 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   This is the church, this was the steeple. Lightning blows it up, scares all the people   (abc7ny.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Lightning, Storm, Thunderstorm, Pastor Daniel Marimuthu, SOUTH OZONE PARK, Wednesday evening, Ozone Park, Queens, Christianity  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 1:35 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HOTY candidate.  Very cute, Subs.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it wasn't the Green Dragoons?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: Wait, they all went BACK to the building in a pandemic? Apparently I need a stronger warning.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lightning rod on a church demonstrates a lack of faith.
 
drayno76
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No idea the theological significance of "a lightning strike nearly burns down your church", but I'm guessing it's not viewed as a sign of God's favour.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
😲🤔🤫😂😂😂😂😂
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: No idea the theological significance of "a lightning strike nearly burns down your church", but I'm guessing it's not viewed as a sign of God's favour.


Well, it didn't burn the church down, so I'm going to go with "Emphatic warning shot"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: No idea the theological significance of "a lightning strike nearly burns down your church", but I'm guessing it's not viewed as a sign of God's favour.


When you do the flip and wiggle your fingers, that's when the congregation is writhing in torment, from being struck by lightning, presumably
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We just have to say thank you God nobody was in there when this happened, I guess this can be repaired," he said.

Heh. Rattling the plate already.
 
advex101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Old Testament smiting from an angry God.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mark Twain was one of the first humourists to remark upon the difficulty of insuring a steeple against lightning, and also the hypocrisy and lack of faith that such an action implies.

You should see him go at the vanity of oysters or the absurdity of Christian Science.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: [i.kym-cdn.com image 400x400]


I've seen that before and I still laugh.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.