(WSBTV)   Peeping Tom says he was looking for his cat   (wsbtv.com) divider line
23
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So to speak.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peeping Edwin doesn't the same ring to it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one execute the duties of a peeping Tom while on the roof?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No he was looking for some pussy
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How does one execute the duties of a peeping Tom while on the roof?


A lot of 2 story houses have the bedrooms on the 2nd floor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How does one execute the duties of a peeping Tom while on the roof?


Dormers man.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Peeping Tom might look like:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel there is a double entendre to be found here...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: So to speak.


Dammit
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: What a Peeping Tom might look like:
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Peeeeeeeeeeeps!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: No he was looking for some pussy


too easy
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police charged Mara with Peeping Tom."

Great Scott! We've created an alternate timeline!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I commonly stare through people's windows for hours at night to make sure my dog didn't sneak inside and drop a log.  You probably have to examine more closely with cats since they can fit themselves in more out-of-the-way places.

I really wish people would stop installing doggy doors, and breakable doors/windows altogether, so I could finally put my worries to rest.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Note to self: place cat inside house beforepeeping.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Dormers man.


Unlikely.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But,yesterday was Caturday

/ What font do use for a whiny voice
/// Skipping to 3 cause, I got nothing.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rcain: I feel there is a double entendre to be found here...


I don't know what it is, but your mother's a white, Trebek!
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So if the cat came strolling up the driveway plopped down & started licking it's balls.......can ya take the handcuffs off now officer??
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It wasn't me, I'm more of a leering Tom.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: How does one execute the duties of a peeping Tom while on the roof?


Gutter guards, duh
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hate when that happens.
 
