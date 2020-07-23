 Skip to content
(NPR)   In this month's episode of 'Surprise Medical Bill', the rise of the out of network Surgical Assistant when every other component of the surgery was in-network   (npr.org) divider line
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
^F private equity: 4 hits

The local hospital's ER docs are hired by a firm acquired by private equity and don't participate with insurance, either
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I especially love the Ambush Triage Nurse that will talk to your step mother for HOURS for the low low price of $12 a minute.  That's a nice touch you don't find in any other country.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tend to stay out-of-network with health plans, either accepting what a health plan will pay them or billing the patient directly

The Ambush Triage Nurse used to send a bill once a year.  The Ambush "Limo" Service has much more faith, for reasons that are unclear.

Dispute every last bill that's shady.  Keep a form letter if they persist in refusing to explain their services to you.  Smile when you mail it to them every year.
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way to simplify the confusing billing situation of innumerable providers and fees for medical services.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was laid up in the hospital. People would stop buy ask me few questions, and never see them again.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've considered getting one of those medic-alert tattoos that says "allergic to hospital bills, roll me into a corner and let me die". That way if I'm ever in a car wreck it will be a lot cheaper :-P
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Institute Single Payer Healthcare and make it a Federal Felony (punishable by loss of license and permanent ban from working in any healthcare-related field) to attempt to collect payment from a patient without having first obtained a specific written authorization from the patient outlining the exact elective procedure and the cost.  The entire form should be in a minimum of 16-point, Times New Roman or Arial font, and printed in black ink on white paper.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cigna health plan's network.

There is your problem
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They tend to stay out-of-network with health plans, either accepting what a health plan will pay them or billing the patient directly

The Ambush Triage Nurse used to send a bill once a year.  The Ambush "Limo" Service has much more faith, for reasons that are unclear.

Dispute every last bill that's shady.  Keep a form letter if they persist in refusing to explain their services to you.  Smile when you mail it to them every year.


Living in the US is exhausting.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going through this right now!
They told me everything was "in network" and guess what? The guy that reads the lab reports? No. 50% bracket, out of network and something called "back billing" which is now legal? $14k.
Not covered under maximum out of pocket either. You pay.
Radiation? No. Back bill that for 8k as well. Doesn't apply to out of pocket max either.

Republicans hate Americans.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then we have people who insist that socialized medicine is bad.  JFC.

Either single payer the whole thing with a "if you don't take what we give you, you wasted your time" clause, or nationalize the health providers.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chhabra said patients should ask their surgeons before surgery whether an assistant will be involved and whether that assistant is in-network.

No, they really shouldn't. If the surgeon decides he needs to hire a subcontractor, that's between him and the subcontractor. His expenses are not my problem. No reasonable person should ever expect that a patient has to become an expert in medical insurance billing just as they're about to be wheeled into the O.R. It's just one more way that the medical insurance industry is one giant scam.
 
drwiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The total bill: $96,377 for the surgery was billed by the hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., part of HealthONE, a division of the for-profit hospital chain HCA. It accepted a $3,216.60 payment from the insurance company, as well as $357.40 from the Benassos, as payment in full"

Lets' try to gouge you for 100 grand and see if you roll over. We'll actually take 5% of that as payment in full though. What a racket.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's complete bullshiat that hospitals and surgeons are allowed to get away with this shiat. The surgical assistant isn't rolling up on their own, the surgeon is bringing them on board and the hospital is looking the other way.

It looks suspiciously like insurance fraud, where there's a kickback to the surgeon's office who can bill more for their "assistant" than they can bill for their own in-network negotiated rates.
 
Slightly Warped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One point I like about New York is that the state has a way to deal with it.  If you get a surprise bill, fill out a state form, mail it in and the provider and insurance company fight it out.

My wife was in the hospital for an extended period with the hospital pushing every doctor and speciality through her room.  Half of them were out of network and we got a lot of surprises because we didn't know to ask.  Mailed them in and never heard another peep.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every other country on the planet has this same problem.
Oh wait, no they don't.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having gotten caught with the "oh this doctor who works every day at the same hospital as all the others involved in the case happens to be out of network" scam myself, this kind of thing is completely BS.

But hey we have more choices than people with single payer!...except for needing prior authorization, referrals, and having to drive 45 minutes for appointments because nobody in the county takes your insurance. But yeah it's totally better than single payer.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: And then we have people who insist that socialized medicine is bad.  JFC.


It's bad for them. This includes doctors, executives at hospitals, Pharma bros, private equity... basically everyone cashing in on the rampant profiteering in health care today. The discouraging thing is that these people will fight tooth and nail to protect their ill gotten gains (past, present, and future).
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Chhabra said patients should ask their surgeons before surgery whether an assistant will be involved and whether that assistant is in-network.

No, they really shouldn't. If the surgeon decides he needs to hire a subcontractor, that's between him and the subcontractor. His expenses are not my problem. No reasonable person should ever expect that a patient has to become an expert in medical insurance billing just as they're about to be wheeled into the O.R. It's just one more way that the medical insurance industry is one giant scam.


I'm a subcontractor in a much different field. The prime contractor pays my company who pays me. It is transparent to the customer who does not care what name is on my paycheck. The customer said they are paying $x for the services I provide.

How is it the responsibility of the customer to pay the subcontractor directly. If my company issued a separate bill I'm pretty sure the prime contractor would fire our firm. The separate billing is bs and the hospital shouldn't allow it much less the insurance companies.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Institute Single Payer Healthcare and make it a Federal Felony (punishable by loss of license and permanent ban from working in any healthcare-related field) to attempt to collect payment from a patient without having first obtained a specific written authorization from the patient outlining the exact elective procedure and the cost.  The entire form should be in a minimum of 16-point, Times New Roman or Arial font, and printed in black ink on white paper.


The United States Senate is a thing that exists to block anything like this from ever passing.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: And then we have people who insist that socialized medicine is bad.  JFC.

Either single payer the whole thing with a "if you don't take what we give you, you wasted your time" clause, or nationalize the health providers.


Well, you see, it's. . .socialism. .. that means that socialized medicine is just like something out of the Stalin-era of the USSR, with grim government bureaucrats denying you healthcare because they've decided you aren't worth it, and faceless boards of government paper-pushers overruling your doctor. . .and hospitals replaced with dingy run-down clinics that are run like the DMV. . .and waiting in long lines for even routine healthcare to see your government-assigned doctor (since you can't choose your own doctor anymore) and finding it virtually impossible to get anything more than a routine doctor's appointment without a years-long wait. . .

. . .and that's the ONLY alternative to our current system, the US's system is the best in the world because every place that doesn't have the US's current system is JUST like that Stalinist nightmare!

. .. that was the GOP's talking points a decade ago during the saga over the Affordable Healthcare Act, and I still hear RWNJ's parrot them to this day like gospel.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I had appendicitis a few years ago, waking up at 2 AM with severe pain, the first thing I did wasn't wake up my husband to take me to the hospital. It was check my insurance to verify which hospitals were in-network (the closest one wasn't).

I was there for roughly 6 hours. They ended up clearing it up with some massive IV of antibiotics (which they try sometimes now rather than an immediate appendectomy), so I never saw a surgeon. There was still pain for the next few days as I took some prescription antibiotics to make sure it completely cleared up (which it did, not had a problem since).

Over the following months I received almost a dozen bills. The hospital. The hospital nursing agency. The hospital pharmacy. The pharmacist billed me separately from the pharmacy. The company that ran the CT or MRI or whatever scan they did. The technician that ran said scan billed me separately from that company. Two or three doctors that came by, at least one of which I saw for maybe 30 seconds total. The surgeon that didn't perform surgery billed me for some of the prep time that was wasted.

And as this article points out, while the hospital was in-network, half of the other people or organizations that saw me were not. I had no choice once at the hospital of who I saw, so what could I do about it? At the minimum, there should be some requirement that if you do your part and make sure you're at an in-network facility, everything they do there should count as being in-network because else what's the farking point of the network? The insurance website doesn't list everyone AT the hospital. It just lists hospitals and says "Go to these ones". It's even possible I could have gone to an out-of-network hospital and paid less if the Wheel of Fortune decided that the doctors there were in-network even if the hospital wasn't.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.O.U.S: I've considered getting one of those medic-alert tattoos that says "allergic to hospital bills, roll me into a corner and let me die". That way if I'm ever in a car wreck it will be a lot cheaper :-P


No, see, if they come in contact with you, ignoring you would be unethical.  But treating you, even shoddily, and billing you into oblivion for the rest of your life?  That's "compassionate and caring" - that's what their mission is.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: wage0048: Institute Single Payer Healthcare and make it a Federal Felony (punishable by loss of license and permanent ban from working in any healthcare-related field) to attempt to collect payment from a patient without having first obtained a specific written authorization from the patient outlining the exact elective procedure and the cost.  The entire form should be in a minimum of 16-point, Times New Roman or Arial font, and printed in black ink on white paper.

The United States Senate is a thing that exists to block anything like this from ever passing.


More specifically, Moscow Mitch "The Turtle" McConnell will ensure it never so much comes up for a vote.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: wage0048: Institute Single Payer Healthcare and make it a Federal Felony (punishable by loss of license and permanent ban from working in any healthcare-related field) to attempt to collect payment from a patient without having first obtained a specific written authorization from the patient outlining the exact elective procedure and the cost.  The entire form should be in a minimum of 16-point, Times New Roman or Arial font, and printed in black ink on white paper.

The United States Senate is a thing that exists to block anything like this from ever passing.


fark the senate, or at least the 53 MAGAt farkers.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But 'mericans keep insisting that the notion of coming out of the hospital and only having to pay parking fees is a complete fiction: impossible, unworkable.

Just imagine how much more efficient (and cheaper) your system could be if you could eliminate all the administrators who have to figure out all the billing arrangements and do all the billing.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is all a scam.  I know, great surprise.  These are not "independent contractors that just don't happen to be in-network."  When you track the fee arrangements and convoluted ownership the money all flowing into the surgeons' and hospitals' pockets.  You should talk to a lawyer to get the best wording but you should always make clear that you are not authorizing any treatment that is done by anyone out-of-network.  They'll send you a bill anyway, usually for work that wasn't even done. At that point you politely reply "sucks to be you, then.  Should have been in-network."

Many (most?) states have banned the practice for state managed plans, especially in Republican run states.  But with the Democrats blocking Congress and since there isn't a way for them to make money off it there is no way they will pass a law on this to cover multi-state plans.

What?  You have bought into the myth that Democrats care about the common man?  You poor deluded child.  Read up on who supports them.  They are truly the party of big money.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: When I was laid up in the hospital. People would stop buy ask me few questions, and never see them again.


I think we need a medical version of the Don't Talk To The Police youtube video.
In hospital?
Stranger asks you a question?
"Will you be billing me for this?" "Are you covered by my medical insurance?" "I do not consent to be billed for your services"

/British. Laughs socialisedly.
//Last trip to A+E (our ER) cost me 80p. And that was the cup of coffee I bought in the twenty minute wait to be seen.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I fixed your computer.  My usual rate of $75 is what we agreed on.  However, for your network issues, I had to get a specialist in.  That's an extra $4500.  So, go ahead and pay me $4575.

It doesn't work like that.

At least, it shouldn't work like that.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Going through this right now!
They told me everything was "in network" and guess what? The guy that reads the lab reports? No. 50% bracket, out of network and something called "back billing" which is now legal? $14k.
Not covered under maximum out of pocket either. You pay.
Radiation? No. Back bill that for 8k as well. Doesn't apply to out of pocket max either.

Republicans hate Americans.


At some point, peoples reactions will be "fark you, see you in court."
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Going through this right now!
They told me everything was "in network" and guess what? The guy that reads the lab reports? No. 50% bracket, out of network and something called "back billing" which is now legal? $14k.
Not covered under maximum out of pocket either. You pay.
Radiation? No. Back bill that for 8k as well. Doesn't apply to out of pocket max either.

Republicans hate Americans.


Actually, of the few states to address this problem, it's almost a 50/50 split between red and blue states.

Seriously, dude, big insurance has corrupted ALL politicians.

/states are texas, florida, new mexico, colorado, washington, and apparently 4 others I can't identify at the moment
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you have an elective surgery and sign a payment release, you need to redline it first for this very reason, and the other party has to agree to it.  Yes, you need to have some legal training to get surgery.
Emergencies where you can't make those choices usually lead to different methods, but it always has to come down to "I'm not paying for that, I need to speak to someone in charge of this invoice."

Eventually you get to someone who's used to "negotiating" down to the terms insurance companies are used to.  5 minutes can save you thousands of dollars.  After that it's 60 minutes a day until someone gives up and your credit score tanks.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invisible Obama: Geotpf: wage0048: Institute Single Payer Healthcare and make it a Federal Felony (punishable by loss of license and permanent ban from working in any healthcare-related field) to attempt to collect payment from a patient without having first obtained a specific written authorization from the patient outlining the exact elective procedure and the cost.  The entire form should be in a minimum of 16-point, Times New Roman or Arial font, and printed in black ink on white paper.

The United States Senate is a thing that exists to block anything like this from ever passing.

More specifically, Moscow Mitch "The Turtle" McConnell will ensure it never so much comes up for a vote.


True, but even if the Democrats retake the Senate in November, there is no chance they will have 60 Senators, so such can and will still be filibustered (no, the Democrats aren't ending the filibuster either).  There are enough low population conservative states that even if the Democrats managed to get to 60 seats in some future election, several of them (5 to 10) would be moderate enough to refuse to pass anything as "radical" as single payer.

The fact that even something as weak as the ACA ever passed was amazing (the Democrats had exactly 60 senate seats for a few months).
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drwiki: "The total bill: $96,377 for the surgery was billed by the hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., part of HealthONE, a division of the for-profit hospital chain HCA. It accepted a $3,216.60 payment from the insurance company, as well as $357.40 from the Benassos, as payment in full"

Lets' try to gouge you for 100 grand and see if you roll over. We'll actually take 5% of that as payment in full though. What a racket.


This is the reality I've seen, as well.  But I kept notes, and had a friend who was a Doc at the hospital.  When they started pulling shiat on me, I told them to fark off, and called him.  He came in and barked some orders, and got things set right, including medication and treatment.

Then the hospital forgave quite a bit of the debt, and gave me a written apology.  I keep that letter, as proof to myself that you don't go to the hospital unless you're dying, and even then ... take notes, and call friends for help with the nefarious BS that goes on in there.

If that friend is a board member or cash-cow doctor, even better.  F*&cking bullshiat.  You shouldn't need that kind of connection to be treated like a patient instead of a paycheck.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: And then we have people who insist that socialized medicine is bad.  JFC.

Either single payer the whole thing with a "if you don't take what we give you, you wasted your time" clause, or nationalize the health providers.


Sorta related CSB.

UKite here, I went into hospital for a routine scan for a herniated spinal disk. Was called in a week later to see a specialist. They had picked up a completely unrelated kidney cancer. Two weeks later I was in surgery for a radical nephrectomy. A six hour surgery, a week in HDU and another week in the ward. Total cost to me with no private insurance was exactly nothing. For the initial disk scan, cancer diagnosis, surgery and two week treatment. Plus the anti-coagulant meds for the next two months and five years of checkups.

Well, apart from the £4.00 for parking for my sister when she visited me in hospital. I can't even consider what the cost would be in the US.

Oh, BTW, it took two weeks from the specialist consult to the surgery because it was over Xmas and I elected to delay the surgery until after the festive period.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something that would go a long way towards fixing the problem:  Federal law:  Network rules flow from the facility to anyone who provides services at the facility.  Yes, this would bankrupt some businesses whose business model is sticking patients with surprise bills.  So what.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G. Tarrant: When I had appendicitis a few years ago, waking up at 2 AM with severe pain, the first thing I did wasn't wake up my husband to take me to the hospital. It was check my insurance to verify which hospitals were in-network (the closest one wasn't).

I was there for roughly 6 hours. They ended up clearing it up with some massive IV of antibiotics (which they try sometimes now rather than an immediate appendectomy), so I never saw a surgeon. There was still pain for the next few days as I took some prescription antibiotics to make sure it completely cleared up (which it did, not had a problem since).

Over the following months I received almost a dozen bills. The hospital. The hospital nursing agency. The hospital pharmacy. The pharmacist billed me separately from the pharmacy. The company that ran the CT or MRI or whatever scan they did. The technician that ran said scan billed me separately from that company. Two or three doctors that came by, at least one of which I saw for maybe 30 seconds total. The surgeon that didn't perform surgery billed me for some of the prep time that was wasted.

And as this article points out, while the hospital was in-network, half of the other people or organizations that saw me were not. I had no choice once at the hospital of who I saw, so what could I do about it? At the minimum, there should be some requirement that if you do your part and make sure you're at an in-network facility, everything they do there should count as being in-network because else what's the farking point of the network? The insurance website doesn't list everyone AT the hospital. It just lists hospitals and says "Go to these ones". It's even possible I could have gone to an out-of-network hospital and paid less if the Wheel of Fortune decided that the doctors there were in-network even if the hospital wasn't.


States are agreeing. So much so that even Texas has a program setup where if you're in an in-network facility and get billed by out of network services, they force the insurance company and OON providers to settle with each other. Also works if you're unable to evaluate where to go due to urgency.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion:

No, they really shouldn't. If the surgeon decides he needs to hire a subcontractor, that's between him and the subcontractor. His expenses are not my problem. No reasonable person should ever expect that a patient has to become an expert in medical insurance billing just as they're about to be wheeled into the O.R. It's just one more way that the medical insurance industry is one giant scam.


THIS! THIS! THIS!  A MILLION MORE TIMES!

How, the F*CK did that become a normal thing?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vansthing: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Chhabra said patients should ask their surgeons before surgery whether an assistant will be involved and whether that assistant is in-network.

No, they really shouldn't. If the surgeon decides he needs to hire a subcontractor, that's between him and the subcontractor. His expenses are not my problem. No reasonable person should ever expect that a patient has to become an expert in medical insurance billing just as they're about to be wheeled into the O.R. It's just one more way that the medical insurance industry is one giant scam.

I'm a subcontractor in a much different field. The prime contractor pays my company who pays me. It is transparent to the customer who does not care what name is on my paycheck. The customer said they are paying $x for the services I provide.

How is it the responsibility of the customer to pay the subcontractor directly. If my company issued a separate bill I'm pretty sure the prime contractor would fire our firm. The separate billing is bs and the hospital shouldn't allow it much less the insurance companies.


Yep. In a sane world if your hospital is in your network then they decide who to hire and they all bill the hospital and the hospital sends you or your insurer one itemised bill.

/Or in the case of the NHS no one sends anyone a bill.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: When I was laid up in the hospital. People would stop buy ask me few questions, and never see them again.


You:  *lying there* on day 3
<random doc> (guy working in your floor just walking by at shift start being friendly): "Hey good morning. You're still here? How's it going?"
You: 'Not bad.  Just waiting for <other doctor doing your actual treatment> to come give me the OK to go!'
<random doc>: 'Awesome. Glad to hear it. Have a good one!'

6 months later: *bill in mail* <random doc> routine follow up consult, out of network, $3,480.70
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoramist: But 'mericans keep insisting that the notion of coming out of the hospital and only having to pay parking fees is a complete fiction: impossible, unworkable.

Just imagine how much more efficient (and cheaper) your system could be if you could eliminate all the administrators who have to figure out all the billing arrangements and do all the billing.


Yep, my mother had cataracts done at Moorfields in London, a world-class eye hospital. She had to pay £5 for parking. That was it.

/Come to think of it, I drove her there and I paid that parking!
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vansthing: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Chhabra said patients should ask their surgeons before surgery whether an assistant will be involved and whether that assistant is in-network.

No, they really shouldn't. If the surgeon decides he needs to hire a subcontractor, that's between him and the subcontractor. His expenses are not my problem. No reasonable person should ever expect that a patient has to become an expert in medical insurance billing just as they're about to be wheeled into the O.R. It's just one more way that the medical insurance industry is one giant scam.

I'm a subcontractor in a much different field. The prime contractor pays my company who pays me. It is transparent to the customer who does not care what name is on my paycheck. The customer said they are paying $x for the services I provide.

How is it the responsibility of the customer to pay the subcontractor directly. If my company issued a separate bill I'm pretty sure the prime contractor would fire our firm. The separate billing is bs and the hospital shouldn't allow it much less the insurance companies.


This.  The doctor hired the surgical assistant.  The assistants pay should come out of the doctor's cut, not be billed directly to the customer.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Going through this right now!
They told me everything was "in network" and guess what? The guy that reads the lab reports? No. 50% bracket, out of network and something called "back billing" which is now legal? $14k.
Not covered under maximum out of pocket either. You pay.
Radiation? No. Back bill that for 8k as well. Doesn't apply to out of pocket max either.

Republicans hate Americans.


You sound poor.
Being poor is un-American.
Republicans hate people who are un-American.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nobody11155: It is all a scam.  I know, great surprise.  These are not "independent contractors that just don't happen to be in-network."  When you track the fee arrangements and convoluted ownership the money all flowing into the surgeons' and hospitals' pockets.  You should talk to a lawyer to get the best wording but you should always make clear that you are not authorizing any treatment that is done by anyone out-of-network.  They'll send you a bill anyway, usually for work that wasn't even done. At that point you politely reply "sucks to be you, then.  Should have been in-network."

Many (most?) states have banned the practice for state managed plans, especially in Republican run states.  But with the Democrats blocking Congress and since there isn't a way for them to make money off it there is no way they will pass a law on this to cover multi-state plans.

What?  You have bought into the myth that Democrats care about the common man?  You poor deluded child.  Read up on who supports them.  They are truly the party of big money.


Oh yeah, Republicans are for the little guy.  Sure.  Nobody is buying the BS you are selling.  At the very least, you get a [Citation Needed].  Provide a link for anything you just said.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: 1funguy: Going through this right now!
They told me everything was "in network" and guess what? The guy that reads the lab reports? No. 50% bracket, out of network and something called "back billing" which is now legal? $14k.
Not covered under maximum out of pocket either. You pay.
Radiation? No. Back bill that for 8k as well. Doesn't apply to out of pocket max either.

Republicans hate Americans.

At some point, peoples reactions will be "fark you, see you in court."


No, it won't. Because politicians want tort reform. Because lawyers and politicians allow class action suits to enrich lawyers. Because everybody on this thread keep allowing elected individuals to take campaign donations from rich politicians. Do y'all know what a carpetbagger was during the reconstruction?
Our politicians are the carpet baggers of our era.

We are too stupid to expect anything else.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drwiki: "The total bill: $96,377 for the surgery was billed by the hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., part of HealthONE, a division of the for-profit hospital chain HCA. It accepted a $3,216.60 payment from the insurance company, as well as $357.40 from the Benassos, as payment in full"

Lets' try to gouge you for 100 grand and see if you roll over. We'll actually take 5% of that as payment in full though. What a racket.


Well there's the problem right there, never go to a If my butt eats my shorts so voraciously, just imagine what it'll do to your face HealthOne facility.  Stick to the non-profit St Anthony's in Denver Metro.  Not only do you get better care, the chances of getting gouged are fewer.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we've all bashed the American's enough for their ass backwards of handling ANYTHING that requires an Adult level of thinking.

B-b-b-b-b  but CANADA HAS DEATH PANELS !!!
Actually no, we don't. In fact the ONLY country that has people choosing to doe than burden their surviving family with Medical Bankruptcy is America and the Islamic Paradises that America Invades from time to time.
The way Canada's Health Care System works through my personal experience is:
Everyone is assessed and given a priority based on severity of wtf is going on with the individual.
Someone who's just got a headache or something minor you're going to wait, you'll be seen eventually but you're fine and probably just a mental case waiting the Doctors time.
If you're rolled in on a stretcher or start having chest pains you're going to jump the line to the front.
My kid broke her arm, the only out of pocket expense I had to pay was the $40.00 bucks for the cast Supplies and even then my employer covered that 100% and 20 bucks for parking.
My step father went in for a quadruple bypass, the only out of pocket expenses we had were the usual parking pass and his internet/tv usage.
You guys should Socialized Medicine a try, even if its a small scale trial. Say only done in like Maine or somewhere like it.
Once all the "Fack you got mine !!!! Huurrrr durrr, day took ur jurbs" idiots realise having a general healthy and able body population for all classes society seems to be a lot more happier..
Like, American's *Might* stop being such douchebag @$$holes if they weren't stressed out about EVERYTHING 24/7.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Ocho: States are agreeing. So much so that even Texas has a program setup where if you're in an in-network facility and get billed by out of network services, they force the insurance company and OON providers to settle with each other. Also works if you're unable to evaluate where to go due to urgency.


This needs to be shouted from the rooftops.
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: 1funguy: Going through this right now!
They told me everything was "in network" and guess what? The guy that reads the lab reports? No. 50% bracket, out of network and something called "back billing" which is now legal? $14k.
Not covered under maximum out of pocket either. You pay.
Radiation? No. Back bill that for 8k as well. Doesn't apply to out of pocket max either.

Republicans hate Americans.

Actually, of the few states to address this problem, it's almost a 50/50 split between red and blue states.

Seriously, dude, big insurance has corrupted ALL politicians.

/states are texas, florida, new mexico, colorado, washington, and apparently 4 others I can't identify at the moment


Americans: Remove the money and change the system!
Politicians: uh, no. But we will rename it so you feel better.

Americans: ok. TYVM.
 
Scythed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At the risk of sounding like a paid spokesman: People always biatch about insurers, but frankly, if you look at the largest ones, they actually tend to make comparatively "small" profits on absolutely massive revenues, which is an indication that their costs are through the farking roof.

Hospitals and providers have always been the real parasites who will take any excuse to gouge on pricing, but nobody wants to admit it, since doctors and nurses are the brave life saving heroes and insurance workers are sniveling little pencil pushers, but if the latter could find a way to make their products as cheap as car insurance, they probably would, whereas the providers have zero incentive to do so.
 
