking president himself, have combined to give an air of authority to horribly flawed ideas. Or outright lies. Folks are running around convinced that they're right bc someone on the 'news' confirms the stupidity. And then legit authority figures like the president further galvanize that sense of being correct despite all evidence to the contrary.

Jesus, even so-called "liberal" CNN will air a split-screen discussion between an actual scientist from NASA and some wingnut mommy blogger who claims the moon is made of green cheese. All ideas have merit!

Wingnuts having a voice isn't a new phenomenon, but we seem to be taking it a new level. Maybe I'm biased because of my life and times, and having only read about Hearst and such. But unlike the older days we now have far, far reaching sources of idiocy and lies. There's a device in your pocket or purse right now that instantly allows you to bathe in the warm glow of misinformation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anybody dumb enough to vote for Trump will fall for this.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Anybody dumb enough to vote for Trump will fall for this.


There's 60,000,000 of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mikovits also asserted that it's "insanity" to close beaches because somehow the sand and "healing microbes in the ocean" will actually help treat the virus

[media2.giphy.com image 353x234]


LOL.
/
The ocean is actually disgusting.
And that has nothing to do with c19. It's stupid to be playing in it. It's literally the world sewer.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The inmates are running the asylum.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Giving these people air time in a serious setting is part of the problem.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wearing masks "activates the virus"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: The free flow of information is supposed to be a cornerstone of a good society. But America has proven it can't handle it. It's one thing for people to be uninformed, but quite another to be ILL-informed. Entities like Fox and Sinclair, and the f*cking president himself, have combined to give an air of authority to horribly flawed ideas. Or outright lies. Folks are running around convinced that they're right bc someone on the 'news' confirms the stupidity. And then legit authority figures like the president further galvanize that sense of being correct despite all evidence to the contrary.

Jesus, even so-called "liberal" CNN will air a split-screen discussion between an actual scientist from NASA and some wingnut mommy blogger who claims the moon is made of green cheese. All ideas have merit!

Wingnuts having a voice isn't a new phenomenon, but we seem to be taking it a new level. Maybe I'm biased because of my life and times, and having only read about Hearst and such. But unlike the older days we now have far, far reaching sources of idiocy and lies. There's a device in your pocket or purse right now that instantly allows you to bathe in the warm glow of misinformation.


It used to be that the crazy tinfoil guy was on public access TV, now he's given a prime time slot on Fox or retweeted by the president.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good lets make sure that the virus is still going strong by the election in November!!

/That's sarcasm
//Maybe
///Slashies
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Giving these people air time in a serious setting is part of the problem.


It's one of the biggest problems next to the fact that our public education system failed so many people that they'll believe it. I'd say we need to fully fund education from the national level, but Betsy DeVoss gives a great counterexample of why that's a terrible idea, the Texas school board another.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: Langdon_777: Giving these people air time in a serious setting is part of the problem.

It's one of the biggest problems next to the fact that our public education system failed so many people that they'll believe it. I'd say we need to fully fund education from the national level, but Betsy DeVoss gives a great counterexample of why that's a terrible idea, the Texas school board another.


Not just public education, but entire EL-HI education. When a home-schooled kid goes to college and, surprise, creationism isn't real, they often can't handle it. Also the fact that poor districts get poor funding, thus keeping their students poor, is a net drain on society.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: Mikovits also asserted that it's "insanity" to close beaches because somehow the sand and "healing microbes in the ocean" will actually help treat the virus

[media2.giphy.com image 353x234]

LOL.
/
The ocean is actually disgusting.
And that has nothing to do with c19. It's stupid to be playing in it. It's literally the world sewer.


You should see what whales do in the ocean.

And it ain't just shiatting out ambergris
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: Mikovits also asserted that it's "insanity" to close beaches because somehow the sand and "healing microbes in the ocean" will actually help treat the virus

[media2.giphy.com image 353x234]

LOL.
/
The ocean is actually disgusting.
And that has nothing to do with c19. It's stupid to be playing in it. It's literally the world sewer.


I make it a point to poop in every large body of water I can. So far I've tagged the Atlantic and the Caribbean.  I don't go to the beach very much.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plandemic?

More like Plandumbass.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: Mikovits also asserted that it's "insanity" to close beaches because somehow the sand and "healing microbes in the ocean" will actually help treat the virus

[media2.giphy.com image 353x234]

LOL.
/
The ocean is actually disgusting.
And that has nothing to do with c19. It's stupid to be playing in it. It's literally the world sewer.


Don't drink the water. Fish f*ck in it!
 
