(Fark)   Long time Farker quantum_jellyroll has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. He was a Caturday regular, a Photoshopper extraordinaire and bane of the pol tab. Come join us in remembering him on Caturday. RIP dear friend, we shall not see the likes of you again
777
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Please join us in honoring q_j's memory ♥♥
 
Fire Witch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So very sad...
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wish I had some witticism or outrageous story to add, but I don't

I just want to say I am so sad, and I wish for q_j to RIP -- but only as much peace as he wants, since he will be a beloved practical joker with wings.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP quantum_jellyroll.  We will now bow our heads in silent prayer....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
King of Hushpuppies

The King is gone,
Passed (gas) on his way,

To his Heavenly reward.

He was the Snark
Caption King.

His humor,
Cost me a keyboard.

He had a caring heart,
Under all that bluster.

Hid the greatness of his soul.

Not purrfect,
Unless you ask his Cat.

He knew,
Soft hands,
Warm heart.

Basked in QJ's love.
As we all did.

Goodnight, sweet Curmudgeon.
Godspeed to the Bridge.

(C)tigerose 7/21/20
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/think this one is a Q_J
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
damn, that's awful.
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tis a sad I have, he blessed me with laughter and a certificate... he will be missed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OH and to all those who know me I am just a lurk a lot at times.. Lemurtx I is alive.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The world lost a great (practical joker) guy this week.  On the other hand, the SummerLands just got a whole lot more joyous.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I did not "know" Q_J, but enjoyed his 'shops and sense of humor. News of his passing in the Woofday thread hit me like a hammer, though. May he rest in peace and may all who loved him and called him "friend" be comforted, too.

/ really hoping the pet threads get more glads this week to offset this major sad
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I open a can of gushy in his honor.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I love and miss you dearly Rick/q_j! Your Photoshops were always entertaining and your captions never failed to make me laugh. Rest easy friend and please give Buckwheat and Tilly cuddles and scritches on my behalf. ♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My favorite QJ LOL. I used this a lot to bookmark the thread when it went green.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Another classic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some of my qj saves :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spinach gunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rest In Peace, you hilarious old goofball.
We had some good times.  Much hilarity was made.  Many keyboards were lost.
You were one of a kind.  You are already sorely missed.
Your fanclub and following will live on. ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have been in shock sine I found out on Tuesday. Few knew what a kind soul he was. I'm gonna miss him!
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: I have been in shock sine I found out on Tuesday. Few knew what a kind soul he was. I'm gonna miss him!


NOOOOOOO!  This is the first I've heard!

Damn, just damn.

RIP, quantum.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

spinach gunk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Rest In Peace, you hilarious old goofball.
We had some good times.  Much hilarity was made.  Many keyboards were lost.
You were one of a kind.  You are already sorely missed.
Your fanclub and following will live on. ♥


I, too, am a proud outstanding member of his fan club.
 
leftteffticle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello friends, I wish we were meeting under better circumstances.  I haven't been active much lately, but QJ was one of my OG Caturday friends.  One of the last things I did before I had to abandon my office due to the end times was grab a bunch of photos off of an old hard drive and joy of joys I found some of his lovely work amongst the files:   

Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my favorites:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I particularly enjoyed his squirrel work: 

Fark user imageView Full Size


This was my desktop background for years:  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OK, farkers and farkettes, your mission, this week, is to dig through your files and post all the q_j originals you have. Go forth!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

spinach gunk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Rest In Peace, you hilarious old goofball.
We had some good times.  Much hilarity was made.  Many keyboards were lost.
You were one of a kind.  You are already sorely missed.
Your fanclub and following will live on. ♥


Loved his sense of humor.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP, funnyman
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss you QJ!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spinach gunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: spinach gunk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Rest In Peace, you hilarious old goofball.
We had some good times.  Much hilarity was made.  Many keyboards were lost.
You were one of a kind.  You are already sorely missed.
Your fanclub and following will live on. ♥

I, too, am a proud outstanding member of his fan club.


I made the badge myself, anyone please feel free to snatch up for your profile.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

spinach gunk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Rest In Peace, you hilarious old goofball.
We had some good times.  Much hilarity was made.  Many keyboards were lost.
You were one of a kind.  You are already sorely missed.
Your fanclub and following will live on. ♥


HA! I've been trying to upload that picture from my pictures file. He will be missed..
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
From many years ago...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


May Bast smooth his path.
They must have needed help giving out pets and walkies on the other side of the bridge.
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

spinach gunk: valnt9: spinach gunk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Rest In Peace, you hilarious old goofball.
We had some good times.  Much hilarity was made.  Many keyboards were lost.
You were one of a kind.  You are already sorely missed.
Your fanclub and following will live on. ♥

I, too, am a proud outstanding member of his fan club.

I made the badge myself, anyone please feel free to snatch up for your profile.


I was preparing to r-click/save when I went into my profile and saw I already had that badge. I was soo happy to see I had it!
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tziva [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
<3 q_j you will be hella missed

hugs all around
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well foo. I had a shop that QJ did of me when I was modeling my Victorian outfit..and I cannot find it!! I don't think I was saving such things back then..
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not many residents knew it was Rick (QJ) leaving these 'notices' on the community bulletin board..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spinnyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
