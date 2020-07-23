 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   How do exponential curves work again?
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure, could you linearize that for me?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exponential curves never do any work.  They just sit there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 609x610]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask your mom.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we tried tear gassing the virus? That seems to solve most problems.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's geometric.  Not exponential.  You have brought shame upon your family.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Acidicnads: Have we tried tear gassing the virus? That seems to solve most problems.


Dude dont be stupid.

Mustard gas. There's bleach AND ammonia in there.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only trust ponential curves.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but, but Dear Leader said this Covid BS was a Liberul conspiracy to hurt his 2020 re-erection and that "all is well"!
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's geometric.  Not exponential.  You have brought shame upon your family.


Watch it again.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Acidicnads: Have we tried tear gassing the virus? That seems to solve most problems.

Dude dont be stupid.

Mustard gas. There's bleach AND ammonia in there.


But it only works if you inject it!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know subby, I majored in beer and pizza.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: RussianPotato: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's geometric.  Not exponential.  You have brought shame upon your family.

Watch it again.


He can only count to potato.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we flattened the curve yet?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the timeline next door, we're impeaching President Clinton because COVID killed 5,000 Americans and lasted nearly through May.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep seeing cases and it's always total cases.  I know total includes people who had positive antibody tests, many of whom never knew they were sick with Covid.

How many active cases are there?  How much is that number changing?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Have we flattened the curve yet?


We did flatten it. For a bit. Then we decided fork that, we gotta go to churches and bars and raging parties, and we let the curve grow again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I keep seeing cases and it's always total cases.  I know total includes people who had positive antibody tests, many of whom never knew they were sick with Covid.

How many active cases are there?  How much is that number changing?


Active Cases does not include antibody tests.   Active Cases means you tested positive on PCR.  ie you have live virus in your swab.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I keep seeing cases and it's always total cases.  I know total includes people who had positive antibody tests, many of whom never knew they were sick with Covid.

How many active cases are there?  How much is that number changing?


Take a look at the picture in my comment. Long story short, we have over 2 million active cases today, and we were at about 1.1 million active cases on June 1st.
 
Sean M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're testing 10x more people per day than we were in April...and somehow we're surprised to see more positive tests?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Exponential curves never do any work.  They just sit there.


They do if they're a force over time curve.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First people complained that not enough testing was being done, now they complain because testing is being done.  Sigh.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's bait above me.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't listen to Trump, or GOP governors, or even Dr. Birx. Instead listen to Dr. Ali
Fark user imageView Full Size

dammit, if you want to win
startrekblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sean M: We're testing 10x more people per day than we were in April...and somehow we're surprised to see more positive tests?



We are really testing about 3 times more people.  That is good.   10x testing is partly because you have to re-test people if you want to find recovered people.  But we are pretty much at our testing limit.  The labs can't process the test we are taking now and things are just backing up.   Once we reach about 15 days turnaround for a test the test becomes almost pointless. We are hitting more than 10 days now, and growing.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I don't know how positivity rates work
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flattening the curve - along the wrong axis.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Marcus Aurelius: Exponential curves never do any work.  They just sit there.

They do if they're a force over time curve.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 140x76]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sean M: We're testing 10x more people per day than we were in April...and somehow we're surprised to see more positive tests?


We're burying a lot more yet we're not surprised they each have a death certificate.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Sean M: We're testing 10x more people per day than we were in April...and somehow we're surprised to see more positive tests?


We are really testing about 3 times more people.  That is good.   10x testing is partly because you have to re-test people if you want to find recovered people.  But we are pretty much at our testing limit.  The labs can't process the test we are taking now and things are just backing up.   Once we reach about 15 days turnaround for a test the test becomes almost pointless. We are hitting more than 10 days now, and growing.



It should be noted that the growth curve is going back to linear, since we have reached our national testing capacity.  This time the curve can't bend down for several weeks at a minimum even if you stopped taking samples from people entirely.   The people being tested today won't appear on that official curve until a few weeks from now.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But Trump just said we are doing very well.
 
sigfile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dbaggins: But we are pretty much at our testing limit.  The labs can't process the test we are taking now and things are just backing up.   Once we reach about 15 days turnaround for a test the test becomes almost pointless. We are hitting more than 10 days now, and growing.


I went in for a test on Tuesday (Wisconsin). I got my results on Wednesday. I'm confident your mileage may vary, but where are we seeing 10+ days?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ifky: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 325x445]


Pfft!

spasticbastard.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Psychohazard: RussianPotato: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's geometric.  Not exponential.  You have brought shame upon your family.

Watch it again.

He can only count to potato.


2x =/= x^2

One's exponential the other is linear
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's really going to bake your noodle later is, what function is it's own derivative?

Anyone? Anyone?
Euler? Euler?
 
BlackPete
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: What's really going to bake your noodle later is, what function is it's own derivative?

Anyone? Anyone?
Euler? Euler?


That would have earned you a smart vote if Euler was pronounced like Bueller and not like Oiler.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Active Cases means you tested positive on PCR. ie you have live virus in your swab.


A positive PCR result does not guarantee a live virus. Dead virus fragments can also give positive PCR test results.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sigfile: dbaggins: But we are pretty much at our testing limit.  The labs can't process the test we are taking now and things are just backing up.   Once we reach about 15 days turnaround for a test the test becomes almost pointless. We are hitting more than 10 days now, and growing.

I went in for a test on Tuesday (Wisconsin). I got my results on Wednesday. I'm confident your mileage may vary, but where are we seeing 10+ days?


I'm curious if there's a priority system in place. My dad had to do a swab 3 days before he went in for a medical procedure and they were able to report a negative before he went in, but I know several others who have gone in for testing based on known exposure events and they're being advised to just self isolate for the 14 days anyway as it could take 2 weeks to get tests back.

Also in WI - Fox Valley.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ivo Shandor: Psychohazard: RussianPotato: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's geometric.  Not exponential.  You have brought shame upon your family.

Watch it again.

He can only count to potato.

2x =/= x^2

One's exponential the other is linear


2^n is exponential.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Kumana Wanalaia: What's really going to bake your noodle later is, what function is it's own derivative?

Anyone? Anyone?
Euler? Euler?

That would have earned you a smart vote if Euler was pronounced like Bueller and not like Oiler.


Thank you, francis. I know how it's pronounced.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ivo Shandor: Psychohazard: RussianPotato: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's geometric.  Not exponential.  You have brought shame upon your family.

Watch it again.

He can only count to potato.

2x =/= x^2

One's exponential the other is linear


x = 0

What do I win?
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's geometric.  Not exponential.


Exponential growth is not necessarily geometric growth, but geometric growth is always exponential growth.  You are correct that the .gif shows geometric growth, but you are wrong that it is not exponential.  The .gif shows exponential growth with a common ratio of 2. The difference that makes it geometric is that it always grows at a specific ratio; you can look at the last frame of the .gif and extrapolate any number of frames into the future with 100% accuracy.  You have brought shame upon your family.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Craw Fu: Kumana Wanalaia: What's really going to bake your noodle later is, what function is it's own derivative?

Anyone? Anyone?
Euler? Euler?

That would have earned you a smart vote if Euler was pronounced like Bueller and not like Oiler.

Thank you, francis. I know how it's pronounced.


I'll give you a smart vote for that, although to be even more pedantic, it was more of a smart ass comment than a smart comment. But as there is no way to give you a smart ass vote, here we are.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: ifky: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 325x445]

Pfft!

[spasticbastard.com image 600x1053]
[i.pinimg.com image 640x1136]
[i.pinimg.com image 447x592]
[i.imgur.com image 560x745]
[i.pinimg.com image 447x750]


Dude, everyone knows you can't trust a big butt and a smile.

Bell, Biv Devoe laid it out, son.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Have we flattened the curve yet?


Yes.  Along the wrong axis, but a flattened curve is a flattened curve.
 
