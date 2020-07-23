 Skip to content
(BBC)   Russia just tested a space-based projectile weapon. Let's see that film on blinding techniques, then we'll all have some lunch   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure that Trump will address this in a similar fashion to the bounties on US soldiers' heads.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
putin really is a bond villain.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, the US has had Rod of God for a few years now.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coal-powered?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Meh, the US has had Rod of God for a few years now.


Deployed? Got a cite?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/​7​72908/Space-cannon-USSR-USA-Cold-War-R​-23M-Kartech-Salyut-space-station
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a job for Space Force!
 
Phox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh isn't this a letter violation of the outer space treaty of 1967?
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Simple solution.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phox: Uhh isn't this a letter violation of the outer space treaty of 1967?


Didn't Trump tear that up? I know he was chewing through a bunch of treaties in the recycle bin.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: This looks like a job for Space Force!



Who would you trust more?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Kessler Syndrome? Because this is how you get Kessler Syndrome.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a tungsten rod dropped from LEO?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



In Russia, stars shoot for the you.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Is it a tungsten rod dropped from LEO?


Penny.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Is it a tungsten rod dropped from LEO?


You mean Clive Cussler didn't make up 'Stalin's Fist'?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: OldJames: Is it a tungsten rod dropped from LEO?

Penny.


How dreadful.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: PainInTheASP: OldJames: Is it a tungsten rod dropped from LEO?

Penny.

How dreadful.


Certainly not wise.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Would this have been covered by the Open Skies treaty that Bunko walked away from earlier this year?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Meh, the US has had Rod of God for a few years now.


Stop, you're making me blush
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: kbronsito: This looks like a job for Space Force!


Who would you trust more?

[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x850]


Oh look, The Joker, Skeletor and a Vulcan of some sort. You seldom see so many different cos-play fans together in the same photo. Whar, whar Space Farce Horse, Bronie?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe Trump is the pantomine horse's rear end, in which case, the Bronies are represented in this photo, also.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dj_bigbird: Meh, the US has had Rod of God for a few years now.

Stop, you're making me blush


Rod of God? Where is the other Flanders kid, er, whatshis name, Tod(d).
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This thread is amusing. "But the treaty" "Trump already tore that up" and besides "we were already violating it". Why anyone signs treaties with the US is beyond me.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Phox: Uhh isn't this a letter violation of the outer space treaty of 1967?


This isn't a nuclear weapon, so no.

Doing this is perfectly legal of Russia. But it's a terrible development for humanity, a Pandora's Box.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Invincible: This thread is amusing. "But the treaty" "Trump already tore that up" and besides "we were already violating it". Why anyone signs treaties with the US is beyond me.


It amuses me that you think that every other nation out there innocently and stringently abides by every treaty and never even considers doing anything covertly that would be a violation.

Countries do all sorts of shiat that are technically violations of treaties, and either they do it in a way that they can deny (it was this corporation we totally had no involvement with, honest!), or they do it in deep, dark places that are so obscure people are unlikely to notice.

The countries get caught, they make their excuses, make handwaving gestures, protest their innocence/being shocked at rogue elements, are going to shut it down, etc. etc. Stories get seeded to cast doubt on the discoveries as being overblown and/or conspiracy theory. The public loses interest. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Trump just, once again, failed to play the game by the established rules and said/did the quiet parts out loud because he can't stand to let anything be covert or hidden.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump weaponized space with his Space Force.

The USA relies on private sector development now for space, so it won't be able to afford to keep up with Russia. Now the private sector can demand any price at all, and the USA has no choice but to pay.

Trump is a Russian asset and he won the Cold War for Russia.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The centauri did it better.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Meh, the US has had Rod of God for a few years now.


1) I don't think that was ever built

2) The article is about an anti-satellite weapon
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Trump weaponized space with his Space Force.


By renaming organizations that already existed?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Phox: Uhh isn't this a letter violation of the outer space treaty of 1967?

This isn't a nuclear weapon, so no.

Doing this is perfectly legal of Russia. But it's a terrible development for humanity, a Pandora's Box.


Minor point, but the treaties we have include ones that prohibit weaponizing outer space, period. Doesn't matter if it's nuclear weaponry or not.
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Russia May Have Violated the sixties-era peaceful use of space treaty?

How horrible. They're just imitating... us....
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Trump weaponized space with his Space Force.


Space Force doesn't do anything new. It's a reorganization of existing projects & resources.

Phox: Uhh isn't this a letter violation of the outer space treaty of 1967?


No, the treaty regards weapons of mass destruction.
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Meh, the US has had Rod of God for a few years now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: BigNumber12: Phox: Uhh isn't this a letter violation of the outer space treaty of 1967?

This isn't a nuclear weapon, so no.

Doing this is perfectly legal of Russia. But it's a terrible development for humanity, a Pandora's Box.

Minor point, but the treaties we have include ones that prohibit weaponizing outer space, period. Doesn't matter if it's nuclear weaponry or not.


think the treaty they are referring to only specifically prohibits WMDs. There are arguments the wording throughout the treaty regarding the peaceful use of space could be used as justification for an interpretation the prohibitions should apply to all weapons.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Minor point, but the treaties we have include ones that prohibit weaponizing outer space, period.


Nope.

"States shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner." - UN Office for Outer Space Affairs
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Mass drivers are an outlawed weapon?  So what?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The new Russian weapon is probably just like their aircraft carriers - coal-fired and prone to exploding.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Given Trump's hard on for a Space Force, I don't think we have any grounds for complaint.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mainsail: I'm sure that Trump will address this in a similar fashion to the bounties on US soldiers' heads.



Bragging about dementia exam extra credit (weirdest lie of the week) and sending federales into Austin?
 
geggy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Kit Fister: Minor point, but the treaties we have include ones that prohibit weaponizing outer space, period.

Nope.

"States shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner." - UN Office for Outer Space Affairs


Ah. Nevermind then :)
 
