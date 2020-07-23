 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You were with him again? Can't you go a day without seeing that clown?   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife doesn't like to cook. When I end up working nights, or she's home during the day with my son, they will often go to one of the nicer burger places in the area (Red Robin, Big Deal Burger, Milwaukee Burger Company). I don't really care if she gets McDonald's or Taco Bell or something without me, but when it's the good places it's annoying.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife often nags me to eat better, then has McD's while she's out and about.

/back before the dark ages
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ronald Mcdonald Is not Happy
Youtube TD_QZLAHYfg
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sometimes feel bad getting fries for myself on the way home from work....and slowing down so that I finish them before I get home.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago we were in Israel & Sinai for a couple months.
First thing we were back in the States, Boom Mickey Ds
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙄
Sounds like a lot of people need to  really be cheated on .
🙄
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Give us a break. You know how Ronnie gets when he thinks you're holding out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Agrees.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mrs. candle is welcome to go out and eat McDs any time she wants as long as she doesn't bring that shiat back and stink the joint up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Partner eating McDonald's is a really strange term.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because I do shift work, my wife frequently gets food without checking to see if I'm hungry. Sometimes just to be a dick when she does bring McDonald's home for herself and no one else, I'll make her favorite meal which is lemon artichoke chicken then act like I didn't know she already ate.
 
adamatari
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't tell if that means they think cheating is a minor offense, or if it means they think eating without them is a major offense. Some people have open marriages or arrangements like mistress/boy toy on the side...
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dafuq?
That's either overblown satire or one of the saddest things I've ever read.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: My wife doesn't like to cook. When I end up working nights, or she's home during the day with my son, they will often go to one of the nicer burger places in the area (Red Robin, Big Deal Burger, Milwaukee Burger Company). I don't really care if she gets McDonald's or Taco Bell or something without me, but when it's the good places it's annoying.


This is in the UK...they have a reputation for terrible food.

waxbeans: 🙄
Sounds like a lot of people need to  really be cheated on .
🙄


a far candle: Mrs. candle is welcome to go out and eat McDs any time she wants as long as she doesn't bring that shiat back and stink the joint up.


Yep. I find the smell of McD's to be...horrific. I'd rather have a dead rat in the attic than the smell of that shiat around.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was looking for a pic from the manga of Roswaal's Giant Clown Canon™, but I can't seem to find the page. It's like a foot long at least.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: Partner eating McDonald's is a really strange term.


Yeah, I'm with you on that. It seems like "partner" came out of "domestic partner" from back when when we had to not only recognize same sex relationships, but the fact that they could be as strong and long lasting as heterosexual marriages.

I'm straight, but even I don't like the term "partner". I would never use it to describe my wife. It's devoid of any affection. Almost as if we're still in denial that the two people in question could actually be capable of loving each other, and we're robbing them of that aspect of being human.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Dafuq?
That's either overblown satire or one of the saddest things I've ever read.


I think it's the latter. And it's a very clear statement about us.

USA USA USA USA

I think I'm going to be sick...
 
Devo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've definitely had lady friends that would get upset if I watched a movie or show without them. McDonald's is last resort "food"
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Salmon: Partner eating McDonald's is a really strange term.

Yeah, I'm with you on that. It seems like "partner" came out of "domestic partner" from back when when we had to not only recognize same sex relationships, but the fact that they could be as strong and long lasting as heterosexual marriages.

I'm straight, but even I don't like the term "partner". I would never use it to describe my wife. It's devoid of any affection. Almost as if we're still in denial that the two people in question could actually be capable of loving each other, and we're robbing them of that aspect of being human.


Not all people who are "partnered" are married. Betcha didn't know that did ya. Kinda makes you think huh? Well, probably not. Gotta have an open mind for that kind of silliness.
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I kinda see the potential reason

Fark user imageView Full Size


Women tend to get really turned on by that red-headed stud muffin.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My mistress is a triple cheeseburger, small fries and large unsweetened ice tea. I throw away all the trash. Make sure no fries are on the carpet, and drive home fast with all the windows down. Tic tacs remove the last evidence, assuming I didn't spill ketchup on my shirt.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Loucifer: My mistress is a triple cheeseburger, small fries and large unsweetened ice tea. I throw away all the trash. Make sure no fries are on the carpet, and drive home fast with all the windows down. Tic tacs remove the last evidence, assuming I didn't spill ketchup on my shirt.


Two big Macs. Two mcribs, when available, fries, and a diet coke.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OnePoll also found that 46 percent of the people surveyed said they would rather give up alcohol than McDonald's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: OnePoll also found that 46 percent of the people surveyed said they would rather give up alcohol than McDonald's.

[Fark user image image 700x394]


What?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think I weigh enough to comment in this thread.  We need a new headline to keep me out of these things.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you are jealous of McD's, you have extremely low standards.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: American Decency Association: OnePoll also found that 46 percent of the people surveyed said they would rather give up alcohol than McDonald's.

[Fark user image image 700x394]

What?


i mean, McDonald's is just one variety of fast food.

someone giving up alcohol for just that, already doesn't drink the stuff
 
