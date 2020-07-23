 Skip to content
(KTSM)   Today's "Covidiot throwing doughnuts at employees after being told to wear a mask" incident comes to us from El Paso   (ktsm.com) divider line
    Asinine, Building, Police, Face, Doughnut, Fine of lands, Fire protection, EL PASO, Local business Dapper Doughnuts  
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the videos of Walmartians freaking out over having to wear masks this week? Did I miss a Fark thread about them?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lauren Keener, a supervisor at Dapper Doughnuts said she asked a couple who was waiting for their order to put their face masks on or they could wait outside.

"I handed her her doughnuts and she got very confrontational with me and told me you cant speak to your customers like this and then proceeded to throw the box at me," Keener said.

Not very patriotic of them.  I hope Barr's Secret Police put them away for a long, long time.  These right wing mobs attacking our beautiful businesses must learn the importance of law and order.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Being El Paso, surprised they just threw donuts and not lead.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Where are the videos of Walmartians freaking out over having to wear masks this week? Did I miss a Fark thread about them?


What are you trying to do, break the internet?  There are probably too many of them to load.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it Colbert that had the supercut of Karen's having tantrums about masks last night? There's a damned pandemic of morons having hissy fits. I was surprised how many of them have been caught on film so far, it's staggering.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Being El Paso, surprised they just threw donuts and not lead.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Above: Texas.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
... with a glazed look on his face.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Sloppy Wreck: Being El Paso, surprised they just threw donuts and not lead.

[Fark user image image 480x270]

Above: Texas.


Oh, f*ck, they have opposable thumbs now? We are right, proper, f*cked, mate.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: ... with a glazed look on his face.


I don't care, I'm giving that a funny vote.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
JUST WEAR THE DAMN MASK ASSHOLES!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
In Fark We Trust
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can throw a donut at me sweetie. Not a pick-up line, I'm just in the mood for a donut.
 
sniderman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the plus side, free floor doughnuts.

/5-second rule
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.