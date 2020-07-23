 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Judge orders the unsealing of a trove of 80 documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including depositions from Ghislaine Maxwell. Orville Redenbacher ecstatic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: News  
•       •       •

1403 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 1:20 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be important in a land that had LAWS.
But not here.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: This would be important in a land that had LAWS.
But not here.


Trump did wish her well.  So she shouldn't be too concerned.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soooooo, suicide by paper cut?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But not immediately to insure it's overturned and remains suppressed forever.

[Futile wanking motion]
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snocone: This would be important in a land that had LAWS.
But not here.


i need to buy some studded leather bondage gear and a motorcycle.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's going to be an arsonist convention convenient to the document storage depot isn't there.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: snocone: This would be important in a land that had LAWS.
But not here.

i need to buy some studded leather bondage gear and a motorcycle.


Head into the closest Harley Davidson shop and ask for "the usual".
 
1derful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not taking this as good news, since Alan Dershowitz has wanted Giuffre's sealed files for quite some time.
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snocone: This would be important in a land that had LAWS.
But not here.


We have plenty of laws. Just not, for the people that matter. They get to do whatever the hell they want
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

1derful: I'm not taking this as good news, since Alan Dershowitz has wanted Giuffre's sealed files for quite some time.


Dersh has more important things to worry about right now.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Circuit Court stay in 3...2...1...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prince Albert better pray to James Bond because if Giuffre's name shows up once in those convos it's curtains for HRH.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imminent outrageous Trump distraction tweet salvo incoming...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There aren't enough chairs to unfold to properly express the shadenfreude that will be unleased...
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: snocone: This would be important in a land that had LAWS.
But not here.

i need to buy some studded leather bondage gear and a motorcycle.


I mean this is Ghislaine's legal counsel...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, there were 80 documents in here.  I swear I put them in here.  I put the seal on it myself.  Well, I'll look for them when I get from my month long vacay and before I retire which which happens the day after I return from vacay.  And you know all I'll do on that day is tell everyone how great my vacay was.

Harry, take all these photos and videos off my phone and put them on the network so I can show everyone my vacay videos in the main conference room.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've got the weirdest boner right now.

/ Mind you, not nearly as weird as Trump's.
// Which may be in those docs.
/// The ree.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: soooooo, suicide by paper cut?


My money is on spontaneous human combustion
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On one hand:
dpoisn.comView Full Size


On the other hand:
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of my goals in life is to never have "documents" available relating to my sex life.  My sex life should be private and undocumented.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Prince Albert better pray to James Bond because if Giuffre's name shows up once in those convos it's curtains for HRH.


Pretty sure he's already in the can.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: LegacyDL: Prince Albert better pray to James Bond because if Giuffre's name shows up once in those convos it's curtains for HRH.

Pretty sure he's already in the can.


Andrew, mea culpa. At this point the whole needs to be thrown out haha.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GOOD NEWS EVERYONE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At this point, she could have audio and video of trump raping an entire class of kindergarteners then urinating on them, and evangelical$ and trumphumpers would start screeching about how pedophilia is Godly and patriotic and those little whores asked for it anyway.
 
I'm just asking questions
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

togaman2k: One of my goals in life is to never have "documents" available relating to my sex life.  My sex life should be private and undocumented.


Oh, I did better than that. I made sure my sex life was non-existent.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And when he had opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freetomato: At this point, she could have audio and video of trump raping an entire class of kindergarteners then urinating on them, and evangelical$ and trumphumpers would start screeching about how pedophilia is Godly and patriotic and those little whores asked for it anyway.


Oddly enough, I don't think Trump is really connected to this mess. Which seems weird.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump's people are going to kill her first
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't have those seals gumming up the shredder.
 
wantingout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i wonder if it will reveal any of the world leaders and other politicians that Goldstein er i mean Epstein flew to his island?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Serious question: Besides Donnie and Bill, who else would you think Doe #1 could be?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alan Dersh last seen putting on 5 pairs of underwear...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only the Daily Mail would call 80 documents a "vast tranche."  Still, this should be interesting.  And possibly horrifying.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

togaman2k: One of my goals in life is to never have "documents" available relating to my sex life.  My sex life should be private and undocumented.


Whereas your mom had to open a second server farm.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Serious question: Besides Donnie and Bill, who else would you think Doe #1 could be?


Murdoch would be farking sweet.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Serious question: Besides Donnie and Bill, who else would you think Doe #1 could be?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Study it out, search your feelings, herp the derp.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I turned off my ad-blocker so I could read this.  I don't know what is worse, the claims against her or the god awful covering of ads on that site.  I couldn't read the article I was too busy closing shiat.

Currently blocking 298 on there, not the worst I have seen but close
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So is this unsealing different from the unsealing in the thread directly below this one?

/wakey wakey modmins
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Only the Daily Mail would call 80 documents a "vast tranche."  Still, this should be interesting.  And possibly horrifying.


Depends on the contents of said documents.  If all 80 of those documents are 50+ pages of transcripts, bank statements, NDAs, or other multi-page documents, "vast tranche" might be applicable.

Regardless, this should be fun to watch.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Barr's going to have a long day ..
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Won't be suspicious at all when Trump attempts to order the DOJ to appeal the decision.
 
Two16
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: [i.imgur.com image 312x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wesdog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

togaman2k: One of my goals in life is to never have "documents" available relating to my sex life.  My sex life should be private and undocumented.


Shouldn't be a problem. Documenting your sex life would be like documenting how many times our sun has turned into a brown dwarf at the end of its life.

Still waiting...  I think we are going to be here for a little while.

/ha
/got'em
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Popcorn Stonks are a goin through the roof!!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.