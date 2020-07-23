 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   If you think that the US is the only place where the rich escape justice.... think again. Charges dropped against Red Bull heir in Thailand, who totally didn't kill a policeman whilst drunk driving a Ferrari   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Red Bull, Thailand, Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhaya  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that the US is the only place where the rich escape justice...

We didn't but thanks for asking.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess the wings are given to owners not the drinkers of redbull?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Money, money, money makes the World go down on the big one.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they surprise-cane her face off while she's leaving the courthouse?

This is not the Thailand I have heard about.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hack his facebook account and post "King Vajiralongkorn smells like a pig"  He'll be in jail for life
 
bababa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The BBC calls that car 'dented'? Even 'badly dented' seems a bit of an understatement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hay at least he doesn't look as entitled as the Affluenza suffering turd Ethan Couch.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you think that the US is the only place where the rich escape justice...

We didn't but thanks for asking.


Yup. Story as old as humanity itself. Probably be with us to the end too.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We used to call rich people 'king' and they ran everything. 

Now we call them 'CEO' and they run everything through the same basic system, but using shell corporations and lobbyists.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was stubby trying to take a jab at outrage of an American rich walking on a criminal charge?
 
maxheck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was in Thailand about a year after this happened, and people were still very pissed about it. The guy first pulled a Dick Cheney and refused to let the police in, and when they finally were able to talk to him, he tried to claim that he let one of the house staff drive around in his $500,000 supercar.

I dearly hope that guy was well compensated for talking the rap.

It's kinda a bad idea to run over a policeman and then tell the police to fark off, but evidently he's gonna skate. I wonder if he'll get an apology from the cop's family.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The policeman was drunk and driving a Ferrari? Wow, Thai cops get paid a lot. I'd wanna move there. Well, except for all the chicks with dicks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bababa: The BBC calls that car 'dented'? Even 'badly dented' seems a bit of an understatement.


Renown for their hyperbole, the British are not.

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life- A Tiger? In Africa?
Youtube oLdk2C25Z14
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: The policeman was drunk and driving a Ferrari? Wow, Thai cops get paid a lot. I'd wanna move there. Well, except for all the chicks with dicks.


Hay, that's a feature, not a bug.
🤣
 
