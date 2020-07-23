 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Anchorage Daily News)   Man arrested for vandalizing sewer grates, blames turtles for foiling his plans   (adn.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Road, Traffic, Storm drain, DOT workers, Storm, Single person, Storm drain covers, missing grates  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 10:15 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's crime a Foot
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why round ones are popular
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But why???!??
People are weird.
 
Plissken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I could understand stealing one because you need it for a project. I can even understand stealing several to sell for scrap for meth.
I don't condone it.
But that's an awful lot of work if he's just tipping 30 of 'em into the hole. Is it how the aliens are reading his brainwaves or has he reached massive levels of boredom?
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought he was scrapping, but no, he vandalized at least 35 of them just for the lulz. Those things are heavy too. What a nutcase.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shoulda made em round.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was just trying to be funny.

Tragedy is when I cut my finger, comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.
---Mel Brooks
 
Number 216
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to notice missing grates all the time around Panama City and I figured they were selling them for scrap. Then one day there was a festival with people partying in the streets and I was walking around checking things out when I saw a guy using a grate as a makeshift barbeque grill. It's like the old Panamanian saying: when the city gives you grates, make barbeque.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aces and Eights: But why???!??
People are weird.


I am not sure why they used the words vandalism...

They were stolen.

Metal scrap goes for a lot of money.  A manhole cover weighs about 113lbs.

It can go up to 10-15 cents per pound.  He could get 10-15$ for that.

Do you know how many cans you'd need to collect to get that?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.