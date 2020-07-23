 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Two Wisconsin friends made a pact that if either won Powerball, they'd split the winnings. 28 years later, and in the midst of the clusterfark out there, promise kept. Not jerking your bobber on this, folks   (cbs58.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like honest people.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like honest people.

These two families are soon to learn how many dishonest people think they deserve a share.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
farkers never let me in on the action. IMMA SUE!

/no idea who they are
//whatever still gonna sue
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, due to the lack of social distancing or masks whole posing for that photo, both friends were dead within a month. The moral is: keep it for yourself
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice.


/Hay don't touch my bobber, bub. I'll cut you.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um, yeah, uh, remember when you said you'd give me 10%?

[Who are you?]

Um, yeah, I'm cousin Pete's roommate from boarding school...we smoked a cigarette together in 1991, and, uh you said "I'll give you 10% if I hit the lottery...."

[I don't have a cousin "Pete"]

Oh, I meant, um, Mike

[?]

Dave?

[Fark off]

(And scene...now repeat 10 times per day for the next decade or until the money runs out)
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're going to buy Winnebago Warrior motorhomes and go motorhoming in Northern California together and they are going to see Bigfoot and one will yell "Honey, quick, the Polaroid" and then Bigfoot will eat them.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, you aren't what my what?
 
Watubi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the lady with the forced smile is the wife of the one that bought the ticket
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Watubi: I'm guessing the lady with the forced smile is the wife of the one that bought the ticket


I'd bet on it
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder which one was the firefighter .
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor subby!
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: "After learning of the win, Tom called Joe to tell him the news and Joe, an avid fisherman, couldn't quite believe it. "He called me and I said, 'are you jerking my bobber?'" "

Nice work there subby. The article served it up and the headline delivered.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I only have one friend that I've known for over 30 years......& no they don't need the money but I do!!!!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok, just this once, you can jerk my bobber behind the dumpster. But Brent has to pay $500 to watch.
 
