31
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
New?  Did Atlanta recently export some drivers to Iowa or something?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same deputy caught another driver going 123 mph in the same section of Highway 20, resulting in a $456.50 citation.


I'm sorry, but being able to drive 123 mph for less than $500 sounds like a deal.  That's usually jail time around here.
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$328 for 104 in a 65... Here that's what you pay for a plea down to 70 in a 65. That and 30+ over could get you up to 30 days in lockup.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IN THE YEAR OF THE PLAGUE, WE RIDE ETERNAL, SHINY AND CHROME!
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
104 is "super speeder"?

lo-farking l
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Super Speeding? Jeez. Every morning I do 90 in the slow lane to keep from getting run over.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: New?  Did Atlanta recently export some drivers to Iowa or something?


kinda, they finally got thru the spaghetti junction finally.

I am also shocked how cheap the fines were for those speeds.

/it is the ones going 10-20 mph under the flow of traffic that are the real safety hazards.
 
Veloram
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JediQ: $328 for 104 in a 65... Here that's what you pay for a plea down to 70 in a 65. That and 30+ over could get you up to 30 days in lockup.


I was going to say the same thing -- that's a remarkably inexpensive fine relative to the amount of excess speed.  I think 15 mph over 65 in New England is like $200-250 depending where.  I can't remember ever seeing someone driving that fast on the highway -- 90is sure, occasionally.  Even in eastern Mass where 80-85 in a 65 seems standard when it's busy (but not jammed), it's uncommon to see someone pushing 100.

Also, doing that on the highways in the plains states seems like a great way to get a ticket quickly.  I've driven across through IA, KS, OK, etc. a few times and I remember being surprised at the frequency with which I saw highway patrol cars camped out presumably checking speeds.  It was like 5x as much as I'd see in MA.
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is like the boarder patrol congratulating themselves for catching 1 out 1000 shipments of cocaine.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Has there been a statistically-significant increase in accidents or deaths on the highways in question? No? Then who farking cares? The speed limits are obviously set too low.

Also, these people are probably just trying to get the fark out of your shiathole of a state faster. How can you blame them?
 
ajgeek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jeez, back in Maine 5 over or a *slightly* out of date Inspection sticker landed you nearly $200. Going a buck 24 would've been an arrest and at least one felony charge. I knew a guy who was caught doing 90 in a 55 and ate an $800 fine. The only reason he wasn't arrested was because he stopped.

/I wonder how many people fail their Cannonball runs that we don't hear about...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I did 123 mph in Florida on I75 I'd probably be arrested and booked
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go Speed Racer! Go Speed Racer! Go Speed Racer! Go!
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Has there been a statistically-significant increase in accidents or deaths on the highways in question? No? Then who farking cares? The speed limits are obviously set too low.

Also, these people are probably just trying to get the fark out of your shiathole of a state faster. How can you blame them?


Oops...Just realized this was Iowa, not Ohio. I rescind the "shiathole state" part of my comment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Z-clipped: Has there been a statistically-significant increase in accidents or deaths on the highways in question? No? Then who farking cares? The speed limits are obviously set too low.

Also, these people are probably just trying to get the fark out of your shiathole of a state faster. How can you blame them?

Oops...Just realized this was Iowa, not Ohio. I rescind the "shiathole state" part of my comment.


Iowa is still a sh*thole
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Up until a few years ago, I had a car that did 160+ easy as pie.  Never did it on public roads, but when on the interstate, people would stick to me as the "shield" from a speeding ticket.  Their cars didn't burst to 110 for short distances like mine did.  I miss that car.  Badly.  But, my brother's c7 Vette does bring memories back.
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: moos: New?  Did Atlanta recently export some drivers to Iowa or something?

kinda, they finally got thru the spaghetti junction finally.

I am also shocked how cheap the fines were for those speeds.

/it is the ones going 10-20 mph under the flow of traffic that are the real safety hazards.


According to your logic, all of us doing the speed limit (or near about) are the hazard when compared to these people doing 100+ mph.
 
kab
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magnus: Hyjamon: moos: New?  Did Atlanta recently export some drivers to Iowa or something?

kinda, they finally got thru the spaghetti junction finally.

I am also shocked how cheap the fines were for those speeds.

/it is the ones going 10-20 mph under the flow of traffic that are the real safety hazards.

According to your logic, all of us doing the speed limit (or near about) are the hazard when compared to these people doing 100+ mph.


all of you doing the speed limit in the middle and left lanes ARE a hazard.  Move the fark over.

/not you
//well, maybe you, i dunno
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Z-clipped: Z-clipped: Has there been a statistically-significant increase in accidents or deaths on the highways in question? No? Then who farking cares? The speed limits are obviously set too low.

Also, these people are probably just trying to get the fark out of your shiathole of a state faster. How can you blame them?

Oops...Just realized this was Iowa, not Ohio. I rescind the "shiathole state" part of my comment.

Iowa is still a sh*thole



Are there states that aren't? Name one.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Used to floor it on I35 E right before Hillsboro there was a sweet straight right before the turn to head East.

Then one day it made the car go clak clak clak.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't pretend you're on the Bavarian autobahn in your actual new porsche and drive at relatively slow speed in the fast lane.  You could endanger a cop in a government issued vehicle playing adrenaline games trying to keep up.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The same deputy caught another driver going 123 mph in the same section of Highway 20, resulting in a $456.50 citation.


I'm sorry, but being able to drive 123 mph for less than $500 sounds like a deal.  That's usually jail time around here.


It's why some countries base your traffic fines on your income or net worth.

In America, speeding is free to those who can afford it, very expensive to those who cannot.

I can't afford it anymore

almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is 100 mph SUPER speed.....really?
 
1derful
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was assuming that since this was about super speeders from Iowa, we were talking about a couple of Methlican American rejects from Slipknot who had become so twacked out they were impervious to all but anti-material bullets.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magnus: Hyjamon: moos: New?  Did Atlanta recently export some drivers to Iowa or something?

kinda, they finally got thru the spaghetti junction finally.

I am also shocked how cheap the fines were for those speeds.

/it is the ones going 10-20 mph under the flow of traffic that are the real safety hazards.

According to your logic, all of us doing the speed limit (or near about) are the hazard when compared to these people doing 100+ mph.


Dude, I've driven San Diego to Encinitas on the 5 at 4:30 am on the way to work...packed bumper to bumper...everyone doing 80...you had no choice.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: JediQ: $328 for 104 in a 65... Here that's what you pay for a plea down to 70 in a 65. That and 30+ over could get you up to 30 days in lockup.

I was going to say the same thing -- that's a remarkably inexpensive fine relative to the amount of excess speed.  I think 15 mph over 65 in New England is like $200-250 depending where.  I can't remember ever seeing someone driving that fast on the highway -- 90is sure, occasionally.  Even in eastern Mass where 80-85 in a 65 seems standard when it's busy (but not jammed), it's uncommon to see someone pushing 100.

Also, doing that on the highways in the plains states seems like a great way to get a ticket quickly.  I've driven across through IA, KS, OK, etc. a few times and I remember being surprised at the frequency with which I saw highway patrol cars camped out presumably checking speeds.  It was like 5x as much as I'd see in MA.


Isn't that like two months' rent in Iowa though?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kab: Magnus: Hyjamon: moos: New?  Did Atlanta recently export some drivers to Iowa or something?

kinda, they finally got thru the spaghetti junction finally.

I am also shocked how cheap the fines were for those speeds.

/it is the ones going 10-20 mph under the flow of traffic that are the real safety hazards.

According to your logic, all of us doing the speed limit (or near about) are the hazard when compared to these people doing 100+ mph.

all of you doing the speed limit in the middle and left lanes ARE a hazard.  Move the fark over.

/not you
//well, maybe you, i dunno


Someone like me will be sure to remind you of that when you wake up in the hospital unable to talk and paralyzed from the neck down.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Funny how many people are acting like this isn't a big deal yet we're talking about Americans, who are barely trained at driving, if at all to start with, and in a lot of states, 100+ MPH is a misdemeanor with a mandatory license suspension because of it.

Want faster roads?  Start with making our driver's licensing scheme actually filter out people who can't pass a driver's test every other year.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Funny how many people are acting like this isn't a big deal yet we're talking about Americans, who are barely trained at driving, if at all to start with, and in a lot of states, 100+ MPH is a misdemeanor with a mandatory license suspension because of it.

Want faster roads?  Start with making our driver's licensing scheme actually filter out people who can't pass a driver's test every other year.


But mah FREEDOM!
 
