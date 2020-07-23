 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Fratboys and alcoholics could, nay, will ruin college reopenings   (usatoday.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Fraternities and sororities, masked student, University, doctoral student, prestigious college campus, graduate students, universities attempt, Greek life  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was wondering about that myself.

I had chicken pox as an adult back in college when I was a junior.  Great Spring Break that year!  Colgate U's a tiny place in the middle of nowhere and there's really no place to put folks in quarantine.  They had to send me home.  There was no vaccine back then.

But every little sniffle just burned through all my fraternity brothers.  Parties or not, close quarters (that means dorms, too) are going to be a major issue.

Bars are avoidable.  Not like college kids will do that, but still.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This already happened earlier this summer in Boulder. The kids got let out of quarantine, got rowdy, and got Covid.

It's been mostly quiet since the kids left for the summer and the city cracked down. It'll get bad again, I'm sure. Drunk kids who think they're invincible? Yeah, they tend to make good decisions. /eyeroll/
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh, I would've thought it was the coronavirus.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda dumb to think sororities wont be just as bad... they will.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already ruining college sports, the players keep going to parties,
 
piltdown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A masked student might successfully navigate her chemistry class, then contract coronavirus while eating lunch with friends. Another might wash his hands and wear a mask on campus but drop his guard at an off-campus fraternity house. A third could obey all campus guidelines but pop into a crowded bar on Thursday night.
Game over."

Yup.  At that points, we all die.  Them's the facts.  Just listen to Dr Fauci!
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For sororities, the antidote may be tickle fights

Think that's video I saw
For research
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fraternities are gross, stupid little juvenile treehouse clubs full of rape and toxic masculinity.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Fraternities are gross, stupid little juvenile treehouse clubs full of rape and toxic masculinity.


That even with this terrible reputations are filled with people when they have parties
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

piltdown: "A masked student might successfully navigate her chemistry class, then contract coronavirus while eating lunch with friends. Another might wash his hands and wear a mask on campus but drop his guard at an off-campus fraternity house. A third could obey all campus guidelines but pop into a crowded bar on Thursday night.
Game over."

Yup.  At that points, we all die.  Them's the facts.  Just listen to Dr Fauci!


Unfortunately it sounds like the old pot leads to heroin addiction, so no one takes it seriously
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: This already happened earlier this summer in Boulder. The kids got let out of quarantine, got rowdy, and got Covid.



Ohio University showed this to be true as well. A bunch of kids came into town for the 4th of July and went to house parties (lots of photos online of it). Now Athens County is leading the state of Ohio a positive COVID rate, but people refuse to believe it is related to the students because reasons and such.

/But my freedoms!
//Wanking motion
 
HaywoodJablonski [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's college.  Everyone is dumb and horny.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you compare it to how many kids will die from alcohol poisoning, or alcohol instigated deaths, probably a non-issue.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: This already happened earlier this summer in Boulder. The kids got let out of quarantine, got rowdy, and got Covid.

It's been mostly quiet since the kids left for the summer and the city cracked down. It'll get bad again, I'm sure. Drunk kids who think they're invincible? Yeah, they tend to make good decisions. /eyeroll/


I know a lot of drunk adults anywhere from 21 to 75 that refuse to believe Covid is a real problem because then they'd have to face the fact they live in bars.  And they're from all sides of politics so it isn't that.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Fraternities are gross, stupid little juvenile treehouse clubs full of rape and toxic masculinity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Fraternities are gross, stupid little juvenile treehouse clubs full of rape and toxic masculinity.


Got blackballed, huh?
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Fraternities are gross, stupid little juvenile treehouse clubs full of rape and toxic masculinity.


Wait, they've changed? They used to also include drunks and anti-99%-ism.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The people who handled spring break and Memorial Day and July 4 so responsibly? Weird.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Headline is one word too long.

// and I guess make it past tense, too
// ...I'll come in again
 
cefm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Frat boys and alcoholics?  But you repeat yourself.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Say what you want about frat boys but, they get that top shelf pussy.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: zobear: This already happened earlier this summer in Boulder. The kids got let out of quarantine, got rowdy, and got Covid.

It's been mostly quiet since the kids left for the summer and the city cracked down. It'll get bad again, I'm sure. Drunk kids who think they're invincible? Yeah, they tend to make good decisions. /eyeroll/

I know a lot of drunk adults anywhere from 21 to 75 that refuse to believe Covid is a real problem because then they'd have to face the fact they live in bars.  And they're from all sides of politics so it isn't that.


Alcohol is a disinfectant and you drink it. And it will kill the virus science
 
