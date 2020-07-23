 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Federal Judge orders deposition of Virginia Giuffre that includes accusations against Alan Dershowitz to be unsealed. This includes deposition of someone called John Doe #1   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh lord this could be interesting.

Wonder how Alan is taking it.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Oh lord this could be interesting.

Wonder how Alan is taking it.


Probably trying to file some emergency injunction to stop it's release based on total bullshiat but just relevant enough that another judge will approve.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Oh lord this could be interesting.

Wonder how Alan is taking it.


It's still very young, so he's taking it well.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Oh lord this could be interesting.

Wonder how Alan is taking it.


Probably with his underwear still on
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's afraid of Virginia Giuffre?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update: NY Judge gives Maxwell's lawyer a week to appeal her decision. The process to unseal however, will continue. It looks like no documents will be made public for at least a week or more.
@jkbjournalist Twitter
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size

"Pickle! We need a John Doe #1!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how things are over at Doe Tower?  Or maybe the Doe International Golf course.  Or..  hangon.  My Doe brand Steak is ready to come out of the microwave and get ketchup'd and catsup'd.

/Assumes Doe is that guy
//who shall not be mentioned in a non-politcial thread
///Risk of a self imposed 15 minute time out.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wouldnt it just be the kicker that DT is implicated in I didnt Kill Myself's with conclusive proof, but he skates away AGAIN because that's what he always does, only to contest the election results  and 2021s opening gift to us is cardiac arrrest.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder how things are over at Doe Tower?  Or maybe the Doe International Golf course.  Or..  hangon.  My Doe brand Steak is ready to come out of the microwave and get ketchup'd and catsup'd.

/Assumes Doe is that guy
//who shall not be mentioned in a non-politcial thread
///Risk of a self imposed 15 minute time out.


images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


/I've used this image two days in a row now
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
John Doe, AKA John Barron, AKA John Miller, AKA Daniel Dennison, AKA Sir, AKA The not so magic mushroom, AKA spoily the Brat, AKA The Deacon of Debt, AKA The Liar in Chief, AKA the Mulligan Man
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder how things are over at Doe Tower?  Or maybe the Doe International Golf course.  Or..  hangon.  My Doe brand Steak is ready to come out of the microwave and get ketchup'd and catsup'd.

/Assumes Doe is that guy
//who shall not be mentioned in a non-politcial thread
///Risk of a self imposed 15 minute time out.


DRINK!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My Doe brand Steak is ready to come out of the microwave and get ketchup'd and catsup'd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, pretty sure those involved Prince Andrew.
 
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whoops Dershowitz!  Looks like you should've asked for your lawyer fees to be paid in US currency rather than young girls.
 
Spinnyr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Might be a silly question for some of you....but...
Who (what, why, when, where, how) 'sealed' the deposition in the first place?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dershowitz tried to play big man by threatening to sue her if she ever accused him publicly, and then did nothing after she took him up on it.

He knows he's farked and everything up until this point was trying to keep a lid on it.

The only remaining question for me is who is going to try to kill before he offs himself.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wonder how Barr is going to handle this one ..
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
John Doe #1, Individual-1

Let's just drop the prefixes and say there is a reference to a 1 in there.

/1 Tape
//not 2 Tape
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Oh lord this could be interesting.

Wonder how Alan is taking it.


Probably on his favorite nude beach.
 
hammettman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You want a Doe, I can get you a Doe by 3 o'clock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Wonder how Barr is going to handle this one ..


Presumably he will order them all to be executed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x450]
"Pickle! We need a John Doe #1!"


Kid should not be cutting grass in shorts and should have high calf boots with steel toes. WTF?!?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Majin_Buu: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x450]
"Pickle! We need a John Doe #1!"

Kid should not be cutting grass in shorts and should have high calf boots with steel toes. WTF?!?


Hey pervo this is not your personal erotica... oh, err, you were talking about safety, weren't you?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imminent outrageous Trump distraction tweet incoming...
 
1derful
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You know, they have these long putters now," said Doe, "it's ridiculous, they can't get the ball in the hole, so they use these long putters to make up for the fact that maybe they're not strong enough or skilled enough to get the ball in the hole. I'm a traditionalist. I think that a man should only sleep with his wife, who should be of legal age, whatever that is. Did the girls say anything about me?"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Wonder how Barr is going to handle this one ..


Send the troops in to "protect" the Federal Buildings from inside.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: mikalmd: Wonder how Barr is going to handle this one ..

Presumably he will order them all to be executed.


Ah well, nonetheless.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dershowitz who insists he kept his underwear on when he was getting an erotic massage from a child.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Dershowitz who insists he kept his underwear on when he was getting an erotic massage from a child.


And then immediately followed that up with "I don't even like massages" as if that were going to negate the whole thing.
 
Sentient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Wonder how Barr is going to handle this one ..


The usual - pay someone in the chain of custody to refuse to turn anything over, then prevent that person from suffering any legal consequences for doing so.

We'll never see any of this while barr & company have any power.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Jack Sabbath: Oh lord this could be interesting.

Wonder how Alan is taking it.

It's still very young, so he's taking it well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder how things are over at Doe Tower?  Or maybe the Doe International Golf course.  Or..  hangon.  My Doe brand Steak is ready to come out of the microwave and get ketchup'd and catsup'd.

/Assumes Doe is that guy
//who shall not be mentioned in a non-politcial thread
///Risk of a self imposed 15 minute time out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Wonder how Barr is going to handle this one ..


By strenuously and emphatically declaring "NOT THE MAMA!!"
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If JD1 is really Trump, expect the disposition to be as coherent and informative as his retelling of his cognitive test experience
 
