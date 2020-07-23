 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Release the Cohen   (nypost.com) divider line
52
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
released on furlough in May after one year due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in his prison.

But safe to send kids back to school, right?
RIGHT?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe there's a better chance he will be willing to really spill some shiat about Trumpleforeskin.

You know, something that is so truly damning that it cannot be ignored.

Maybe.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm conflicted. On the one hand, fark that guy.

On the other hand, fark that other guy.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: released on furlough in May after one year due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in his prison.

But safe to send kids back to school, right?
RIGHT?


Depends. Are any of them going to write a book about Trump's misdeeds?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be nice when things settle down to the point where us junkies are relegated back to the politics tab.

I miss the politics that Main Street finds boring.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJT = so much winning...
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: It'll be nice when things settle down to the point where us junkies are relegated back to the politics tab.

I miss the politics that Main Street finds boring.


I heard that Portugal just lowered the tariffs on lutefisk from Norway. Exciting stuff.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on how long before he gets Epsteined?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a pic of me and the fixer in happier times.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: I'm conflicted. On the one hand, fark that guy.

On the other hand, fark that other guy HARDER.


FTFY
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Seattle Cohens? There's gotta be a Yankee Doodle Dandy connection....
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Name_Omitted: It'll be nice when things settle down to the point where us junkies are relegated back to the politics tab.

I miss the politics that Main Street finds boring.

I heard that Portugal just lowered the tariffs on lutefisk from Norway. Exciting stuff.


NOW were talking!
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can write his book in jail
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, putting him back in jail for writing a book is wrong.  However, I'd like to see him back in jail for breaking home confinement.  Home confinement doesn't mean going out to dinner with your friends and having a grand old time.  It means staying home.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh you know he'll just go out to eat again.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does DOJ announce they saw the photos of Cohen at a restaurant and bring him back into custody based on that (you know, the reason we expected him to be brought in the first time.)
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: He can write his book in jail


Whole Nation is in gulag mode (for the moment), so what difference does it make?

/though it ain't like he's Solzhenitsyn penning First Circle
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  Now do the same for Reality Winner.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Here's a pic of me and the fixer in happier times.....

[Fark user image 526x526]


lol I remember when I first saw that pic -- awesome!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

solokumba: He can write his book in jail


Bad lighting. Too many distractions.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Cool.  Now do the same for Reality Winner.


Oh, there's a laundry list of whistleblowers that should be released, if not outright pardoned.

If anything, I'd like to set up a prisoner exchange: you release the people that actually tried to stop government corruption and illegal activity, and put people complicit in corruption and illegal activity in prison to take their place.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cohen will be sprung from federal lockup in Otisville

It's a little bitty place.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

solokumba: He can write his book in jail


He can, but he can't be sent to jail because he is writing a book.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Well, maybe there's a better chance he will be willing to really spill some shiat about Trumpleforeskin.

You know, something that is so truly damning that it cannot be ignored.

Maybe.


I'm honestly wondering what that even is.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Michael Cohen should be released to home confinement from federal prison, after agreeing that authorities sought to limit his right to free speech by blocking him from writing a tell-all book about President Trump.

SAYS WHO?!?!?!?
SAYS WHO?!?!?!?
SAYS WHO?!?!?!?
 
netringer [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Destructor: vudukungfu: released on furlough in May after one year due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in his prison.

But safe to send kids back to school, right?
RIGHT?

Depends. Are any of them going to write a book about Trump's misdeeds?


Never mind the Depends. We can expect that Cohen hasn't yet disclosed all of he things he knows about Trump adderall.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

solokumba: He can write his book in jail


That's a stunningly blatant avoidance of the point even for Fark.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
White Man: Furloghed to avoid getting COVID-19
Not-White Man: Suck it up, buttercup, you ain't going nowhere.
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Yeah, putting him back in jail for writing a book is wrong.


More exactly, putting him in jail for refusing a home confinement agreement that precluded writing a book was wrong, because drafting a home confinement agreement that precluded writing a book was wrong. It seems to me that the judge should probably be raking the PO over the coals, and asking him questions like "Do you routinely include such unconstitutional terms in home confinement agreements, or was there something particular about the Cohen case that inspired you to include this blatantly unconstitutional restriction?"
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the one hand, fark this guy. One the other hand, Barr again deploys a sawed-off 12-gauge when a varmint round would have sufficed. Annoying Adolf Twitler is a buttercream icing on this shiat-snack.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah because he totes will comply with house arrest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

max_pooper: solokumba: He can write his book in jail



He can, but he can't be sent to jail because he is writing a book.


Unavailable for comment:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
irocu88
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If masks are so effective....why does he need to be let out?, just give his ass a mask...and he will be fine....right?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: durbnpoisn: Well, maybe there's a better chance he will be willing to really spill some shiat about Trumpleforeskin.

You know, something that is so truly damning that it cannot be ignored.

Maybe.

I'm honestly wondering what that even is.


About the only things I can think of would be video evidence of him with an underage girl, or if it surfaced that he ordered Epstein murdered.

In either case, it would take forever to verify the authenticity, and his most ardent supporters would simply believe it to be a fake.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

irocu88: If masks are so effective....why does he need to be let out?, just give his ass a mask...and he will be fine....right?


Masks are only effective at reducing the spread of corona virus when combined with other precautions including social distancing and properly sanitation. The other precautions are difficult in prison.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lying scum. Just like trump, his family and everyone who supports him.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Yeah because he totes will comply with house arrest.

[Fark user image 425x283]


One article mentioned that the restaurant is around the corner from his apartment. The terms of release restricted him to the "area" around his address. Obviously allows one to be on one's lawn, but its range limit is ambiguous.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Yeah because he totes will comply with house arrest.

[Fark user image 425x283]


This is the part I don't get.  Why did this not end with his ass back in jail regardless?  Could Barr simply have kept his mouth shut - and let the house arrest me revoked?  Seems like the definition of an unforced error.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

irocu88: If masks are so effective....why does he need to be let out?, just give his ass a mask...and he will be fine....right?


You can always tell who's anchoring the bottom of the IQ bell curve.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Yeah because he totes will comply with house arrest.

[Fark user image 425x283]

One article mentioned that the restaurant is around the corner from his apartment. The terms of release restricted him to the "area" around his address. Obviously allows one to be on one's lawn, but its range limit is ambiguous.


My self-imposed house arrest seems stricter than his.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: When does DOJ announce they saw the photos of Cohen at a restaurant and bring him back into custody based on that (you know, the reason we expected him to be brought in the first time.)


I came just to say this. BoP didn't retaliate against Cohen because of Trump. They retaliated because he broke home confinement ON THE FIRST DAY!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Yeah because he totes will comply with house arrest.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Who says that he cannot have visitors?
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: max_pooper: solokumba: He can write his book in jail

He can, but he can't be sent to jail because he is writing a book.

Unavailable for comment:

[Fark user image 425x534]


LEAVE ABRAHAM LINCOLN OUT OF THIS!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jayphat: Grungehamster: When does DOJ announce they saw the photos of Cohen at a restaurant and bring him back into custody based on that (you know, the reason we expected him to be brought in the first time.)

I came just to say this. BoP didn't retaliate against Cohen because of Trump. They retaliated because he broke home confinement ON THE FIRST DAY!


You realize that a federal judge after a hearing where the Bureau of Prisons was able to present evidence disagreed with your conclusion as to the motives of the BOP, or has that small fact escaped your notice?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Disgusting.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sdd2000: jayphat: Grungehamster: When does DOJ announce they saw the photos of Cohen at a restaurant and bring him back into custody based on that (you know, the reason we expected him to be brought in the first time.)

I came just to say this. BoP didn't retaliate against Cohen because of Trump. They retaliated because he broke home confinement ON THE FIRST DAY!

You realize that a federal judge after a hearing where the Bureau of Prisons was able to present evidence disagreed with your conclusion as to the motives of the BOP, or has that small fact escaped your notice?


I do. I totally agree with the judge too. The evidence here shows that was their motivation to reconfirm him. What boggles my mind is how they couldn't keep their damned mouth shut about the book thing and instead just said "the parolee violated the terms of his home arrest. He is picture evidence on day one of release judge." Like, it's gross incompetence at the highest level.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jayphat: sdd2000: jayphat: Grungehamster: When does DOJ announce they saw the photos of Cohen at a restaurant and bring him back into custody based on that (you know, the reason we expected him to be brought in the first time.)

I came just to say this. BoP didn't retaliate against Cohen because of Trump. They retaliated because he broke home confinement ON THE FIRST DAY!

You realize that a federal judge after a hearing where the Bureau of Prisons was able to present evidence disagreed with your conclusion as to the motives of the BOP, or has that small fact escaped your notice?

I do. I totally agree with the judge too. The evidence here shows that was their motivation to reconfirm him. What boggles my mind is how they couldn't keep their damned mouth shut about the book thing and instead just said "the parolee violated the terms of his home arrest. He is picture evidence on day one of release judge." Like, it's gross incompetence at the highest level.


I am not a lawyer but it might because what we think home arrest is might be different from what it is legally. Heck, I'm not even sure he was put on home arrest instead of something like "city arrest".
 
