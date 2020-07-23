 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some bloke)   The ability to win the lotto is insignificant next to the power of the Force   (iamajamaican.net) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Darth Vader, Currency, Need, Want, English-language films, 2007 singles, Jamaican lottery winner, Canadian dollar  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 2:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stay anonymous if you possibly can, is the best advice for lottery winners.

Don't tell anyone that doesn't absolutely need to know, not even your mom; swearing to secrecy does not work. "Oh I know I can trust Aunt Betty not tell anyone."  "Yeah mom, I thought I could trust you not to tell anyone."  Break this rule at the peril of having to fund your idiot cousin's get rich scheme.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Stay anonymous if you possibly can, is the best advice for lottery winners.

Don't tell anyone that doesn't absolutely need to know, not even your mom; swearing to secrecy does not work. "Oh I know I can trust Aunt Betty not tell anyone."  "Yeah mom, I thought I could trust you not to tell anyone."  Break this rule at the peril of having to fund your idiot cousin's get rich scheme.


It's weird, the UK allows anonymous winners. They'll actually help you stay unknown, and even the store that sold you the ticket will never find out. At the very most if a ticket isn't claimed for months they'll announce a ticket was sold "in the Yorkshire area" and that's as close as they'll get.
Yet about half the big winners choose to go public. Idiots.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Stay anonymous if you possibly can, is the best advice for lottery winners.

Don't tell anyone that doesn't absolutely need to know, not even your mom; swearing to secrecy does not work. "Oh I know I can trust Aunt Betty not tell anyone."  "Yeah mom, I thought I could trust you not to tell anyone."  Break this rule at the peril of having to fund your idiot cousin's get rich scheme.


So what you are saying is that when it comes down to doing to chicks at the same time after a lottery win, you should give them a fake name?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...


Gotta start somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Stay anonymous if you possibly can, is the best advice for lottery winners.

Don't tell anyone that doesn't absolutely need to know, not even your mom; swearing to secrecy does not work. "Oh I know I can trust Aunt Betty not tell anyone."  "Yeah mom, I thought I could trust you not to tell anyone."  Break this rule at the peril of having to fund your idiot cousin's get rich scheme.


??????
Just say you already blew it all.
🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...


In China u can
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...


Lotto: We have altered the deal.  Pray we don't alter it any further.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have already greenlit this article. Pray we don't greenlight it again.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Stay anonymous if you possibly can, is the best advice for lottery winners.

Don't tell anyone that doesn't absolutely need to know, not even your mom; swearing to secrecy does not work. "Oh I know I can trust Aunt Betty not tell anyone."  "Yeah mom, I thought I could trust you not to tell anyone."  Break this rule at the peril of having to fund your idiot cousin's get rich scheme.


1. Set up a trust fund.
2. give the trust a stupid name.(unrelated to you )
3. Name yourself as executor.
4. Transfer the winnings there.
5. Keep an accountant on a retainer.
6. Keep a lawyer on a retainer.
7. Keep your yap shut.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...

In China u can


Just don't order it from Wish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...


Yeah, but the dude said he likes buses, so his goals are a little more attainable. To wit:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Stay anonymous if you possibly can, is the best advice for lottery winners.

Don't tell anyone that doesn't absolutely need to know, not even your mom; swearing to secrecy does not work. "Oh I know I can trust Aunt Betty not tell anyone."  "Yeah mom, I thought I could trust you not to tell anyone."  Break this rule at the peril of having to fund your idiot cousin's get rich scheme.


My state's official rules state that you have to appear in advertising for them to get the money. They put you on TV,
 
K-jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...

Yeah, but the dude said he likes buses, so his goals are a little more attainable. To wit:

[i.imgur.com image 500x269]


The Coaster looks like it would be perfect for that situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: waxbeans: xanadian: A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while accepting the cheque, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

Not gonna be able to build much of a Death Star on that little bit of cash...

In China u can

Just don't order it from Wish.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


😂
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.