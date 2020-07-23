 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Reports show Ice cream sales surging, personal hygiene sales plummeting during lockdown, either due to relaxed social requirements or people shampooing with Häagen-Dazs   (bbc.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H-D: fake made up name with mediocre ice cream. B-J: yes please!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have observed a lot of folks not coping well with isolation. I wouldn't rule out the Hagen Daaz shampoo theory.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hipster beards are out. Now that everyone has one.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cewley: H-D: fake made up name with mediocre ice cream. B-J: yes please!


Ben & Jerry fake corporate hippies selling crap ice cream
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My hair smells great! The cats are following me around a lot more than usual though...


My ice cream consumption is way up. My soap usage is normal since I work out to offset the ice cream partially & need to shower. I'm sure a lot of people are wearing less makeup, using fewer hair products, skipping deodorant if they live alone, etc. so the trend isn't really surprising on the whole.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cewley: H-D: fake made up name with mediocre ice cream. B-J: yes please!


Seriously?  Their dark chocolate ice cream bars are the shizznight.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Instead of alcohol or marijuana, it's been food for me to feed the depression.

I lost my job, along with my retirement pension, and dreams to buy a house this year, along with health benefits for fertility treatments, or adoption assistance if we went that route. So I also lost my chance at starting a family.

I'll probably never make as much money as I did with my old job, and it's good as gone. Now we're looking to go back to full lockdown, jobs are scarce with more people competing for them, and the government is taking away benefits to punish us all.

Yes, soda and desserts are the only pleasures I have as the wife and I start over. Which will probably entail moving out of state just for employment. Soft drinks and desserts are the few bright points I have in this world of shiat.

I'm still here, and I have pie. Leave me alone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i have always been a 1/2 gallon a week kinda guy.  now most have dropped to 1.5 quarts the increase in consumption should not be based in units sold, but rather volume.

i worked in an ice cream factory one summer in college, it was heaven, all the ice cream i could eat.  i needed it, i was in the dry side warehouse and had to wear coveralls, hair net, and food grade rubber boots at all times.  it was 110 in the warehouse in July and i dropped 15 pounds that summer, even with all the Lion King sundae cones i ate.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cewley: mediocre ice cream


Please explain to the rest of us how this could possibly be "mediocre":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well now, Judgemitter...
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I ordered a Cuisinart ice cream maker, so I'll have shampoo to last for months.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gopher321: Cewley: mediocre ice cream

Please explain to the rest of us how this could possibly be "mediocre":

[Fark user image 677x264]


how could it be 'ice cream'?  doesn't sound like it has the technically requisite fat content.  still, the better question is, how can i get it in me?
get the car keys! this constitutes necessity!
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My favorite is the caribou flavored Hagen Daaz.

Excellent headline, subby.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I did pretty well the first couple months of this bullshiat. Had been dropping weight, was within 5lbs of my goal. But now I've given up and have put on 10lbs. Feeling frustrated.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AuralArgument: Cewley: H-D: fake made up name with mediocre ice cream. B-J: yes please!

Ben & Jerry fake corporate hippies selling crap ice cream


😠
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can relate to this. Shower less because of the lock down and it's not like sitting in a room with AC at a keyboard all day is sweaty dirty work. Shower every other day and things are good since I'm not trying to impress anyone while debugging computer code that can be anywhere from under a year to decades old.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: Cewley: H-D: fake made up name with mediocre ice cream. B-J: yes please!

Seriously?  Their dark chocolate ice cream bars are the shizznight.


Chubby hubby.
/Kitchen sinks.
💙💙💙💙💙💙
 
