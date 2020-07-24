 Skip to content
(Aviation Web)   It's better in the Bahamas. Not that you'll ever get the chance to compare   (avweb.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Merica, great Again. 🙄
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure that there are hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters who could never afford to visit the Bahamas are now saying, "I will never go there!"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 'Merica, great Again. 🙄


Well, posting this story again anyway...

/Swear the admins don't even read this site anymore
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Three and a half years ago, Tiny Dick Daughterfarker was trying to close the borders to outsiders.  Now everybody is closing their borders to the USA.  Irony, or a sign of how badly he has farked up the country in just 42 months?
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If project Lincoln is smart they will air an ad with red MAGA ballcap wearing Trump supporters on personal watercraft being turned away from Cuba by Cuban Navy
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: waxbeans: 'Merica, great Again. 🙄

Well, posting this story again anyway...

/Swear the admins don't even read this site anymore


?
And?
Gezzzzzz

Oh
How I miss early Gawker.

Damn hulk Hogan and that gay billionaire that banked rolled his stupid lawsuit.
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just commercial flights. You can always hop aboard the Diamond Princess.
 
