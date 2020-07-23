 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Finders keepers apparently does not apply to Roman artifacts from the first century AD
    Valencian Community, 18th century, 1st century, Spain, routine inspection of a frozen seafood shop, preliminary examination, 18th-century metal anchor, Roman amphoras  
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*museums look around nervously*
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck Spain.

They think EVERYTHING belongs to them. Roman artifacts. Peruvian gold. Gibraltar.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
finder keeper becomes loser weeper
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not only are they taking them, they are charging the owner and sun with crimes for getting trash out of the ocean
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man it must suck to be a low or middle class fisherman who just found some cool things they didn't realize were significantly older than 100 years. Now you gotta face a whole bunch of government bullshiat and penalties despite never even trying to sell what you thought were worthless sea-damaged pots.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: F*ck Spain.

They think EVERYTHING belongs to them. Roman artifacts. Peruvian gold. Gibraltar.


Steady on there!

I don't think Spain actually carried out this atrocity
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
many countries have implemented antiquities laws to prevent the loss of artifacts from public lands, including the good old US of A.  the Antiquities Act was signed by Teddy Roosevelt in 1906. 

museums displaying items of historic interest and cultural value for the general public are a bit different then a guy having a horde in his back garage.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: F*ck Spain.

They think EVERYTHING belongs to them. Roman artifacts. Peruvian gold. Gibraltar.


The Peruvian embassy should send a lawyer to defend this guy, if only for the lulz.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So Europeans have what are basically Health Inspectors that have PHD's in Archeology and can just summarily(that the right word?) up and seize said items for *reasons* while inspecting a business health codes and then figure out if they're legit Ancient Artifacts or just some garbage from the early 1800's????
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asciibaron: many countries have implemented antiquities laws to prevent the loss of artifacts from public lands, including the good old US of A.  the Antiquities Act was signed by Teddy Roosevelt in 1906. 

museums displaying items of historic interest and cultural value for the general public are a bit different then a guy having a horde in his back garage.


I'm guessing they came up in a trawler net, along with the fish he sells.

Put 'em on a shelf in the shop instead of selling them, or turning them in (to whom?) like he should have.
Not convinced he's a criminal, just too lazy to figure out where to hand them in.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On his The Fall of Rome podcast, Patrick Wyman had an episode largely centered around pottery and how incredibly useful it is when looking at history. To the layman, pottery is about as boring as can be but he not only made it interesting but informative as well.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: F*ck Spain.

They think EVERYTHING belongs to them. Roman artifacts. Peruvian gold. Gibraltar.


I love how Spain gets their bragas in a wad over Gibraltar while places like Mellila and Cueta still exist.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: many countries have implemented antiquities laws to prevent the loss of artifacts from public lands, including the good old US of A.  the Antiquities Act was signed by Teddy Roosevelt in 1906. 

museums displaying items of historic interest and cultural value for the general public are a bit different then a guy having a horde in his back garage.


The Antiquities Act primarily gives POTUS the ability to declare national monuments and order certain items preserved.  It is highly subjective.  It's used for political moves and statements, not preserving artifacts that are academically or historically important.  Claiming that the Antiquities Act protects important historical artifacts is like saying pardoning power is critical to criminal justice.  It's barely supportable in theory, and in practice it's political theater and favor granting.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Man it must suck to be a low or middle class fisherman who just found some cool things they didn't realize were significantly older than 100 years. Now you gotta face a whole bunch of government bullshiat and penalties despite never even trying to sell what you thought were worthless sea-damaged pots.


Ha ha no, they knew. You'd have to be a complete idiot not to, and a complete idiot would have thrown them back or used them as ashtrays or something.

A partial idiot proudly puts them on display without thinking it all the way through.

A smart person would have put them in displays at home and never let anyone know about it, while going back for more and then selling to collectors.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If someone wanted them, they shouldn't have left them lying around in the ocean.  That's very careless.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: museums displaying items of historic interest and cultural value for the general public are a bit different then a guy having a horde in his back garage.


This was a seafood market.  If that's not a public display, then I just don't know what is :)
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where is the Obvious tag?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Not only are they taking them, they are charging the owner and sun with crimes for getting trash out of the ocean


I'd expect the sun's response to this to be nuclear.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Truck Fump:

The Antiquities Act primarily gives POTUS the ability to declare national monuments and order certain items preserved.  It is highly subjective.  It's used for political moves and statements, not preserving artifacts that are academically or historically important.  Claiming that the Antiquities Act protects important historical artifacts is like saying pardoning power is critical to criminal justice.  It's barely supportable in theory, and in practice it's political theater and favor granting.

the items found on public lands are for the public.  if you find something in your backyard, in the US you can keep it or sell it unless it fits a very specific set of criteria.  i sell rare coins and have dealt with the unscrupulous.   i also have a wonderful collection of Hopewell artifacts collected by my grandfather from walking plowed fields in the 1930's.  some of those items are now in museums for all to enjoy.
 
