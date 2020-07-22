 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   Since meat packing plants and ocean ships had such good luck with Covid-19, Alaska's seafood industry should be pretty safe combining the two, right?   (adn.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In truth, it depends on the number of people that ship out on the processing ship and the ambient level of infection before they set sale. If, for example, they set sale with 50 employees and about 1 in 200 people are infected with covid-19 before they set sale, trivially, 3 out of 4 ships will sale covid-19 free and remain covid-19 free during their voyage.

If you vary the number, you have to run the math. The answer isn't trivial. You have to run the math.

I know that people/farkers want to pretend that they know something is good or bad without running the math but, no, you have to run the math.

A single infection on a crowded ship can produce catastrophic consequences on that ship. Crowded conditions mean it will likely spread. There's some simple things that can be done to prevent this that are obvious to anybody with the most mediocre education. I hesitate to say what proportion of farkers that represents.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, we're boned.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldnt have happened if people couldnt travel between states like... Canada.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fudge pack
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to panic buy all the frozen fish sticks!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Given how much the SARS-CoV-2 virus enjoys causing major outbreaks at food processing facilities, I do wonder if the infamous Wuhan wet market was indeed the first place the virus made the leap from bats to people, or if it was merely the first place the virus caused a large enough outbreak for anyone to notice.

We'll likely never know, of course, as the Chinese won't say anything and Trump ordered the NIH to cut funding to researchers who were attempting to find the origins of SARS-CoV-2.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Given how much the SARS-CoV-2 virus enjoys causing major outbreaks at food processing facilities, I do wonder if the infamous Wuhan wet market was indeed the first place the virus made the leap from bats to people, or if it was merely the first place the virus caused a large enough outbreak for anyone to notice.

We'll likely never know, of course, as the Chinese won't say anything and Trump ordered the NIH to cut funding to researchers who were attempting to find the origins of SARS-CoV-2.


C19 likes crowds of heavy breathing people.
And that's exactly what assembly line butchering, cannings, and fishery are.
And wet markets.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: In truth, it depends on the number of people that ship out on the processing ship and the ambient level of infection before they set sale. If, for example, they set sale with 50 employees and about 1 in 200 people are infected with covid-19 before they set sale, trivially, 3 out of 4 ships will sale covid-19 free and remain covid-19 free during their voyage.

If you vary the number, you have to run the math. The answer isn't trivial. You have to run the math.

I know that people/farkers want to pretend that they know something is good or bad without running the math but, no, you have to run the math.

A single infection on a crowded ship can produce catastrophic consequences on that ship. Crowded conditions mean it will likely spread. There's some simple things that can be done to prevent this that are obvious to anybody with the most mediocre education. I hesitate to say what proportion of farkers that represents.


This is Fark.  I was told there would be no math.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We managed to make it through a huge salmon processing season here in Bristol Bay...there were workers who tested positive, but with aggressive testing and quarantine...we managed to make it through the heaviest part of the season without a large community outbreak/halt of production.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
John Hopkins University has some great data vis stuff online. For example: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/​testing/in​dividual-states/alaska

The rate of positive tests in Alaska right now is about 3.5% (and rising) but that's not too bad, and it shows they're actually running enough tests to have a realistic idea of how many cases are in the wild.

Compare with Florida, which has an 18% positive rate, which suggests there are a lot more cases in the wild than are actually being reported: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu​/testing/in​dividual-states/florida
Other hotspots with a positive test rate over 15% right now include Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

California has a very high number of cases too (over 12,000 yesterday), but their positive test rate is less than 8%, so the numbers they're reporting probably aren't missing a lot of cases, unlike Texas and Florida.

In Alaska, they've identified a total of about 2200 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, so there really hasn't been a lot of 'rona there yet. Of course, all it takes is one case in an enclosed indoor environment where people are doing physical labor and breathing heavily, but... they're all gonna wear masks, right?  /s
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good way to catch something dangerous.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
C'mon, man, don't be all crabby about it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wademh: In truth, it depends on the number of people that ship out on the processing ship and the ambient level of infection before they set sale. If, for example, they set sale with 50 employees and about 1 in 200 people are infected with covid-19 before they set sale, trivially, 3 out of 4 ships will sale covid-19 free and remain covid-19 free during their voyage.

If you vary the number, you have to run the math. The answer isn't trivial. You have to run the math.

I know that people/farkers want to pretend that they know something is good or bad without running the math but, no, you have to run the math.

A single infection on a crowded ship can produce catastrophic consequences on that ship. Crowded conditions mean it will likely spread. There's some simple things that can be done to prevent this that are obvious to anybody with the most mediocre education. I hesitate to say what proportion of farkers that represents.



for a 50 person crew on big fish run, why can't you just test and quarantine the whole crew before setting sail?
 
