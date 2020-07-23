 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Woman steals $3,000 mop   (whdh.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, New Hampshire, Crime, Sunbeam Television, Copyright, All rights reserved, WHDH-TV, WLVI-TV, Makayla A. Cherichel  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 4:55 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She used a mop to apply the circus paint, clearly...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe next time she'll steal some make-up tips.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe she should have stolen...a shar pei.

(•_•). ( •_•)>⌐□-□. (⌐□_□)
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"This mop was given to me when I was 8 years old."
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
which was valued priced at $2,999
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.pinimg.com image 300x400]

"This mop was given to me when I was 8 years old."


Shakes tiny fist
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

sympathizes.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She seems surprised by this.
 
Uter82
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The day he was returned:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Keep it away from alligators.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good.

Jesus Christ.
It should be illegal to own a 3K dog.
A booty licker is a booty licker.
WTF? Is a fu+king dog.
Meanwhile, Medicare available for everyone to buy is a road to far. F&&k humanity.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, at least she won't be getting in trouble for how she looks on her Zoom meetings.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it work in outer space?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who would, willingly, steal one of those noisy ankle biters?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What kind of pet store still sells dogs?

Nobody looking for a companion animal (as opposed to a specifically skilled working dog) should ever buy a dog, either from a store or a breeder.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned Stanley Spadowski in this thread yet?

/Off to go to drink from the fire hose
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JesseL: Nobody looking for a companion animal (as opposed to a specifically skilled working dog) should ever buy a dog, either from a store or a breeder.


Well, it appears she agrees with you.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did I get here in time to Weeners UHF reference?!?

Oh Fark it...what a million dollar (I mean, it was also a light sabre) mop theft may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.