(Daily Star)   If you actually had one of these sex holodecks there's no way you'd waste your time building the rest of the starship (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I seem to remember some episode where Wesley or one of the other annoying characters caused a ruckus because he was re-creating female members of the crew to be his sex slaves in the Holodeck. Although I don't think they really ventured into the territory of it being just about sex -- it was more about them lavishing attention on him. But that was just the PG-rated depiction of it being just about sex. I remember wondering why they didn't have a "do not allow the re-creation of actual enlisted officers" setting on those things.
 
I've always wanted to create a series called "Star Trek: Night Crew," and I'm pretty sure that this is how they would occupy their time.
 
Always nice to have a preview of tonight's nightmares.
I still chuckle at the word "teledildonics"

/Ring ring ring, dildophone
 
There is a theory that the reason why we don't see the presence of extraterrestrial civilizations is because once a civilization's technology gets so advanced, it invariably builds a giant simulator, and everyone uploads their consciousness to live free and unencumbered by all the nasty stuff that comes with living in a flesh and blood body
 
I think it was just some weirdo redshirt from engineering.  All I remember was that the guy had the a ting chops of a 5th grader playing Benjamin Franklin in a school play
 
It wasn't Wesley, it was Lt. Reginald Barclay.

He created a holographic replica of Troi that was implied (to the G-rated standards of an early 90's TV show) to be a sex toy. . .to which actual Troi was horrified.  Given that he was part of the actual crew, and they would sometimes use holograms of crew members in training simulations (like Troi's test to be promoted to Commander later in the series), it's probably just normally allowed to create holographic replicas of crewmembers in the holodeck, because abuses like that don't normally happen.

There WAS a DS9 episode where someone paid Quark to create a more explicitly sex toy replica of Major Kira and Quark just couldn't have the station's computer provide him with that, and he kept trying to trick her into some scenario where he could get a high-resolution holographic scan he could use for that purpose.  He then tries to hack the station computer to get the relevant information. . .so they tricked him and made him THINK he had the relevant information, but the actual hologram it produced was Kira's naked body. . .with Quark's head on it, and the customer was enraged by this (obviously), so Quark didn't get his money.

They ultimately trick hi
 
Ensign Barclay maybe? Played by Dwight Schultz.
 
You can make "teledildonic" in scrabble if someone makes "dildo" first. I might have to dust off the scrabble board just to try for that. As long as the kids don't wander in during the game.
 
Japs do much better vr porn than europeans and americans. The only bother is the censoring... so much wasted potential.
 
It was Lt. Barclay, and I would wager he was a more annoying character than Wesley.
 
Coming up on 2 years since I got my VR headset, and I must say, VR porn is pretty great, it's my #2 use after Beat Saber.

The content is basically what you'd imagine: you're the male protagonist, and the lady is into you. Sex follows thereafter, and is more immersive because you are, ahem, in the middle of the action, and also control the ability to look around wherever you want.

The article mentions Badoink, which is the company that spends the most money on marketing, but I prefer WankzVR. There are also companies like CzechVR over in Europe that have the best technology if you don't mind the ladies not speaking English.

It's a pretty neat hobby. Even 2D porn looks better when you're sealed inside a dark headset with a virtual screen that can be any size you want it to be.
 
If they really want to piss off the customer they could've kept Kira's head but installed Quarks face in place of the naughty bits. Then the story could be that the customer actually liked it just fine, and Quark gets to learn a lesson.
 
Ds9, was one of the main plots Quark if an episode where Quark was paid to do so of Kira for one of his customers.  He did also purvey other sex programs over the course of the show of course.

There were a few scenes, in Voyager I think, where they show basically a sex paradise (while alluding to it being a "relaxation" program) that a few crew members visit, including Janeway.

The closest thing like that in TNG I remember was various characters recreating others for other relatively clean reasons (Laforge for the warp engineer lady, Barklay for his fantasy of being important).
 
Like ethics.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

This picture is hilarious. And it also gives us an indication of how we can get ahead of the curve.

By the time the quarantine fully lifts, the world will be filled with VR porn addicts, and we'll be able to spot them by the pressure marks left on their faces by the goggles/headsets/cheapass cardboard box phone holders. Now's the time to start working on the slang terms we'll have for them.

Frame eyes? Pornfaces? iWanks? VR virgins? Horny Mnemonics?

Also, just a warning for you kids out there. It's awkward enough when your mom walks in while you're polishing your knob. VR porn greatly amplifies the awkwardness, because you might never know for sure if she walked in or not. And your college roommates are just going to quietly leave your door open and invite the rest of the dorm to stroll past. Your mind might be floating in a digital dream, but your nasty body is still right here in the real world doing its nasty business, and possibly becoming a livestreamed digital star in its own right.
 
My personal explanation for Ferml's paradox has always been that any advanced aliens are too busy jerking off in virtual reality to care about galactic expansion.
 
So you're that guy on the bus. Nice to finally meet you.  Naw.  I won't shake hands.  Uh, Covid things.
 
If you wondered why in a post scarcity world anyone would volunteer to be a redshirt, it's because they are all pedophiles and rapists who were told they either do hard time mining radioactive quadlithium or work off their sentence as cannon fodder with occasional use of the masturbatorium for good behavior/preventing outbursts
 
1. This technology is useless without being able to directly plug into the brain and deliver the full experience: Sight, Sound, Taste, Smell, Touch.
2. If I were in starfleet and had access to a holodeck, I'm not sure they'd ever be able to get me out of the holodeck. And I would sincerely hate to be the midshipman stuck on cleaning detail in that part of the ship.

In fact, just set me up with that holoship from Star Trek: Insurrection, park it somewhere out of the way, and leave me on it. Call it a study in long-term holodeck immersion.
 
What are ethics exactly? Seems they change according to the current mores of society
One society might see human sacrifice, even cannibalism as perfectly ethical
Others like the Greeks had no problem at all with grown men having sex with boys

So while it is important to abide by the "ethics" of your society if you want to maintain your life and liberty, you should not revere them as sacrosanct, but merely as the mores of the day

And honestly, we've become far too ethical, past the point of reason when we start hating on long dead people for living by the code of ethics of their day
 
Riker got pissed at his version who was a big dumb ponce. Worf was also annoyed. Only Lt Blindguy was amused, and that's because you know he was getting digital ass all the time. In fact it was the only ass he ever got.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me help you
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


I agree! That carpet is terrible!
 
Kit Fister: 2. If I were in starfleet and had access to a holodeck, I'm not sure they'd ever be able to get me out of the holodeck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
In the Next Gen universe, redshirts were command officers. The perverts have taken over!

/but we knew that already.
 
Oh I dunno.. if I had the rest of the star ship I could leave Earth and not look back. That beats the sex holodeck by far especially when you look at how 2020 has turned out.
 
In my day, we had to stare expressionlessly at girls until we memorized their image for later recall.
 
Also...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
It goes all the way up to the Badmirals. I don't think there was a single Starfleet Command officer in TNG wasn't evil, colliding with aliens, secretly an evil alien, startlingly incompetent, or a mix of all of those.

All the redshirts in that pic you put up clearly use the Holodeck for nefarious purposes, we just don't get to see Cap'n Picard play Hardboiled Detective Dick Sprung that often.
 
Like Tom Paris on Voyager.
 
And yet no one like the head set to Mario 🎾
Odd.
F++k the market.
 
Yes. AKA Howling Mad Murdock from the A-Team. And I think his acting on the show was not necessarily 5th-grader quality, but intentionally awkward and cringey as a character trait to contrast all the other main characters being so perfect and competent at everything.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I had a roommate in the dorms that occasionally failed to hide his weird latex sex torso. It was just an ass (and appropriate openings) with a couple inches of stomach and a couple inches of legs. Creepy as fark. I have no idea how he hosed that thing out without being caught. There were at least 40 people who lived on that floor.

I can just imagine him in there, whaling away on that thing while strapped into some VR contraption, completely oblivious to his surroundings.

Its a gross image, but I find it hilarious nonetheless.
 
Why the hell is the guy not just wearing the cameras and audio pickups?  It'd be awkward, but not "kissing a manikin awkward."
 
Still came. I can fap to anything.
 
Hooked on dildonics worked for me!
 
You say that like it's a bad thing.

/proud pervert
//no, not that kind of pervert.
///the normal, healthy kind of pervert.
 
Well, there was also that episode where Geordi LaForge created a holodeck representation of the lady that designed the warp systems on the Enterprise, right down to using her starfleet psych profile as a source for the personality matrix to solve some engineering problem or other...only to start getting all romantically involved/pervy over her.

...That ended badly when the real version showed up, found the program and what had been going on and...

not to mention, she was married...
 
