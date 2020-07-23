 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Spaace Hoorse If it were anime, the tag would be obvious   (theweek.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, Video game, Movie theater, AMC Theatres, House arrest, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Leonard Cohen, Thursday video, first game of the season  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh. They have to have a Space Calvary if they want to have a charge of the Light Saber Brigade
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a space horse may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the stupidest farking timeline
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and you bronies aren't helping.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I googled Space Horse. It's a pretty nice looking bike.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're musing about a space calvary.

I recommend mules. They worked great for Germany, Russia and the USA in World War II. Even more important than Jeeps. On the ground, nothing beats a mule. In space, mules are still better than horses and zebras.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Force Horse Ghost?
Space Ghost Force Horse?
so very confused
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: [static3.srcdn.com image 850x425]


In space, nobody can hear you, ninny.

Punctuation Nazis welcome. Takers, any one?

I dares yah to criticize my comma.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I can drop the comma and the joke will only be better for it.
 
st.dudetheabider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lyle Lovett saw this coming..
And if I had a boat
I'd go out on the ocean
And if I had a pony
I'd ride him on my boat
And we could all together
Go out on the ocean
I said me upon my pony on my boat
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Stallions
Youtube 5Otaq2tmNMM
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horses of the Sun
Youtube 3dDAIHtCJ-Q
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone hands you a few billion Dollars. Then tells you to spend it all. This is what happens.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno whether to post gifs from Star Wars: TROS, or pictures of the technohorses from Brave Starr.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the technology that allows erasure of specific memories.  So drunken escapades, bad hookups, the last almost 4 years.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And if it were hentai, the tag would be Giggity

/giggity-yup!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: BafflerMeal: [static3.srcdn.com image 850x425]

In space, nobody can hear you, ninny whinny.

Punctuation Nazis welcome. Takers, any one?

I dares yah to criticize my comma.


FTFY.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They'll call the Space Force Horse Horace of course.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jnoel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.old-games.com/download/91​9​8/space-horse

(a remake of M.U.L.E.)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who thinks of this stuff?

/Never mind.
//It's generals.
///It's alwasy generals.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fly me closer; I want to charge them with my horse.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.