Only one state in the U.S. has seen COVID-19 cases drop for two weeks running
38
38 Comments
 
Blue_Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opens the beaches again...
BFletch651
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has everyone there already had it, then?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know why ISIS doesnt exist anymore? Because when they saw the shiat job trump was doing, they knew it wasnt worth it anymore since he was going to kill way more infidels than they ever could... and they were right.

So far, Trump has killed 138 times more people than ISIS ever did. ISIS death toll : 1300. Trump death toll : at least 180 000.
 
Ellis D Trails
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even the Covid Virus doesn't wanna go to New Jersey....
OMG has it now achieved sentience?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"State officials did announce on Monday a backlog of 15,000 tests from a private lab. If the positivity rate of the past few weeks holds steady, that would add about 200 cases to New Jersey's total."
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Has everyone there already had it, then?


Virus can't compete with the petrochemicals and shiat in the air
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This pandemic has really shown the innumeracy of the public and the media. The number of cases did not drop, the number of new cases per week dropped. The slope (first derivative) decreased, the total number of cases increased and will always increase. Occasionally this is phrased correctly in the article and tweet, but more often here and in other articles it is not.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You know why ISIS doesnt exist anymore? Because when they saw the shiat job trump was doing, they knew it wasnt worth it anymore since he was going to kill way more infidels than they ever could... and they were right.

So far, Trump has killed 138 times more people than ISIS ever did. ISIS death toll : 1300. Trump death toll : at least 180 000.


shiat with that logic Henry Ford is worse than Pol Pot.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here in Utah, the governor promised "action" if cases didn't drop to below a 500 a day for the 7 day average before July 1st. Then, he promised "action" again, if they don't drop by August 1st, hoping that everyone wouldn't notice that he took no "action" the first time, and the counties are stepping up like they had to in March because he's too farking wishy washy to make a single farking decision.

/Action
//Action again
///Slashie action
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks, Snooki.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

"State officials did announce on Monday a backlog of 15,000 tests from a private lab. If the positivity rate of the past few weeks holds steady, that would add about 200 cases to New Jersey's total."


So whose wife or cousin owns the lab?

Also, did NJ do something differently 4 weeks ago? Or are they truly hitting heard immunity?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're probably all vacationing in Florida right now.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because we (generally) follow basic rules of decency here. I've only lived here 6 years now, but immediately I noticed cooperation. Have never had a problem getting on a busy road or turning left because people here tend to cooperate. I wear a mask all day at work because I don't want to infect anyone if I happen to have caught the rona and am pre-symptomatic. Others here do the same. The mindset is not "as long as I got mine, screw you" which I have noticed in other states I've lived. I believe state case numbers are bearing out that hypothesis.

If we had cooperated nationally, we could have had nice things by now.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klivian: BFletch651: Has everyone there already had it, then?

Virus can't compete with the petrochemicals and shiat in the air


I thought it was gonorrhea
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You know why ISIS doesnt exist anymore? Because when they saw the shiat job trump was doing, they knew it wasnt worth it anymore since he was going to kill way more infidels than they ever could... and they were right.

So far, Trump has killed 138 times more people than ISIS ever did. ISIS death toll : 1300. Trump death toll : at least 180 000.


And yet here you are, suffering from TDS.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, for two weeks running, there's been only one state showing a drop?
Or there's one state which has shown a two-week long drop?

PRECISION people, PRECISION >:(
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Even the Covid Virus doesn't wanna go to New Jersey....
OMG has it now achieved sentience?
OMG has it now achieved sentience?


Nah, was thinking about this earlier.

NJ is just too toxic for it to persist.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We are seeing the number of cases rise here in Mont Co. PA... but we have hospitals with zero COVID-19 patients right now, which is a good sign.

With all the testing available now, its logical that the number of cases go way up.  Its how many end up in the hospital that is concerning.. and its the goal of mitigation.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

"State officials did announce on Monday a backlog of 15,000 tests from a private lab. If the positivity rate of the past few weeks holds steady, that would add about 200 cases to New Jersey's total."

So whose wife or cousin owns the lab?

Also, did NJ do something differently 4 weeks ago? Or are they truly hitting heard immunity?

So whose wife or cousin owns the lab?

Also, did NJ do something differently 4 weeks ago? Or are they truly hitting heard immunity?


They're wearing masks. It isn't complicated.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Meanwhile, here in Utah, the governor promised "action" if cases didn't drop to below a 500 a day for the 7 day average before July 1st. Then, he promised "action" again, if they don't drop by August 1st, hoping that everyone wouldn't notice that he took no "action" the first time, and the counties are stepping up like they had to in March because he's too farking wishy washy to make a single farking decision.

/Action
//Action again
///Slashie action


Do you want the sad reality of it that I just realized?
Number-wise, more people will get affected by the financial crunch of shutdown than number of deaths.
What that means is that a Machiavellian politician will understand that next voting cycle when opponents will bring up how many deaths happened under said politician's watch, and comparing it to other states, that politician will simply compare financial numbers and jobs saved.
When a society is on the extreme individualistic side of the scale, it all makes sense.
:(
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Because we (generally) follow basic rules of decency here. I've only lived here 6 years now, but immediately I noticed cooperation. Have never had a problem getting on a busy road or turning left because people here tend to cooperate. I wear a mask all day at work because I don't want to infect anyone if I happen to have caught the rona and am pre-symptomatic. Others here do the same. The mindset is not "as long as I got mine, screw you" which I have noticed in other states I've lived. I believe state case numbers are bearing out that hypothesis.

If we had cooperated nationally, we could have had nice things by now.

If we had cooperated nationally, we could have had nice things by now.


Either you aren't serious or you aren't talking about NJ.

NJ plates on your car signal, "Fark you, I'm getting over. Now."
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll blow it, probably with Snooki
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Mikey1969: Meanwhile, here in Utah, the governor promised "action" if cases didn't drop to below a 500 a day for the 7 day average before July 1st. Then, he promised "action" again, if they don't drop by August 1st, hoping that everyone wouldn't notice that he took no "action" the first time, and the counties are stepping up like they had to in March because he's too farking wishy washy to make a single farking decision.

/Action
//Action again
///Slashie action

Do you want the sad reality of it that I just realized?
Number-wise, more people will get affected by the financial crunch of shutdown than number of deaths.
What that means is that a Machiavellian politician will understand that next voting cycle when opponents will bring up how many deaths happened under said politician's watch, and comparing it to other states, that politician will simply compare financial numbers and jobs saved.
When a society is on the extreme individualistic side of the scale, it all makes sense.
:(


How many people will say:  "I lost my job and home, and then got a divorce due to the financial strain...but thank goodness I didn't get coronavirus"

Probably about zero.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shiat with that logic Henry Ford is worse than Pol Pot.

So far, Trump has killed 138 times more people than ISIS ever did. ISIS death toll : 1300. Trump death toll : at least 180 000.

shiat with that logic Henry Ford is worse than Pol Pot.


He probably was. If there was no Henry Ford With his anti semantic writings and ways, there would be no Adolf Hitler's role model and result in no Nazis and far less chance of WW2.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why NJ rules, and you can suck it!

Also, we were balls deep in your girlfriend last night.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This pandemic has really shown the innumeracy of the public and the media. The number of cases did not drop, the number of new cases per week dropped. The slope (first derivative) decreased, the total number of cases increased and will always increase. Occasionally this is phrased correctly in the article and tweet, but more often here and in other articles it is not.


Most people can't seem to grasp any form of nuance whatsoever.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This pandemic has really shown the innumeracy of the public and the media. The number of cases did not drop, the number of new cases per week dropped. The slope (first derivative) decreased, the total number of cases increased and will always increase. Occasionally this is phrased correctly in the article and tweet, but more often here and in other articles it is not.


You're right that the total number of cases can only increase. One thing lots of other countries have been able to do that America has not been able to do is reduce the total number of ACTIVE cases, meaning cases that haven't resolved with a recovery or a death. In fact, we're one of a very few developed countries on the planet that has failed to reduce the number of active cases within their borders.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
According to subby, that's scary.  As a resident of NJ, woo!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair, Alaska doesn't count. Those shelves were just poorly designed...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Resident Muslim: Mikey1969: Meanwhile, here in Utah, the governor promised "action" if cases didn't drop to below a 500 a day for the 7 day average before July 1st. Then, he promised "action" again, if they don't drop by August 1st, hoping that everyone wouldn't notice that he took no "action" the first time, and the counties are stepping up like they had to in March because he's too farking wishy washy to make a single farking decision.

/Action
//Action again
///Slashie action

Do you want the sad reality of it that I just realized?
Number-wise, more people will get affected by the financial crunch of shutdown than number of deaths.
What that means is that a Machiavellian politician will understand that next voting cycle when opponents will bring up how many deaths happened under said politician's watch, and comparing it to other states, that politician will simply compare financial numbers and jobs saved.
When a society is on the extreme individualistic side of the scale, it all makes sense.
:(

How many people will say:  "I lost my job and home, and then got a divorce due to the financial strain...but thank goodness I didn't get coronavirus"

Probably about zero.


Good thing we've ignored the left for the last, oh, 40 years, or we might have had an actual, functioning social net, a strong Healthcare system that doesn't bankrupt its people, and an educated populace to deal with the pandemic.

If it weren't for the rights regressive policies, the shutdown wouldn't have hurt many people at all, could have been shorter, and many fewer people would die.

But hey, Republicans got to fight two wars in the middle east instead of fixing America, so at least it was all worth it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This is why NJ rules, and you can suck it!

Also, we were balls deep in your girlfriend last night.


You shouldn't have sex with your mom.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You're right that the total number of cases can only increase. One thing lots of other countries have been able to do that America has not been able to do is reduce the total number of ACTIVE cases, meaning cases that haven't resolved with a recovery or a death. In fact, we're one of a very few developed countries on the planet that has failed to reduce the number of active cases within their borders.

You're right that the total number of cases can only increase. One thing lots of other countries have been able to do that America has not been able to do is reduce the total number of ACTIVE cases, meaning cases that haven't resolved with a recovery or a death. In fact, we're one of a very few developed countries on the planet that has failed to reduce the number of active cases within their borders.


Yes, came to say this. Active cases is the important metric. Infact New York has seen the biggest decline in Active Cases in the last few weeks. As far as a know, New York and New Jersey are the only states with declines in Active Cases. Though some states like Massachusetts have managed to keep Active Cases flat for the last 2 months which is impressive.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/new-york/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/new-jersey/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/massachusetts/
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The last time I checked the NJ transmission rate was 1.2 which means each infected preson will infect more than one person.
The curve has almost flattened, but it is not under control until it is less that 1.
There are only a few states less than 1.
https://rt.live/
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: The last time I checked the NJ transmission rate was 1.2 which means each infected preson will infect more than one person.
The curve has almost flattened, but it is not under control until it is less that 1.
There are only a few states less than 1.
https://rt.live/


OOPS! I mean 1.02
 
gimlet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What about NH??
 
Khellendros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

With all the testing available now, its logical that the number of cases go way up. Its how many end up in the hospital that is concerning.. and its the goal of mitigation.


No.  Testing numbers have nothing to do with the number of cases.  Stop repeating this propaganda.
 
monstera
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nope. still not going to move there or even visit.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

"State officials did announce on Monday a backlog of 15,000 tests from a private lab. If the positivity rate of the past few weeks holds steady, that would add about 200 cases to New Jersey's total."

So whose wife or cousin owns the lab?

Also, did NJ do something differently 4 weeks ago? Or are they truly hitting heard immunity?

So whose wife or cousin owns the lab?

Also, did NJ do something differently 4 weeks ago? Or are they truly hitting heard immunity?


Was more than 4 weeks ago.  And no, not hitting herd immunity in any way or shape.

The reality is the public actually has accepted the masks and social distancing.  I have yet to see anyone in a public place not masked, or not at a very significant distance from everyone else.  People from Jersey aren't assholes?  Who knew!?!

So in NJ's data there appears to be two inflection points - Early April, then end of April.  In the first week of April the effects of the lockdown kicked in, testing started ramping up.  I think what happened at the end of April was that testing finally "caught up" from the miserable start, so we could actually see that the infection rate had declined.

What appears to be happening now is a new "steady state".  We are seeing a very slow decline in new cases.  Instead of 400-600 per day 6 weeks ago, it's 250-400 a day.  We're settling in to a long wait, not trying to drive it to zero quickly.  Our "end game" policy seems to be hoping for a vaccine, which given the anti-body persistence issues being found might be on par with betting against the house in Atlantic City.

And it looks like the public is kind of in control of the opening plan now.  First it was all full steam ahead, lets be plague rats.  At the end of June the governor was insisting kids had to go back to school in person in September.  Yeah that got walked back a couple of days ago.  Plus various other "stages" of the reopening plan have been delayed or halted all together.  Not what I'd call stellar performance from our state leadership, but it can at least be rated "competent".

If what we are doing now is the "new normal", then NJ won't see a second wave.  The more we head back to the way it was, yeah the more likely we'll be in total lockdown again come Christmas.
 
