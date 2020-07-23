 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   It's HAPPENING again, cattle are being beamed up by alien spacecraft again in the US (with actual picture of it happening)   (the-sun.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WE HAVE COWS!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not that bad. Play the Inverted Song of Time, make sure you have enough arrows and wear the Bunny Hood to get around Romano's Ranch faster! You can do this, Link!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yorkshire.  It's just a story they tell the sheep, just before they say that they're there to protect them.  The guy telling the story is called Randy.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So can we ever get actual experts to testify on if these attacks fit with predators, rather than farmer Joe going "well I just never seen it before!" or some image of a pixelated blob taken on a potato ?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OMG real video here!

MOO!
Youtube f9iIgQN5uZE
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm convinced.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aliens are stupid. They've been butt-probing hillbillies and dissecting cattle for decades and still haven't learned what they need. It's like they're not sending us their top-tier guys. Or maybe aliens are just gross.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Randy Quaid sure has cleaned himself up
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

knows a few things about cattle mutilations
 
NobleHam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, West Yorkshire, USA.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sightings have increased since the pubs been reopened?

Their base alcohol levels are out of balance, give it a month to get back to pre-quarantine levels and the UFO's will go away.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media-amazon.com image 848x1065]
knows a few things about cattle mutilations


goddamn her mouth almost goes past the outermost corners of her eyes
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our mock-up of how the mysterious attack may have occurred
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
No surprise here
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media-amazon.com image 848x1065]
knows a few things about cattle mutilations


I hadn't remembered her until I saw an episode of Skinwalker ranch.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, great, the cowjackers are back. Friggin' a-holes, wasting perfectly-good beef on botched anal probes and s**t. Why can't they go bugger something we DON'T eat? >:-(
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
