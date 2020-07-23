 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This is your yearly reminder that the Dole/Kemp 1996 campaign website is still active and waiting for you to contrbute. Bob Dole approves this message. Bob Dole   (dolekemp96.org) divider line
88
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.


Ah, yes. The year I had the lasagna.
 
SalmonberryPie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**sigh** Simpler times.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: whidbey: Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.

Ah, yes. The year I had the lasagna.


You're missing out.
 
sunyudai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Jam website is also still up.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website is probably older than the people keeping it going.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
503d in the boobies
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.



/bears repeating
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Dole keeps his website up!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Launder money to Trump Donate to their campaign and watch the federal contracts roll in
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just need a few bumper stickers and yard signs that I can modify.

Dope/ Hemp '96 for those of you who weren't there.
 
Roller Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's cliche, but Bob Dole is still alive?!?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says service unavailable.

Link is farked?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Subby. You jinxed it.
Its gone now
-
/Wonder if just linking to it was enough to make someone wonder what caused the traffic spike.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


/bears repeating


Didn't want Dole to be President, either.   Else I would have voted for him.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.


Sesame Street - People in Your Neighborhood (1988 pledge drive special)
Youtube Dd9L_o_WLJY


He makes an appearance in that.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.


Ah yes, the year that my two-year-old daughter became a full-fledged terrorist (i.e. Terrible twos).
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website that lived quietly for 24 years suddenly killed by Farkers.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


What did Dole do to stop Gingrich?

Did he even criticize him?   Post the link of his criticism of the Contract with on America.   I'd be happy to be wrong.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On look, back when websites cared about loading speed.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Bob Dole keeps his website up!


The viagra helps.

/if your political campaign website is erect for 4 years or more, please seek professional aid.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SalmonberryPie: **sigh** Simpler times.


it really was.

you still had the internet sure, but conspiracy theories weren't running rampant and an integral part of the political system (in that politicians didn't actually endorse / believe them - not without committing career suicide). not every crazy person was able to spout off their bullshiat nor were they able to so easily connect to other like minded crazy people. additionally, politicians -  while still at odds on a lot of things, still worked across the aisle to get shiat done. and people generally didn't get so up in arms over politics - you could still be friends with people that held different views than you and family was still family even if you had that crazy uncle who everyone dreaded inviting to gatherings.... sigh.

in conclusion, social media was a curse upon mankind.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, I got:

Service Unavailable
HTTP Error 503. The service is unavailable.

Sounds about right for Republicans these days.
 
Roller Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

What did Dole do to stop Gingrich?

Did he even criticize him?   Post the link of his criticism of the Contract with on America.   I'd be happy to be wrong.

^He endorsed Trump in 2016 too.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Kemp begat Paul Ryan and some stains will never come out.
 
virulent_loser [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Bob Dole keeps his website up!


with the help of Viagra that site has had an erection for over four and twenty years.
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the link to the Donations is broken. How sad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://www.4president.org/

Looks interesting

Anyone know how bipartisan they are?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, guys, the site is down:

Service Unavailable
HTTP Error 503. The service is unavailable.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: SalmonberryPie: **sigh** Simpler times.

it really was.

you still had the internet sure, but conspiracy theories weren't running rampant and an integral part of the political system (in that politicians didn't actually endorse / believe them - not without committing career suicide). not every crazy person was able to spout off their bullshiat nor were they able to so easily connect to other like minded crazy people. additionally, politicians -  while still at odds on a lot of things, still worked across the aisle to get shiat done. and people generally didn't get so up in arms over politics - you could still be friends with people that held different views than you and family was still family even if you had that crazy uncle who everyone dreaded inviting to gatherings.... sigh.

in conclusion, social media was a curse upon mankind.


We did have AM talk radio. And while it wasn't as instant as social media, the conspiracies abounded.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.


🙄
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roller Bob: whidbey: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

What did Dole do to stop Gingrich?

Did he even criticize him?   Post the link of his criticism of the Contract with on America.   I'd be happy to be wrong.
^He endorsed Trump in 2016 too.


*oof*  that's gonna leave a (pen) mark
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See your doctor for an election lasting longer than 24 years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


Yeah because all the brushes are such great humanitarians
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virulent_loser: KarmicDisaster: Bob Dole keeps his website up!

with the help of Viagra that site has had an erection for over four and twenty years.


exactly!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: Ah yes, the year I voted for Ralph Nader.

🙄


I'll admit it.  I posted that to bring out the self-righteous.

Voted for him in 2000 as well.     Mad about that, too?
 
virulent_loser [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: KarmicDisaster: Bob Dole keeps his website up!

The viagra helps.

/if your political campaign website is erect for 4 years or more, please seek professional aid.


dammit.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to be the guy who shiats on the fun, but this isn't really the same old website, and no, the donation link doesn't work.

It's just an archive left up for educational purposes.  The main URL, http://www.dolekemp96.org, even has a direct link to the Clinton/Gore '96 page, and I seriously doubt that they linked to their opponents page on the original site.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


Ah yes, the 50s.  I remember it well...

Although now that I think about it, I can't think of a single Republican who joined the party after the 50s and wasn't a complete asshat.  What the hell happened?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, you broke it!
 
virulent_loser [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: Website that lived quietly for 24 years suddenly killed by Farkers.


behold, the power of Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/just pretend that's a squirrel with giant nuts instead of cheese
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: SalmonberryPie: **sigh** Simpler times.

it really was.

you still had the internet sure, but conspiracy theories weren't running rampant and an integral part of the political system (in that politicians didn't actually endorse / believe them - not without committing career suicide). not every crazy person was able to spout off their bullshiat nor were they able to so easily connect to other like minded crazy people. additionally, politicians -  while still at odds on a lot of things, still worked across the aisle to get shiat done. and people generally didn't get so up in arms over politics - you could still be friends with people that held different views than you and family was still family even if you had that crazy uncle who everyone dreaded inviting to gatherings.... sigh.

in conclusion, social media was a curse upon mankind.


Malarkey.

Family planning at some point was going to make for an all out fight no matter what. (Eventually) { Both sides was brewing.}
Thus, nullify everything you just said.

Let's not romanticize.
Never mind a thousand points of light is just a few years away.
🙄
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.


So you're old enough to remember 1956?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Lumber Jack Off: SalmonberryPie: **sigh** Simpler times.

it really was.

you still had the internet sure, but conspiracy theories weren't running rampant and an integral part of the political system (in that politicians didn't actually endorse / believe them - not without committing career suicide). not every crazy person was able to spout off their bullshiat nor were they able to so easily connect to other like minded crazy people. additionally, politicians -  while still at odds on a lot of things, still worked across the aisle to get shiat done. and people generally didn't get so up in arms over politics - you could still be friends with people that held different views than you and family was still family even if you had that crazy uncle who everyone dreaded inviting to gatherings.... sigh.

in conclusion, social media was a curse upon mankind.

We did have AM talk radio. And while it wasn't as instant as social media, the conspiracies abounded.


And
The Morton Downey Jr. Show
1987
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, I was going to submit this same thing because I watched an old clip from Conan O'Brien's show from '96 where they talked about Bob Dole's website and I looked it up to see if it was still there

Weird
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I miss respectable Republicans who were decent human beings.

Ah yes, the 50s.  I remember it well...

Although now that I think about it, I can't think of a single Republican who joined the party after the 50s and wasn't a complete asshat.  What the hell happened?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
