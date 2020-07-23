 Skip to content
(Vox)   Congratulations, Americans: more of you are hospitalized with COVID-19 today than were at the peak of the pandemic on April 15th   (vox.com) divider line
15
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah April was never going to be the peak of the pandemic
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah April was never going to be the peak of the pandemic


It could have been though...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The number of cases in America has doubled from 2 to 4 million in only six weeks.

Just another example of Trump doing whatever it takes to help get Americans back to work!  Contact tracers! Grave diggers!  All thanks to Trump!

HUZZAH!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah April was never going to be the peak of the pandemic


You mean because we're America?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Peak"
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
mission accomplished?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are we Great Again yet?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But at least we don't have death panels and death tax and weee got to love that tort reform.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's not a peak. That's nothing. Hold my beer.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Are we Great Again yet?


Not until this ignorant lot dies out.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: cretinbob: Yeah April was never going to be the peak of the pandemic

It could have been though...


Apparently only if we were anything but Americans.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I do not think that word means what you think it means.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
January 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine."
February 2: "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
February 24: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA... Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
February 25: "CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus."
February 25: "I think that's a problem that's going to go away... They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we're very close to a vaccine."
February 26: "The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."
February 26: "We're going very substantially down, not up."
February 27: "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear."
February 28: "We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical."
March 2: "You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?"
March 2: "A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they're happening very rapidly."
March 4: "If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work - some of them go to work, but they get better."
March 5: "I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work."
March 5: "The United States... has, as of now, only 129 cases... and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!"
March 6: "I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down... a tremendous job at keeping it down."
March 6: "Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They're there. And the tests are beautiful.... the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good."
March 6: "I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it... Every one of these doctors said, 'How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president."
March 6: "I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault."
March 8: "We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus."
March 9: "This blindsided the world."

March 6th:
Total number of COVID-19 cases: 319
Total number of COVID-19 deaths: 15

July 21th:
Total number of COVID-19 cases: 4,023,948
Total number of COVID-19 deaths: 144,188

Yeah, we are so damned lucky to have someone who has a natural ability for this stuff running the country. So damned lucky.
 
Hertzfeld
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a Canadian living in a Canadian tourist destination (PEI), I'd love to see you all get your house in order. The collective business and tourism community here kinda loves yer bucks.
 
