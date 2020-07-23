 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   Serving jury duty from home. Now you really have no excuse   (ksat.com) divider line
2
    More: Interesting, Jury, jury summonses, potential jurors, Bexar County residents, official jury summon, virtual jury panel, SAN ANTONIO, simple questionnaire  
•       •       •

39 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 11:05 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got called for jury duty only once, about 15 years ago. Child abuse/neglect case. Guy was bathing his girlfriend's child in the sink and the child got severely burned when he stopped to do something else and the running water got too hot. Trial lasted a week (boss shifted me from mornings to nights) and I was dismissed as the alternate. Personally, I was surprised I was empanelled. I was studying pre-law at the time and I worked with the lead detective at my church youth group. He told me later the guy was convicted.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate getting called for jury duty. I never get to be on a jury.
😠
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.