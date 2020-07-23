 Skip to content
(CNN) Portland mayor tear-gassed after talking to protesters. "It stings. It's hard to breathe. I can tell you with 100% honesty I saw nothing that provoked this response. I'm not afraid but I am pissed off"
    Murica, Law enforcement agency, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Constitution, federal officers, Protest, federal agents, Portland Police Bureau  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
maybe arrest those aggressors then?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.


Dude, I'm a huge admirer of your posts. And I was also in the food biz. Email me and we'll cost out a menu as long as you let me handle the wine.

But I'm a bit alarmed by this particular post. I'm SO tempted to have the Guard roll in and f*ck people up. But I've also read about Kent State.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.

Dude, I'm a huge admirer of your posts. And I was also in the food biz. Email me and we'll cost out a menu as long as you let me handle the wine.

But I'm a bit alarmed by this particular post. I'm SO tempted to have the Guard roll in and f*ck people up. But I've also read about Kent State.


I see that I have failed. My point stands but it should't have been addressed to you. Accept this apology, please.

/kinda drunk
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.


Trump would keep escalating until he has nuked a major American city.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BE afraid, slapnuts - you're in their sights and they are not intimidated by you.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The Guard came to my rescue during Katrina. 1,000 calorie MREs, training a sidearm while telling me to get the f*ck home and then holding back bc I was just some dude strolling home. Kinda cool to be white, I guess.

Once, with my drunk GF I was trying to coddle home, we got a free if strongly recommended ride  in a Humvee. Not a Hummer.

Look, I'm in a horrible drink spiral since 'rona and am just sh*tting on many threads. Am sorry. Not my intention. Maybe I'll head to the Geek or ENtertainment tabs and argue about Star Wars. Now that I think of it I'm more likely to piss them off with anything I might fart in the pol tab.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
si.wsj.netView Full Size

It's a gas, gas, gas.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The supposed "Federal Law Enforcement" agents that have been attacking people are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew who he was and they gassed them anyway. That is an all out declaration of war by them. They just told him they could do what they want and there isn't a damned thing he can do about it. I wouldn't doubt if Trump himself gave then the order to gas him.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.

Dude, I'm a huge admirer of your posts. And I was also in the food biz. Email me and we'll cost out a menu as long as you let me handle the wine.

But I'm a bit alarmed by this particular post. I'm SO tempted to have the Guard roll in and f*ck people up. But I've also read about Kent State.


I'm more of the thought that the National Guard might actually be a calming element on DHS as they aren't at all intimidated by the Fed thing.  And watching DHS try to steamroll past the National Guard to get their Sturmtruppler on might be entertaining.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One the side of the Metatron

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pissed off over getting doused with chemicals
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump didn't nuke N. Korea so he's gotta take his aggression out somewhere. I honestly think, however, that part of the reason he held back on NK was because he admires Kim. I believe part (or all) of him truly wants to be Supreme Leader. I think it's envy.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: The Guard came to my rescue during Katrina. 1,000 calorie MREs, training a sidearm while telling me to get the f*ck home and then holding back bc I was just some dude strolling home. Kinda cool to be white, I guess.

Once, with my drunk GF I was trying to coddle home, we got a free if strongly recommended ride  in a Humvee. Not a Hummer.

Look, I'm in a horrible drink spiral since 'rona and am just sh*tting on many threads. Am sorry. Not my intention. Maybe I'll head to the Geek or ENtertainment tabs and argue about Star Wars. Now that I think of it I'm more likely to piss them off with anything I might fart in the pol tab.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/get some sleep son.
//now I am hungry for an MRE
///anything but the Ham one.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know Trump is itching to send in the tanks like his bff Vlad would.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland even sounds a bit like Poland.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: They knew who he was and they gassed them anyway. That is an all out declaration of war by them. They just told him they could do what they want and there isn't a damned thing he can do about it. I wouldn't doubt if Trump himself gave then the order to gas him.


Who is "they"? According to TFA, the source of the CS gas hasn't been identified.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: The Guard came to my rescue during Katrina. 1,000 calorie MREs, training a sidearm while telling me to get the f*ck home and then holding back bc I was just some dude strolling home. Kinda cool to be white, I guess.

Once, with my drunk GF I was trying to coddle home, we got a free if strongly recommended ride  in a Humvee. Not a Hummer.

Look, I'm in a horrible drink spiral since 'rona and am just sh*tting on many threads. Am sorry. Not my intention. Maybe I'll head to the Geek or ENtertainment tabs and argue about Star Wars. Now that I think of it I'm more likely to piss them off with anything I might fart in the pol tab.


Take care, man. I know how you feel.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: dickfreckle: The Guard came to my rescue during Katrina. 1,000 calorie MREs, training a sidearm while telling me to get the f*ck home and then holding back bc I was just some dude strolling home. Kinda cool to be white, I guess.

Once, with my drunk GF I was trying to coddle home, we got a free if strongly recommended ride  in a Humvee. Not a Hummer.

Look, I'm in a horrible drink spiral since 'rona and am just sh*tting on many threads. Am sorry. Not my intention. Maybe I'll head to the Geek or ENtertainment tabs and argue about Star Wars. Now that I think of it I'm more likely to piss them off with anything I might fart in the pol tab.

[Fark user image image 334x251]

/get some sleep son.
//now I am hungry for an MRE
///anything but the Ham one.


Omelets and Ham FTW...

MMMM.... MREs...
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...


Links or citations.

Put up our shut up.  And don't bother with using a single event to try and extrapolate to the action of thousands.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: The supposed "Federal Law Enforcement" agents that have been attacking people are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.


The supposed "peaceful" rioters that have been attacking people, destroying property are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

Counterpoint using your words...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.


Excellent idea. Deploy them around the federal grounds and prevent protesters from tearing down barriers, attempting to breach the doors and windows, and setting fires. That way the feds can just stay inside, and the protesters can protest all they want, unmolested.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...


Yeah the boogaloos and proud boys and other racist accelerationists have been working hard to derail things.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.


This... don't wait because it's long past time now to play nice. Especially if they're just grabbing people without cause or warrants. Stop rolling over and showing a belly and bare some fangs right back at em.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: ongbok: They knew who he was and they gassed them anyway. That is an all out declaration of war by them. They just told him they could do what they want and there isn't a damned thing he can do about it. I wouldn't doubt if Trump himself gave then the order to gas him.

Who is "they"? According to TFA, the source of the CS gas hasn't been identified.

Who is "they"? According to TFA, the source of the CS gas hasn't been identified.


Yeah, who knows where that tear gas came from. Probably floated across the Pacific from Japan.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...

Links or citations.

Put up our shut up.  And don't bother with using a single event to try and extrapolate to the action of thousands.

Links or citations.

Put up our shut up.  And don't bother with using a single event to try and extrapolate to the action of thousands.


Quit trying to dox his granny. She doesn't even read the thing, just forwards it on like she's supposed to.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...

Links or citations.

Put up our shut up.  And don't bother with using a single event to try and extrapolate to the action of thousands.

Links or citations.

Put up our shut up.  And don't bother with using a single event to try and extrapolate to the action of thousands.


Ignore. It's just another 16-year-old probably-Putin-fueled Fark account that rises up to start shiat like the alien ship from the War of the Worlds reboot.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: wage0048: The supposed "Federal Law Enforcement" agents that have been attacking people are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

The supposed "peaceful" rioters that have been attacking people, destroying property are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

Counterpoint using your words...


You mean the right wingers that have been larping as protestors?
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm holding off on posting an opinion until this story shakes out.

This is too much.  All because jackasses elected Donald Trump.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: The supposed "peaceful" rioters that have been attacking people, destroying property are nothing more than terrorists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: wage0048: The supposed "Federal Law Enforcement" agents that have been attacking people are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

The supposed "peaceful" rioters that have been attacking people, destroying property are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

Counterpoint using your words...


Ya the rioting cops need to be put down
Glad you agree
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly, t'is the summer of disco tent.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...


Dude, if you are trying to make a point, paragraphs are your friend.

That post is an impenetrable wall of whargarble.

Try again if you aren't just trolling.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These brownshirts know exactly how wrong it is for them to be the willing fools who stomp on the constitution every time they break up a peaceful protest and illegally snatch US citizens off the streets. It's time that they taste humiliation. I only hope someone smarter than me can figure out how to do that without provoking the escalation these bastards so desperately desire.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"..


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They start with tear gas. You're not supposed to start with tear gas.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: These brownshirts know exactly how wrong it is for them to be the willing fools who stomp on the constitution every time they break up a peaceful protest and illegally snatch US citizens off the streets. It's time that they taste humiliation. I only hope someone smarter than me can figure out how to do that without provoking the escalation these bastards so desperately desire.


if they start disappearing will anyone notice?
they are secret police, after all.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nimbull: hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.

This... don't wait because it's long past time now to play nice. Especially if they're just grabbing people without cause or warrants. Stop rolling over and showing a belly and bare some fangs right back at em.


So what happens when the national guard suddenly follows orders from DC?
 
bsmz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Were the buildings that had the molotov cocktails thrown at them occupied at the time? I'm not clear on whether it is attempted mass murder or attempted arson. It seems like a significant escalation.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...


Do you need a list of aggression's that the Feds are responsible for to make yourself feel better?
 
havocmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate to say I told you so but... for everyone the past 4 years who's insisted that the military and federal agents won't carry out questionable orders - friggin told you so.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkQued: wage0048: The supposed "Federal Law Enforcement" agents that have been attacking people are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

The supposed "peaceful" rioters that have been attacking people, destroying property are nothing more than terrorists.

As such, they need to be put down in the street like rabid dogs. Every single one.

Counterpoint using your words...


I don't think the situations are as symmetrical as you'd like to present.

Each of us has the right to peaceably to assemble.
The federal agents only have the power to defend federal property.

If individuals break the law, the individuals should be arrested.

I was gassed at a DC protest in 72 and I was sitting on my ass. As were 98% of the protesters. (On their own asses. Not mine. Just to clear up the ambiguity.)
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: dickfreckle: The Guard came to my rescue during Katrina. 1,000 calorie MREs, training a sidearm while telling me to get the f*ck home and then holding back bc I was just some dude strolling home. K

Once, with my drunk GF I was trying to coddle home, we got a free if strongly recommended ride  in a Humvee. Not a Hummer.

Look, I'm in a horrible drink spiral since 'rona and am just sh*tting on many threads. Am sorry. Not my intention. Maybe I'll head to the Geek or ENtertainment tabs and argue about Star Wars. Now that I think of it I'm more likely to piss them off with anything I might fart in the pol tab.

[Fark user image 334x251] [View Full Size image _x_]

/get some sleep son.
//now I am hungry for an MRE
///anything but the Ham one.


I just love that AP cannot keep a straight face in that scene for the life of her.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GreenSun: They said something about protests having been mostly peaceful? Hmm let's see, how many children got killed again, how many adults were killed, how many people were assaulted randomly, oh yeah there's that case where some people got shot in their car by "protestors", then there's the case of a mother who got shot in the presence of her little daughter simply for saying that all lives matter, then there's the case of a baby in a stroller who got shot for no reason, then there's the murder of a black police officer, then there's the case of these "protesters" crashing the gates into private property, then what about the many rape cases and looting that couldn't be stopped by the police or helped or investigated because the protesters stopped the cops, oh and there's that kid who got shot and the protesters stopped the ambulances from coming, then there's the molotov attacks on vehicles and property, ah the list simply goes on and on and on for these so called "peaceful protests"...


You sound panicky.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Real headline that should be written about trump and the whole situation : Embattled leader deploys secret police service to opposition stronghold in bid to retain power.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: These brownshirts know exactly how wrong it is for them to be the willing fools who stomp on the constitution every time they break up a peaceful protest and illegally snatch US citizens off the streets.


I think how they treated "Captain Portland" was the huge tell in this regard.

Christopher David, the Navy veteran and Naval Academy alumni that had his few minutes of fame over the weekend, was assaulted just for asking them that question.

He went down to the protests, dressed in all his service/veteran pride clothes, walked up to a line of stormtroopers, and just asked them how what they were doing fit in with their oath to uphold the US Constitution.

Their response was to strike him repeatedly with a baton (to the point he's having reconstructive surgery on one of his hands today) and then blast him with pepper spray in the face.

. . .all for asking a group of these troops how what they're doing fits in with their oath to the Constitution.

Now THAT sounded like an admission of guilt to me, that they KNOW it's wrong, but they don't care, and will attack people just for pointing out that what they're doing is illegal.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: dickfreckle: hubiestubert: Might be time to call up the National Guard. See who wins that particular pissing match.

Dude, I'm a huge admirer of your posts. And I was also in the food biz. Email me and we'll cost out a menu as long as you let me handle the wine.

But I'm a bit alarmed by this particular post. I'm SO tempted to have the Guard roll in and f*ck people up. But I've also read about Kent State.

I see that I have failed. My point stands but it should't have been addressed to you. Accept this apology, please.

/kinda drunk


8:30AM...  Now that is dedication!
 
