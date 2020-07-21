 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The poisonous mushroom Finnish people love to eat. VAT DA FAAK   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Morchella, Turner Broadcasting System, CNN, Finland, False morel, Fungus, Gyromitra esculenta, poisonous mushroom  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 23 Jul 2020 at 9:15 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*watches video*

So...rinse it, boil it, then rinse it again. Got it.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All mushrooms are edible.
Some are only edible once.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't serving poisonous mushrooms violate some kind of morels clause in the contract?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So similar to cassava, it all boils down to the preparation.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: All mushrooms are edible.
Some are only edible once.


For people like myself, that category is ALL the mushrooms.

/ Allergic.
// Crap, I've said too much.
/// This is why I don't post my location in my profile.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"VAT DA FAAK ..."

I think a hydraulic press will make short work of the mushrooms.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And if you don't prepare them correctly, you're Finnished.

But seriously, unless they have a different type of false morel over there, they're not deadly.  They might give you flu like symptoms, but you'll be ok.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: So similar to cassava, it all boils down to the preparation.


Yeah, I was assuming it was a false Morel. Just like blowfish, you reeeeeaaalllyy kinda want someone who knows what they're doing.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
perkele
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.