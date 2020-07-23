 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Elon Musk moves Tesla from state that won't let him kill his employees to state that will   (arstechnica.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Epic win! Supreme gentlesir Elon Musk is in ur workforce killin Ur d00dz like a boss. lol so random lol gonna yeet those safety regulations into the sun and floss all over public health officials. Tip o' the fedora to you sir!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd suggest that Elon Musk go fark himself, but he keeps trying to do just that.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't he have moved to Mars by now?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla will have 4 times the area to park in, but they'll be parked even worse.

Bonus: All the charging stations will be blocked in by coal-rolling dualie pickups.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://www.instagram.com/teslaparkin​g​lot/?hl=en
 
way south
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just to be clear its the state that decided he could kill his rocket building employees, but not his car building employees, because the law was poorly written and its application entirely arbitrary.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline -


As is tradition.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.


The law clearly states you can only have a factory in blue states or panties shall be wadded and misleading headlines posted with impunity.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.


I think the "Asinine" was for subby.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: https://www.instagram.com/teslaparkin​g​lot/?hl=en


What? What's going on. Please? 🤔
 
hej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.


It wouldn't be Fark if we weren't mischaracterizing stories to troll for maximum outrage.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My brother in law works power plants across the country. He worked in Texas for a few years before moving because it was so hazardous, and no one cared how bad. Holes in gloves for toxic materials, no safety regulations or enforcement. Add on top a deadly virus and I can only imagine what a shiat show it is now.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another day, another inaccurate click-bait headline on Fark. They chose Austin Texas for a new factory. they aren't closing their existing factory in Fremont California.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.


This comment meets the Fark threshold for posting the Simpsons "weird nerd" comic.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd suggest that Elon Musk go fark himself, but he keeps trying to do just that.


Almost there
Paradise PD Tesla scene
Youtube jOuD3KJ-a7w
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because the real estate situation in Austin isn't bad enough already.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sirgrim: My brother in law works power plants across the country. He worked in Texas for a few years before moving because it was so hazardous, and no one cared how bad. Holes in gloves for toxic materials, no safety regulations or enforcement. Add on top a deadly virus and I can only imagine what a shiat show it is now.


I did a stint in oil and gas in Texas as a safety professional and was braced for a work environment such as this, fortunately it couldn't be further from what i experienced.  For a group of workers known as "roughnecks," these guys were consummate pros with regards to safety, health and environment.  As in, yes sir/no sir type stuff.  It's probably not like that everywhere but I was impressed.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.


That's how this site works. It's getting more farking stupid every day. Then there's the word salad headlines that go instagreen. My days on this site are getting fewer.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.


I remember wondering what he was thinking to build one in California in the first place. This is a bad place to try to do business. Everything costs more, takes longer, and as far as the political class that runs the state is concerned, your usefulness is limited to being an ATM.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Misleading headline. He's keeping the Fremont site and building another plant in Texas.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sirgrim: My brother in law works power plants across the country. He worked in Texas for a few years before moving because it was so hazardous, and no one cared how bad. Holes in gloves for toxic materials, no safety regulations or enforcement. Add on top a deadly virus and I can only imagine what a shiat show it is now.


Yeah well he should've known what he was getting into.

/47.125% joking
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I put a down payment on a dead serf!  Thanks, Elon!
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He just invented the subway, how does he find the time?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Tesla will have 4 times the area to park in, but they'll be parked even worse.

Bonus: All the charging stations will be blocked in by coal-rolling dualie pickups.


Elon: "Ok, guys, all employees can buy the Model 3 for $27,000."

Texans: "BUT MAH FREEDUMS TO PUKE FYUUUUUEL, NOT BUYING UR shiat LOL SUCK MY BALLS THIS IS AMERICA"
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Because the real estate situation in Austin isn't bad enough already.


It's in eastern Travis county. And while certainly not low paid labor, not high enough to afford typical Austin real estate.

Bastrop and the eastern suburbs will be popular though.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jjorsett: halifaxdatageek: This is a misleading headline - he's opening a production facility in Austin, but the California one ain't going anywhere.

I remember wondering what he was thinking to build one in California in the first place. This is a bad place to try to do business. Everything costs more, takes longer, and as far as the political class that runs the state is concerned, your usefulness is limited to being an ATM.


Well, they didn't really have to build it for one. It's the old NUMMI factory. They were able to get a lot of the production equipment for firesale prices.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i96.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sirgrim: My brother in law works power plants across the country. He worked in Texas for a few years before moving because it was so hazardous, and no one cared how bad. Holes in gloves for toxic materials, no safety regulations or enforcement. Add on top a deadly virus and I can only imagine what a shiat show it is now.


File photo of your brother:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: sirgrim: My brother in law works power plants across the country. He worked in Texas for a few years before moving because it was so hazardous, and no one cared how bad. Holes in gloves for toxic materials, no safety regulations or enforcement. Add on top a deadly virus and I can only imagine what a shiat show it is now.

I did a stint in oil and gas in Texas as a safety professional and was braced for a work environment such as this, fortunately it couldn't be further from what i experienced.  For a group of workers known as "roughnecks," these guys were consummate pros with regards to safety, health and environment.  As in, yes sir/no sir type stuff.  It's probably not like that everywhere but I was impressed.


That's just because you were around...
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned yet that the headline is misleading? Just checking ...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I remember wondering what he was thinking to build one in California in the first place. This is a bad place to try to do business. Everything costs more, takes longer, and as far as the political class that runs the state is concerned, your usefulness is limited to being an ATM.


Nobody does business in California. It's too crowded.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: He just invented the subway, how does he find the time?


And the tunnel.  Why do jealous losers hate him so much?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure it has nothing to do with the tax difference.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rcain: they aren't closing their existing factory in Fremont California.


...yet.

They're also building a factory in Berlin. Their revenue stream is limited.  Something's gotta break.
 
