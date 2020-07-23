 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Refinery29)   Is asking women to wear make-up for Zoom meetings sexist and illegal?   (refinery29.com) divider line
111
    More: Survey, Discrimination, Gender, Sexism, Woman, Sexual harassment, woman's right, Female, Sex  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



111 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know if it is or isn't legal (probably depends on what country or state/province you're in), but I think it is sexist and should be illegal.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the men being asked to wear make-up?   No?

Then yes, it is sexist.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I care as much about make-up during zoom meetings as I do about pants.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sexist? Yes. Illegal? Probably.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's sexist.  The women should follow the letter of the policy, and apply Groucho Marx style eyebrows and mustache.   "There.  Policy followed.  Are there any questions?  Would we like to maybe rethink this policy, or shall we attend the next zoom meeting as Pennywise?"
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's a meeting with clients and everyone is being asked to present a professional image then no, if it's for the 'benefit' of male employees, which is what I suspect, then yes.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
Next question.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone asks me to do my hair (I just throw it in a ponytail) or wear makeup, I will personally drive to their house and cover them in spray tan.  "There, farkwad!  How do YOU like wearing a coating of stuff all day just for 1 stupid conference call where you're all on your phones anyway??"
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: If it's a meeting with clients and everyone is being asked to present a professional image then no, if it's for the 'benefit' of male employees, which is what I suspect, then yes.


Does a woman have to wear make-up to present a professional image?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Are the men being asked to wear make-up?   No?

Then yes, it is sexist.


Done in two.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, dress for the job.  Go topless. *shrug*
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and possibly.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nina9: Yes.
Next question.

...and would it kill you to smile a little bit more???
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They don't ask me to wear pants, so I don't ask them to wear makeup.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is asking women to wear make-up for Zoom meetings sexist and illegal? Hell yeah. The cosmetics industry should be reconverted into medical equipment/substances.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, it's sexist.

They should smile more, though.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There should be no such work requirement in any context. Unless you're a clown.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah on both counts but if you play your cards right you can walk away with a small fine and some light community service...um...or so I heard.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: Nina9: Yes.
Next question.

...and would it kill you to smile a little bit more???


*tiny fist*
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always require men to wear a shirt and pants, but not women. Is that sexist?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, people on Zoom wants me to get a tramp stamp and wear a thong
/I'm a 42 year old dude
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just smear a little Vaseline on the lens.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least wash last night's dried spooge off your face.

/ we're trying to have a civilization here
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How sexist and tone deaf of their CEO.

In the meantime, how about she trade me with my essential job, and she go out in public and expose herself to covid, and I'll stay home and put make up on and sit on my ass on a webcam?

Real tired of white collar people and their "issues" staying home and being safe.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have never worn makeup.

If you asked me to wear makeup, and probably utterly destroy my skin in the process. I'm going full tilt clown. Pennywise, Bozo? Maybe Deulla Dent?

Also, fun fact, you can use contour makeup to Drag King too. Maybe I'll look up Drag King makeup tutorials and arrive in the Zoom meeting as the man I'd never been until that moment.

/you never know
 
angryjd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No and no.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Out the pig, publicize his name and the company name. Sue the farking shiat out of him and the company, take everything he owns and completely destroy his life, make this pig the example for the rest of the pigs to see.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it sexist? Yes, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. I think its okay for companies to tell women to wear make up if they are going to be talking to the public or to people from other businesses.  The company should have the right to present a professional image.  However, if it's just a short Zoom meeting between a few co-workers, they shouldn't require it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone know what happened to the weirdly small waisted Russian girl thread?

It was nuked from existence before I could read it.

/this post will self destruct in 3,2,1..
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is when it might be convenient for your computer to start experiencing "technical difficulties" with its camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Xai: If it's a meeting with clients and everyone is being asked to present a professional image then no, if it's for the 'benefit' of male employees, which is what I suspect, then yes.

Does a woman have to wear make-up to present a professional image?


Some women can look put together without makeup. A lot of them look like Winston Churchill in a wig.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unless you require men to wear makeup then yes, asking women to wear it is sexist.
Professional appearance is clothing and coiffure (and hygiene, but hopefully that goes without saying). Women, or men, adding makeup to their look should be strictly voluntary.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Re: Drag Kings

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


What, it's even a full face of makeup. Contoured, highlighted.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: It's sexist.  The women should follow the letter of the policy, and apply Groucho Marx style eyebrows and mustache.   "There.  Policy followed.  Are there any questions?  Would we like to maybe rethink this policy, or shall we attend the next zoom meeting as Pennywise?"


And all the men should wear makeup in solidarity.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Out the pig, publicize his name and the company name. Sue the farking shiat out of him and the company, take everything he owns and completely destroy his life, make this pig the example for the rest of the pigs to see.


I can't tell if you're serious or not.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I never understood the appeal of makeup. My wife wears none and she's much prettier without it. Why do some women feel the need to dress like clowns? When I was younger and dating, any girl with makeup on was an instant no.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xai: If it's a meeting with clients and everyone is being asked to present a professional image then no, if it's for the 'benefit' of male employees, which is what I suspect, then yes.


unless the employee is a farking clown, facepaint is not part of a professional image.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never have my camera on for company Zoom meetings, but my company is super chill, soo...
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Anyone know what happened to the weirdly small waisted Russian girl thread?

It was nuked from existence before I could read it.

/this post will self destruct in 3,2,1..


I saw the pics. Poor girl waisted away and took the thread with her.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just put on clothes.  The bra decision is up to you but I think keeping nipples off of Zoom calls is probably a good place to draw a line for both workplace decency and etiquette in general... Unless your job is in the high fashion world where it's bad etiquette to NOT accent your nipples somehow.

Also, multiple Zoom videos in multiple houses in your neighborhood kills bandwidth.  You may just be better off killing the video feed altogether.

/Unless Janice from Marketing Communications is showing her nipples again.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have been watching the news where the women reporters are not wearing TV makeup. They look fine to me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The key to this situation is in the first paragraph.

It's a non-profit.

Non-profits are bottomless pits of dysfunction and weird 'management' practices.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I was a lady and my boss told me that I would show up the next day like King Diamond

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Goldensummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

angryjd: No and no.


Yes and likely yes.

If the policy only effects one gender it is sexist. If it effects promotions, treatment or hiring it is likely illegal because it targets one gender and isn't applied equally. There are specific rules that govern this in the US.  There are exceptions for businesses where makeup is considered part of the uniform like theater or cosmetics or striping.
I worked in retail for twelve years in management and managed multi million dollar locations of high end boutiques and NEVER wore makeup. I'm clean, well styled and wore what we sold. I had exactly one manager who tried to tell me I had to and corporate had to inform him that he was incorrect.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: If I was a lady and my boss told me that I would show up the next day like King Diamond

[Fark user image 425x633]


YOU. I like the cut of your jib.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: A lot of [women] look like Winston Churchill in a wig.


So what? As long as they're clean and kempt, what difference does it make?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I have never worn makeup.

If you asked me to wear makeup, and probably utterly destroy my skin in the process. I'm going full tilt clown. Pennywise, Bozo? Maybe Deulla Dent?

Also, fun fact, you can use contour makeup to Drag King too. Maybe I'll look up Drag King makeup tutorials and arrive in the Zoom meeting as the man I'd never been until that moment.

/you never know


Be sure to wear the fuzzy mittens and put the shoe on your head. I kinda like that look. I have no idea of the backstory and it is better that way.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is asking them to do them topless okay?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Xai: If it's a meeting with clients and everyone is being asked to present a professional image then no, if it's for the 'benefit' of male employees, which is what I suspect, then yes.

Does a woman have to wear make-up to present a professional image?


Depends what kind of profession I suppose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 111 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.