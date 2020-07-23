 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   We know one thing about extraterrestrials. They have no understanding of good BBQ (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Death, Paranormal, Ghost, Tingley, Paranormal researcher Deborah Hatswell, Ghost hunting, precise clean cuts, paranormal investigators  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh they understand..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because it's only available occasionally:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Again or if this is a repeat?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Baffling paranormal 'researchers'
Shooting fish is a barrel
Taking candy from a baby
Selling bibles to nuns
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.