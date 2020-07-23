 Skip to content
(Japan Times)   Centuries-old member of Japan's shrine association plans to exit after years of distrust, exacerbated when "association failed to provide the shrine with a heihaku cash offering in time for Emperor Naruhito's conducting of the Daijosai"   (japantimes.co.jp) divider line
11
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL

Even the more enlightened eastern religions are corrupt AF.  Who could have known?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL

Even the more enlightened eastern religions are corrupt AF.  Who could have known?


Have you not been paying attention to the rich young Thais who spend the obligatory year as a Buddhist monk, while still driving Lambos and wearing a couple pounds of gold?
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL

Even the more enlightened eastern religions are corrupt AF.  Who could have known?


I thought "enlightenment" was a Buddhist thing, not a Shinto one.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x461]


That's pretty risky - what if you invest in the wrong God? The smart money goes for a diverse "Mutual Fundies"® portfolio.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL

Even the more enlightened eastern religions are corrupt AF.  Who could have known?


EASIA majors be like:
nutfreenerd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
....Then the murders began.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A shamfur dispray!
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is what happened when the shrines were left to fend for themselves. The emperor is a living god and had kept the shrines ship-shape. The obvious solution is to put him back in charge.
 
adamatari
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The association is also very right wing politically, but many major shrines and groups are not members. For example, Fushimi Inari Taisha is not a member.

I, for one, would not miss it if it were to collapse entirely.
 
