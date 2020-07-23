 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Because of course, the world's scariest ride is in China   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1272 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/meh
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd ride that.  Looks like fun.

/After it's been open a while to make sure shoddy construction is ruled out and it doesn't just fall over.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The world's scariest ride *IS* China, if you're an Attractive and Successful Turkic-Muslim.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I figured the US was the world's scariest ride these days
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I'd ride that.  Looks like fun.

/After it's been open a while to make sure shoddy construction is ruled out and it doesn't just fall over.


the thing about theme park rides in china is the "made in china" sticker is just assumed by default.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The world's scariest ride *IS* China, if you're an Attractive and Successful Turkic-Muslim.


You know that's not true. They value inner beauty very much, quality organs make for the best harvesting.
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now "it's a small world" would scare me more than this...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: dittybopper: The world's scariest ride *IS* China, if you're an Attractive and Successful Turkic-Muslim.

You know that's not true. They value inner beauty very much, quality organs make for the best harvesting.


Well, I do know that they are attempting to limit the supply by forced birth control and abortions.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't mind seeing a POV video of that thing. I assume one will be on YouTube soon enough.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1:10,000,000 ratio of lawyers to population.

Also probably why there are no printed warnings on every product about putting, name an item, in an available orifice.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Nope.


What are you?  Chicken?   HELL YEAH! 
I can't think of a better way to die.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Reads article)

That's a weird looking Chinese elevator/escalator
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
When I lived in China about 20 years ago, we went on a school trip to an "amusement park" that was mostly ropes courses and an alpine slide. They did however, have a roller coaster. A coaster that looked to be assembled by drunk carnies. Being 15 or 16, and feeling invincible, a few friends and I rode it. That was the scariest ride of my life, in anything mechanical. The track had little to no support for lateral movement, so corners the cart would feel like it was tipping (and there was no guardrail). It felt like you were riding a mine cart on a roller coaster track. Tallest point was maybe 50 feet, but felt like 500.

Bonus: On the ropes course I fell off an obstacle onto a net below. My friend was under the net at another obstacle and looked up in time to get my ass in their face, and a nice rope burn across their face. 

Bonus Bonus: On another alpine slide, in Xiamen, I fell off the car at top speed. My arm dragged down the metal slide for about 200'. I lost most of the skin on my bicep.

China is wild.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yoyopro: I can't think of a better way to die.


*shrug* (PNSFW)
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a hang-glider ride through this ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
... what's her Fark handle?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
China has it all: concentration camps, viruses, disappearing citizens...a corrupt government. Why would they half-ass an amusement ride?
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I spent 2 weeks in China a few years ago.  I will tell you right now, the scariest thing in China is trying to drive on the highway or cross the street in Shenzhen on foot.  NOBODY pays attention the ANY traffic laws or signs.  In fact, I'm not even sure there are highway laws.  Over the course of 2 weeks, every time we drove from Shenzhen to Guangzhou, at least one person would just stop in the middle of the highway, BACK UP, and take the exit they'd missed.  Not ride on the shoulder--back up in the middle of traffic!

Pedestrian deaths were so high in Beijing, even after depolying hundreds of crossing guards, they just gave up and built tunnels under the intersections.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: China has it all: concentration camps, viruses, disappearing citizens...a corrupt government.


So do we.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: Wendigogo: China has it all: concentration camps, viruses, disappearing citizens...a corrupt government.

So do we.


Not at that level we don't.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.