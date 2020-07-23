 Skip to content
The U.S. Mint is literally begging for spare change
73
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I have about $40 worth of quarters and some other change all rolled up and ready for deposit. But I don't want to enter a bank if I don't have to.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they paying a premium?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got about $80 worth of spare change. For $1,000 I'll give it to you.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aside from buying pot I haven't touched currency or coin in almost half a year.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Yeah, I have about $40 worth of quarters and some other change all rolled up and ready for deposit. But I don't want to enter a bank if I don't have to.


Because of your mask?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got 20 bucks of quarters for 25 bucks.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: AliceBToklasLives: Yeah, I have about $40 worth of quarters and some other change all rolled up and ready for deposit. But I don't want to enter a bank if I don't have to.

Because of your mask?


Right. I if I wear the mask I might forget what I'm doing and end up cleaning out the vault. Oops.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If banks would waive the "pour the change into this machine here" fee, I would take some of ours in.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I work for the U.S. Mint. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I work for the U.S. Mint. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lame unrelated story bro:

My grandpa gave me a bag of coins when I was a teenager and still have them tucked away.  Most are silver coins from the early 1900s and even some from the late 1890s.

I have no plans to sell them and they're worth maybe a couple hundred or thousand of dollars, I just enjoy them as history.

/end LSB that isn't relevant
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Yeah, I have about $40 worth of quarters and some other change all rolled up and ready for deposit. But I don't want to enter a bank if I don't have to.


I'm not going to give you any medical advice, but I will say it was damn fun being allowed to wear a mask into my local bank when I needed laundry change.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some banks were offering like 5 bucks on coins totaling more than some three figure some amount.

I'm going to guess that didn't get many takers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. ❤❤❤❤❤ Every single dumpster convenience store that won't take coins should be torn down. Hahahaha. I love how being a dick is back firing on everryyyone!!!!! Hahaha. Keep being picky. Hell, keep saying no boob /sock money. Hahaha. A$$holes! Hahahah 💀😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀😂💀💀💀💀😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀​💀😂💀😂💀😈
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: LOL. ❤❤❤❤❤ Every single dumpster convenience store that won't take coins should be torn down. Hahahaha. I love how being a dick is back firing on everryyyone!!!!! Hahaha. Keep being picky. Hell, keep saying no boob /sock money. Hahaha. A$$holes! Hahahah 💀😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀😂💀💀💀💀😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀​💀😂💀😂💀😈


Mix in a water
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Some banks were offering like 5 bucks on coins totaling more than some three figure some amount.

I'm going to guess that didn't get many takers.


Yeah I think I was 1 or 5 percent on amounts over 100.

Hahahaha. Pick f++k face business ppl can eat crap.

BBB!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?  I could have sworn I've seen this story before.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I work for the U.S. Mint. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


Farkied as "Fat Cat Banker"
/CSB
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've subsidized every other incompetent company in the U.S. -- just pay Coinstar to accept deposits without its outrageous fee.   Problem solved.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a  serious note. Just make the prices not come to need coin. Jesus you greedy business ppl r stupid and don't deserve the lives you have.
😂😂😂😂😂💀
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: We've subsidized every other incompetent company in the U.S. -- just pay Coinstar to accept deposits without its outrageous fee.   Problem solved.


I've read rumors on here that Coinstar is hoarding change in its warehouses.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Again?  I could have sworn I've seen this story before.


Similar story yesterday I believe? But this was just newly released by the U.S. Mint earlier this morning.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They make their real money on the back end, collecting the old coins and bills.

This is sort of true. Sovereignage is the difference between the amount of gold, silver and copper in coins and the value of the new coins they give you in exchange. It is usually a few percent, or was, back when this was how the "Crown" profited from maintaining a currency. Without coins coming back to the Mint, they have to buy new gold, silver, copper, and so forth. In theory. There is precious little in modern coins except nickel and a bit of electro-plating to make nickel look like copper (pennies) or silver (which are made of nickel and copper).

Modern mints also make a lot of money on collectible crap (special coins, like the coins with R2D2, Bugs Bunney, and enamel, or glass jewels, etc. And several of the big mints make the money of countries that can't afford their own mints. Canada does this for a long list of countries, and the USA does also, I believe.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop. Farking. Minting. Pennies.

Stop making them, stop distributing them, stop counting them, stop transporting them.  Just stop.  They're freaking ridiculous.  And we're still making billions of them.

More than half the coins the Mint made last year were pennies.

/ Nickels can go too .
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked long and hard to fill up that pickle jar of spare change and I won't be giving it up without some interest paid as well.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Lame unrelated story bro:

My grandpa gave me a bag of coins when I was a teenager and still have them tucked away.  Most are silver coins from the early 1900s and even some from the late 1890s.

I have no plans to sell them and they're worth maybe a couple hundred or thousand of dollars, I just enjoy them as history.

/end LSB that isn't relevant


If most of them are silver like you say, this site may be of a bit of interest to you.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I work for the U.S. Mint. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


I regret that I only have one funny for this. Classic!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash business has been greatly disrupted, especially coins. Service providers and stores may be avoiding cash to using more virual payments, more credit, more debit, more plastic and so forth, while the big movers of money have been shut down and people have been saving more than they usually do, especially in the US where they usually don't save much. There is no one reason for the shortage of coins. There are several common sense reasons for this, like the shortage of aluminium and steel for cans, which is inexplicable and certainly has nothing to do with Trump tariffs on the US trading partners and "frenemies". Nope. No way to blame Trump for anything, anywhere, anytime, no how. He is the Powerful Wizard of Oz.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've worked long and hard to fill up that pickle jar of spare change and I won't be giving it up without some interest paid as well.


You've got a jar full of change? How interesting! Tell me more, I am fascinating. I would love to see how big it is.

Is it all hard currency or is some of it in Dutch pennies, Canadian quarters, pesos and centimes?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can do so by paying for things with exact change and by returning spare change to circulation.

Bingo. Whenever I know I'm going to be using cash I always use the three quarters, 2 dimes, one nickel, and 4 pennies formula. It always blows the cashier's mind to be paying in exact change.
/Coinstar can go fark itself
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Stop. Farking. Minting. Pennies.

Stop making them, stop distributing them, stop counting them, stop transporting them.  Just stop.  They're freaking ridiculous.  And we're still making billions of them.

More than half the coins the Mint made last year were pennies.

/ Nickels can go too .


🙄
Actually just get rid of cash all together. FFS. It's 2020. FML
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fascinated. I am certainly not making any claim to be fascinating. I am not farking Cheetolini, dammit.

Why does the ending change to -ing from -ed all the time? Did I do that, to quote Urkel?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've worked long and hard to fill up that pickle jar of spare change and I won't be giving it up without some interest paid as well.


✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canada stopped making pennies. It did not kill us. Although some of us could certainly use the copper now.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: On a  serious note. Just make the prices not come to need coin. Jesus you greedy business ppl r stupid and don't deserve the lives you have.
😂😂😂😂😂💀


And of course they will round the prices down, right?

/Inflation, how does it work?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: We've subsidized every other incompetent company in the U.S. -- just pay Coinstar to accept deposits without its outrageous fee.   Problem solved.


I just do an Amazon gift card code at Coinstar to avoid the fee. Since I have Prime, an Amazon gift card is as good as cash.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've worked long and hard to fill up that pickle jar of spare change and I won't be giving it up without some interest paid as well.


Head to Wisconsin, son.
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: We've subsidized every other incompetent company in the U.S. -- just pay Coinstar to accept deposits without its outrageous fee.   Problem solved.


Coinstar has no fee for selected gift cards and charity donations that vary by location.  But no way in hell am I going into a big box anytime soon.  I might just keep doing curbside pickup after covid.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HeadLever: TheFoz: Lame unrelated story bro:

My grandpa gave me a bag of coins when I was a teenager and still have them tucked away.  Most are silver coins from the early 1900s and even some from the late 1890s.

I have no plans to sell them and they're worth maybe a couple hundred or thousand of dollars, I just enjoy them as history.

/end LSB that isn't relevant

If most of them are silver like you say, this site may be of a bit of interest to you.


Hmm I may have to look into that.  Most are silver nickels and dimes and quarters from the 1920s-1950s.

Pretty "common" coins, but I do know there are some rarer coins from the 1800s but they are not in really good shape so they're probably just more of a coin fan collection thing.  Which is pretty much where these coins fall for me, I have no plans of ever selling them but also no children so they'll probably just sit in my basement for x years until I die.

/maybe I donate them to a museum?
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Canada stopped making pennies. It did not kill us. Although some of us could certainly use the copper now.


I like checking out and segregating my pre-82 pennies.  They are worth close to 2 cents each in just the copper right now.  Got 30 or 40 pounds of them.

/kind of like all the folks hoarding the pre 64 coins in the 70 and 80s.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would have thought with people stuck inside they would have had plenty of time to spend rolling coins.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyways, especially now coins are dirty as fark and harbor god knows what including Corona. I actually cleanse a collected dish of mine with a good soap hot water bleach cleansing before returning them to circulation.
/I hope the Mint appreciates the conscientious effort
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: waxbeans: On a  serious note. Just make the prices not come to need coin. Jesus you greedy business ppl r stupid and don't deserve the lives you have.
😂😂😂😂😂💀

And of course they will round the prices down, right?

/Inflation, how does it work?


Jack in BOX, here in San Antonio, charge different than the rest all other fast-food places in the city.
99 cent tacos come out more at jack in BOx than 99 cent burgers at Wendy's. So apparently there isn't even any rules. So some will round down and others up.
At this point I don't give a Fark.
This change thing annoy.   I got buy change. I have deal with places that don't take change and everything in between. WTF?  Inconsistency is getting on my last nerve. F&&k ppl. F&_k it all.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nina9: If banks would waive the "pour the change into this machine here" fee, I would take some of ours in.


You need a better bank. My bank has machines in the lobbies. Pour your change into it and take the slip to the teller and every cent goes into your account.
 
Mukster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was watching UHF this week and this scene with Vance Colvin and Kevin McCarthy came to mind...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mukster: I was watching UHF this week and this scene with Vance Colvin and Kevin McCarthy came to mind...

[Fark user image image 425x269]


Darn it! Vance COLVIG - sorry spellcheck.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Nina9: If banks would waive the "pour the change into this machine here" fee, I would take some of ours in.

You need a better bank. My bank has machines in the lobbies. Pour your change into it and take the slip to the teller and every cent goes into your account.


Awesome! Which bank?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What we need is a 99 cent coin.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have $140 on change already rolled up - should take it to the bank, but I'm lazy. did see that some of the convenience stores around here are offering to buy change

/if I cash it in, I'll just spend it
//want to save up for a new guitar, but I'll probably end up spending it on beer and general screwing around
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Nina9: If banks would waive the "pour the change into this machine here" fee, I would take some of ours in.

You need a better bank. My bank has machines in the lobbies. Pour your change into it and take the slip to the teller and every cent goes into your account.


My new bank did that. Only reason I switched to them.  That and they have a branch in my favorite grocery.
Bam, right off the bat.  Not all my grocery stores have a branch or a coin machine.
Next thing. My regular branch their coin machine broke. They didn't replace it/fix. Who knows wasn't going to wait forever to find out. Never went back.
The closet branch doesn't have it.
FML.
 
