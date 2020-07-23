 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Want to secretly watch and record your house guests having sex? Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Palm Beach compound is up for sale at a whopping $22,000,000   (tmz.com) divider line
29
    More: Creepy, Rape, United States, Crime, Jeffrey Epstein's infamous compound, Crimes, Sexual intercourse, Human trafficking, Assault  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 9:03 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Burn it down.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zobear: The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.


Bulldoze it, burn it, salt the earth, turn it into the city dump.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seize it, give it for free to homeless people.

They shouldnt make any money off of it. Its pedo money, worse than blood money.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: zobear: The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.

Bulldoze it, burn it, salt the earth, turn it into the city dump.


The article says that proceeds of the sale are subject to paying his victims.

/still, raze it and make a nature preserve
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone with $22 million who would entertain buying that place, knowing what went on inside, probably also needs to be put on the FBI's radar.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
salt the earth
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Creep mansion for 22 million? Wow!!! Just let me look around in my pockets...no, not that one...how about...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Burn it down.


Agreed. But first, tie up his enablers, clients, friends, and accomplices inside first. Let them all burn with it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: zobear: The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.

Bulldoze it, burn it, salt the earth, turn it into the city dump.


Nah, just turn it into a homeless shelter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wouldn't set foot on that property. I'm not chancing getting in any trouble for being in the same building as some hidden stash of child porn that is inevitably still hidden in there somewhere.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Turn it into a home for the underage girls who are having problems at home.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, I have a place in Central Oregon with came....oh wait, no I don't, nevermind, Jizzlane Epstein is evil and I'm an upstanding citizen...go Doyers!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Vacation Bible School: zobear: The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.

Bulldoze it, burn it, salt the earth, turn it into the city dump.

The article says that proceeds of the sale are subject to paying his victims. the lawyers.


FTFY
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zobear: The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.



And here just above me to the left, we can see who didn't read the article.....

Fark user imageView Full Size



City likes their portion of the property taxes from that monstrosity, especially since the taxes will be reassessed
when sold.
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I stopped to ask: If there are any recordings, where are they now?
 
Xythero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would say make it a women's shelter, but I don't know if there are enough priests and shamans to get all the bad juju out.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Call in a witch doctor to drive out the evil spirits, a priest to perform an exorcism and a rabbi to bless it... then cover it in a bubble and fumigate and disinfect the hell out of it... then go the black light route and throw out or destroy everything with a jizz stain... then it might be livable.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xythero: I would say make it a women's shelter, but I don't know if there are enough priests and shamans to get all the bad juju out.


Or to find all the cameras.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Part of that $22 million should include hiring crews to check every inch of the attic, crawlspace, floorboards, and every wall to make sure Jeffrey didn't leave any "souvenirs" that the feds didn't find the first time around.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Price tag: $22,000,000
Sensitization: $3,500,000
Finding hidden sex dungeon with forgotten dead bodies: Priceless
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
bart-meh-i-already-got-a-system.png

/surprisingly difficult to find on google or youtube.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zobear: The city should condemn that place and raze it to the farking ground. No one from Epstein's estate should ever see a dime from the sale of any of his property.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that the same property that Trump wanted so bad it ended his friendship with Epstein when Epstein bought it?  Off to the Googles...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not once when I was in school did a guidance counselor suggest getting into the blackmail business. There is too much focus on engineering and medicine and not nearly enough being said about the lucrative world of crime.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It'd be awesome if some rich person or persons bought the place, just to have it destroyed.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take a black light to it. It'll look like a Jackson Pollock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.