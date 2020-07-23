 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Try to pay a FL alley hooker $5 for sex? Yep, that's a beating & she'll take your $5   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Dallas Wass, Joshua Jobe, Orlando, Florida, bleeding Jobe, Jacob Leite, Volusia County sheriff's deputies, Police  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That may be the deepest throat, ever.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just perplexed that her regular rate is $95. Why wouldn't you round it up to an even $100?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's about $4.99 too much.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I'm just perplexed that her regular rate is $95. Why wouldn't you round it up to an even $100?


It's marketing. The $100 hooker means your entire $100 goes to the hooker. With a $95 hooker, you still have $5 left. That's a nice wad of cash to use at the Dollar Store on your way home, buy some nice post-sex celebratory items. The savvy hooker knows that you want to leave the John with a little but of walking around money or he starts to feel regretful afterward and might not book the second appointment.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Back in my day, we'd tie an onion to your belt...
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, did he have sex or not?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: So, did he have sex or not?


He did get farked. farked up.
 
roger77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd think it'd be a proud day when the city you live in hits Fark.   Unless you live in Florida.   Living 40 years in Massachusetts and then moving here, not to coastal Florida, but to Uncledad county, it's just a strange place and stories like this don't even shock me anymore.   You want to blame the heat, but, nope, it's the stupidity, definitely the stupidity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This should be legal.
 
1derful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I'm just perplexed that her regular rate is $95. Why wouldn't you round it up to an even $100?


She's a huge Dolly Parton fan, but no one will pay her $925.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't imagine wanting to accept any sexual act from someone who WOULD accept $5 for it.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd kick his ass, too.  That's not even the meth rate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I can't imagine wanting to accept any sexual act from someone who WOULD accept $5 for it.


That's what rubbers are for.
🙄
 
OliveJuiceJones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it me or is she very Hope Solo-y looking?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A month of TF or a 'ride'...decisions, decisions...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [Fark user image image 160x200]

A month of TF or a 'ride'...decisions, decisions...


Totalfark lasts a month, Herpes last forever.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Turns out he was into BDSM and got the better end of the deal.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Shaggy_C: [Fark user image image 160x200]

A month of TF or a 'ride'...decisions, decisions...

Totalfark lasts a month, Herpes last forever.


I hear most Herpes is a nothing burger. YMMV.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OliveJuiceJones: Is it me or is she very Hope Solo-y looking?


No she definitely has that look & now I definitely am not having roast beef for lunch.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I'm just perplexed that her regular rate is $95. Why wouldn't you round it up to an even $100?


Do you even business, bro?

You could charge $100 per fark and give away the 21st fark for free, but loyalty cards are a hassle. People lose them, fake punches, want to combine cards - it's a mess.

It's much easier to announce a discount club and charge $95 each time. The reduction in administrative overhead more than makes up for the $5 loss per visit, and it always costs more to find new customers than it does to continually service loyal members.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mongbiohazard: I can't imagine wanting to accept any sexual act from someone who WOULD accept $5 for it.

That's what rubbers are for.
🙄


Rubbers aren't going to make my dick not shrivel in horror because I know I am literally - not figuratively - about to get with a $5 whore.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$5 was just the tip?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wass or Not Wass?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Wass and Leite also stole Jobe's $5"

I have to admit I got a chuckle out of that.
 
