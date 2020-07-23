 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "It smells a bit nutty"   (o2canada.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing, Dust, Air pollution, Red, White, Hair, Color, interchangeable front shell lets, Black  
•       •       •

1681 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 11:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is sh*t, Austin
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not everyone can be an athlete, but everyone can be an athletic supporter.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Guairdean
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It took a minute, but the penny dropped. Well played subby, well played.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel like society showed its major change when we started getting pictures of vacant-eyed pretty models selling masks on Facebook.  It's the first time I saw this model wear this product, but I have been seeing a lot of other models wearing regular masks on facebook and I started noticing it this week,
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm definitely missing something here.  On another note, the product is designed in Canada, which does somehow make me trust it.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ok, I'm really slow.  I don't get it at all.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I first saw this I was hoping I wasn't the only one that noticed that it looks like its sitting a little high on the body.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh wait, I had something for this....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I'm definitely missing something here.  On another note, the product is designed in Canada, which does somehow make me trust it.


Subby is an athletic supporter with "in your face" jocularity.

// I LOL'd
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is just the setup for a "That's what she said" joke.

Seeing as it is on Fark.com, I will allow it.

At least it is not a case of pernicious paranomasia.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We cannot and we expressly do not guarantee that our respirators will protect you against the Coronavirus.

/
Why buy ANYTHING??? Nothing is promised. We're being sold air.
Thanks bill Gates.
 
strapp3r [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But your face is well protected against errant pucks...Just in time for the NHL re-start
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Huh.

I looked at it and thought "put 2 of them side by side and that's an excellent pair of boobies".

I guess my preferences differ from subby's.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks a bit like over kill to me. But then, I could just wear my CPAC mask with the tube in my shirt pocket, if I didn't look like a man with a cheap face-hugger on my face.

Did you know you can buy plushie face-huggers at comic book and geek/nerd stores? I wonder if they would be street-legal as face masks?
 
Zykstar [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Dammit Dan! Why do we have all those jockstraps?"

"Well, we ordered them in February boss. We still had a bunch of sports going on then and we were running low. But then Covid happened, all the sports got cancelled and those have been sitting there collecting dust since."

"Have we tried to return them?"

"Yeah boss, but the supplier's swimming in them. They won't take them back."

"Okay... Okay... What can we do with a stockpile of jockstraps?"

"Oh boss, I got an idea..."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I'm definitely missing something here.  On another note, the product is designed in Canada, which does somehow make me trust it.


Of course it was designed in a country where hockey is big.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bet she has a really hairy cleft chin too.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: ok, I'm really slow.  I don't get it at all.


you sound female
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Charged with pockets of ions, they attract and neutralize particles at 0.1 microns and larger.

Too bad the coronavirus is about 10 times smaller.
 
XSLUMLORDX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For those who don't get it:
wikihow.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This dude approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Charged with pockets of ions, they attract and neutralize particles at 0.1 microns and larger.

Too bad the coronavirus is about 10 times smaller.


Scratch that.  It's actually about the right size.

/flarking decimal places
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: ok, I'm really slow.  I don't get it at all.


The face masks look like repurposed sports jock cups. That's easy enough to get. I don't get the logo though unless it's something to do with hockey (masks made in Canada eh)

/not a sports guy
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any protection is better than zero protection.

It's like condoms, seatbelts, and air bags--they might not work if you are too stupid to wear them or wear them wrong, but even bad condoms are safer than no condom.

Wear a facial tissue from the end of you nose. It's probably better than 1% protection, could be as much as 10% protection when you cough or sneeze. They tested paper towels. One layer, 20%, two layers 40%.

Blue shop towels--between 40% and a fask mask, probably.

N99, N95 and N90 face masks should be about 99%, 95% and 90% protection against small droplets and particles, but there's no guarantee that anything will save you, so go on, do nothing!

Nothing is sacred! Worship and pray to Nothing like a Gahan Wilson cartoon. Nobodaddy in the Sky as the poet  William Blake said. He was something of a gnostic. I did not mean to type agnostic, that is something else.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anything is better than zero protection. If you believe otherwise, you are a Trump voter.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those who STILL don't get it.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Guairdean: It took a minute, but the penny dropped. Well played subby, well played.


My pleasure.
May be my Crowning Achievement on Fark, to date.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What in the actual fark?? Its a f***ing ad
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

XSLUMLORDX: For those who don't get it:
[wikihow.com image 460x345]


That cup looks like a Maxi pad
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RasIanI: What in the actual fark?? Its a f***ing ad


Nothing get past you!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is one of the down sides to teleworking and not having a traditional boardroom meeting.  At a boardroom meeting you would have at least had the chance the guy bring in the coffee bursting into laughter.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Guairdean: It took a minute, but the penny dropped. Well played subby, well played.


This.  Subby is an hero.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.