ox45tallboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So we seem to be running out of weird things in places. And I don't mean toilet paper and paper towels and sanitizing wipes, I mean stuff that I can't imagine anyone stockpiling. To me, living in rural West TN, the weirdest one has been Alfredo sauce. Yeah, I know, made from scratch is always better and usually quick enough, but I don't always have time and the jar stuff is great when you only need half a cup to top off some tilapia Florentine or stuff like that. But this is the South - I can't believe people in this small town actually consume Alfredo, much less love it enough to stockpile it. But the shelves have remained bare for two months now, and I can't figure out why - we have plenty of varieties of tomato-based stuff like marinara and the like that *are* a bit more time consuming in preparation from scratch and much, much cheaper than buying fresh tomatoes. And in the South, everyone loves their 'sketti - but still, plenty of tomato sauce.

Another that I find puzzling is sugar-free energy drinks. I like my caffeine, and with the summer weather, I'd rather drink it cold than hot and I would get laughed at by friends and family if they saw me with an iced cappucino, so I settle for energy drinks. I got the diabeetus, so I really can't have the normal 65 grams of sugar in your average 16 oz. can (seriously, look it up - those things are like pancake syrup), But everywhere is out of the sugar-free kinds. I'm pretty sure my state hasn't suddenly gotten health conscious, so what gives?

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us what your local stores are out of and how you're making do without.

Winners from last week and easiest hardest are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I have plenty of issues. I don't think you can help with any of them though. Let's see how badly I fail this week's test 😜
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not for nuthin but Bird Box was a badass film.

I walked into my daughter's room one day and saw John Malkovich on the telly, and said, "Hey what's this?"

10 minutes later I went and found the movie so I too could watch it.

//I'm a fan of John Malkovich.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First perfect score on a quiz - YAY!
 
brantgoose
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did better on the hard quiz but didn't rank. That's just like me. What is hard for normal people is sometimes easy for me, and what is easy for normal people is hard or just out of my league.

I ranked on the easy quiz. That might be a first, but I only got the answers I knew were right. The rest were all wrong, as befits a random guess.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Five stores out of isopropyl alcohol.  CVS, grocery near me, grocery in VA, Target near me, Target in VA.  Available on Amazon at a 500% markup.

You know what they ain't out of?  F*cking hand sanitizer.  They have gallons upon gallons of it in multiple aisles.  They can't give the shiat away.  No one wants that anymore...they just want the alcohol.

/Needed it for a home made ice pack.
//Borrowed some from a generous friend
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not unusual for me to do better on the hard quiz vs. easy.  It is unusual for me to get 80% correct on the easy quiz and still do better on the hard one.
 
jim32rr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

born_yesterday: Five stores out of isopropyl alcohol.  CVS, grocery near me, grocery in VA, Target near me, Target in VA.  Available on Amazon at a 500% markup.

You know what they ain't out of?  F*cking hand sanitizer.  They have gallons upon gallons of it in multiple aisles.  They can't give the shiat away.  No one wants that anymore...they just want the alcohol.

/Needed it for a home made ice pack.
//Borrowed some from a generous friend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
